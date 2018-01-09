Quick-Step Floors aim big for 2018 - Gallery

Image 1 of 36 Pieter Serry has some fun during the ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Quick-Step Floors during their training camp in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 It was a nice day out for the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 The riders climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 A look across the Alicante conutryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Jhonatan Narváez in the Ecuador national champion's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Niki Terpstra at the front of proceedings on a descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Elia Viviani joined the team over the winter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Fernando Gaviria joined the team in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 New signing Jhonatan Narváez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Philippe Gilbert in the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Bob Jungels has a stretch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Fernando Gaviria telling Elia Viviani a story (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Zdenek Stybar and Philippe Gilbert have a chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 The riders arrive back at the hotel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 The Quick-Step Floors team out on a ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Julian Alaphilippe glances over his shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Fernando Gaviria takes on some refreshments (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Wilfried Peeters and Koen Pilgrims talk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Checking bike measurements with Elia Viviani (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 A spot of lunch for Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 New signings Fabio Jakobsen and Jhonatan Narváez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 The riders take a break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Bob Jungels and Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Sprinters Elia Viviani and Fernando Gaviria ride alongside each other (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Philippe Gilbert and Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 The riders have a bit of fun on their day out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 The riders get some instructions from Wilfried Peeters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 Philippe Gilbert on the phone. Asking for directions? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 Michael Morkov signs an autograph for a fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 Max Richeze gets ready (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 Bob Jungels in his national champion's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 A car drives in front of the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 Michael Morkov is a new signing for the 2018 season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With the WorldTour calendar about to begin, Quick-Step Floors have held their team presentation in Calpe, Spain. The team have been out in the Spanish seaside town for a few days, taking a final chance to plot out the 2018 campaign.

Quick-Step Floors won more than any other team in 2017 and they hope to maintain that status this season. At the team presentation, they confirmed a number of major targets. Philippe Gilbert is set to ride Paris-Roubaix as he aims to win all five monuments, while Fernando Gaviria has been given the nod for the Tour de France, where Bob Jungels will also target the GC.

"After riding the Giro d'Italia in the past two seasons, this year I will race at the Tour de France," Jungels told the attending press. "It will be my first outing in the Tour since 2015, so I'm really excited about returning there."

Not all of the riders were in attendance at the team presentation, with some already in Australia for the Santos Tour Down Under - including new signing Elia Viviani - and others preparing for the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina. However, they were able to get together earlier in the month and at their December training camp, which also took place in Calpe.

