Quick-Step Floors aim big for 2018 - Gallery

Gilbert to Paris-Roubaix, Jungels and Gaviria set for Tour de France
With the WorldTour calendar about to begin, Quick-Step Floors have held their team presentation in Calpe, Spain. The team have been out in the Spanish seaside town for a few days, taking a final chance to plot out the 2018 campaign.
Quick-Step Floors won more than any other team in 2017 and they hope to maintain that status this season. At the team presentation, they confirmed a number of major targets. Philippe Gilbert is set to ride Paris-Roubaix as he aims to win all five monuments, while Fernando Gaviria has been given the nod for the Tour de France, where Bob Jungels will also target the GC.
"After riding the Giro d'Italia in the past two seasons, this year I will race at the Tour de France," Jungels told the attending press. "It will be my first outing in the Tour since 2015, so I'm really excited about returning there."
Not all of the riders were in attendance at the team presentation, with some already in Australia for the Santos Tour Down Under - including new signing Elia Viviani - and others preparing for the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina. However, they were able to get together earlier in the month and at their December training camp, which also took place in Calpe.
Scroll through the gallery above to see images from the Quick-Step Floors training camp in Spain.
