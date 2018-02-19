24 hours in Oman with Rally Cycling - Gallery

US team extending their reach with jump to Pro Continental ranks
Having spent the previous 11 years on the Continental circuit, where they made a name for themselves in the US but remained relatively unknown internationally, the Rally Cycling team have their eyes set on further fields, joining the Professional Continental ranks this year.
They set tongues wagging after a superb Dubai Tour, where 19-year-old Brandon McNulty took on the WorldTour teams with a nail-biting effort alongside teammate Robin Carpenter, only to fall 50 metres short of victory.
Their next stop was the Tour of Oman, where Pete Goding spent a day photographing the team in uncharted territory for the US squad with sights set on big things for the future.
