Trending

24 hours in Oman with Rally Cycling - Gallery

US team extending their reach with jump to Pro Continental ranks

Image 1 of 23

Tim Sparks puts his mechanic skills to work on Brad Huff's trashed wheel.

Tim Sparks puts his mechanic skills to work on Brad Huff's trashed wheel.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 2 of 23

The barren landscape with the tarmac roads carved out of the mountainside guide the peleton down the descent into Quiriyat for stage 3's penultimate climb.

The barren landscape with the tarmac roads carved out of the mountainside guide the peleton down the descent into Quiriyat for stage 3's penultimate climb.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 3 of 23

Tim Sparks team Mechanic brandishes Brad's wrecked wheel. 'At least we'll have lighter luggage for the journey home!'

Tim Sparks team Mechanic brandishes Brad's wrecked wheel. 'At least we'll have lighter luggage for the journey home!'
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 4 of 23

Who needs digital maps or GPS's when you've got Eric's sharpey notes on the roadbook.

Who needs digital maps or GPS's when you've got Eric's sharpey notes on the roadbook.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 5 of 23

The team ride through the arid landscapes of Oman close behind the Spanish Caja Rural team

The team ride through the arid landscapes of Oman close behind the Spanish Caja Rural team
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 6 of 23

The peleton in the final 10km of the race navigating 'The Climb of Wadi Dayqah' as the temperatures begin to rise.

The peleton in the final 10km of the race navigating 'The Climb of Wadi Dayqah' as the temperatures begin to rise.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 7 of 23

Brandon McNulty's bike gets a once over from Erik in the basement of the swanky Hormuz Grand outside Muscat.

Brandon McNulty's bike gets a once over from Erik in the basement of the swanky Hormuz Grand outside Muscat.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 8 of 23

In the depths of the Hormuz Grand Hotel outside Muscat a damp looking Erik and a host of mecanics hose down the Diamondbacks as soon as they arrive back after the race.

In the depths of the Hormuz Grand Hotel outside Muscat a damp looking Erik and a host of mecanics hose down the Diamondbacks as soon as they arrive back after the race.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 9 of 23

The evening's team meeting in the plush hotel suite in the Hormuz Grand, Muscat hosts the riders for the day's debrief and the plan of action for the following stage.

The evening's team meeting in the plush hotel suite in the Hormuz Grand, Muscat hosts the riders for the day's debrief and the plan of action for the following stage.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 10 of 23

The team get comfy whilst Eric runs through the day's events and the plan for tommorow

The team get comfy whilst Eric runs through the day's events and the plan for tommorow
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 11 of 23

Eric's Niece's drawing to help visulaize the team focus doesn't go down as well as expected.

Eric's Niece's drawing to help visulaize the team focus doesn't go down as well as expected.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 12 of 23

Wheel replaced off we go.

Wheel replaced off we go.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 13 of 23

Peering through the windscreen of the team car Tyler Magner finds his way back to the peleton.

Peering through the windscreen of the team car Tyler Magner finds his way back to the peleton.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 14 of 23

Eric Wohlberg team Director takes some time alone in the hotel foyer preaparing for the day ahead

Eric Wohlberg team Director takes some time alone in the hotel foyer preaparing for the day ahead
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 15 of 23

It's breakfast time and all the teams share the banquet hall - But, whilst the muesli's a popular choice the avocados are looking a little left out.

It's breakfast time and all the teams share the banquet hall - But, whilst the muesli's a popular choice the avocados are looking a little left out.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 16 of 23

It's hot, there's no shade, the soigneurs are out and the team are getting geared up for the day ahead.

It's hot, there's no shade, the soigneurs are out and the team are getting geared up for the day ahead.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 17 of 23

Canadian born Team Director Eric Wohlberg rallies the troops before the big push in Muscat outside the University of Technology.

Canadian born Team Director Eric Wohlberg rallies the troops before the big push in Muscat outside the University of Technology.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 18 of 23

Everything you need is in this bag!

Everything you need is in this bag!
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 19 of 23

It appears footwear will become an issue as the day unfolds.

It appears footwear will become an issue as the day unfolds.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 20 of 23

It's thirsty work! 30km (not the standard 50km - due to the higher temperatures in Oman) into the race Eric Wohlberg Rally Team Director hands out water bottles to USA's Brad Huff.

It's thirsty work! 30km (not the standard 50km - due to the higher temperatures in Oman) into the race Eric Wohlberg Rally Team Director hands out water bottles to USA's Brad Huff.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 21 of 23

Adam de Vos approaches the team car in the first 10km looking for a shoe adjustment - having left his spare shoes in the other support vehicle there has to be a few tweaks on the move.

Adam de Vos approaches the team car in the first 10km looking for a shoe adjustment - having left his spare shoes in the other support vehicle there has to be a few tweaks on the move.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 22 of 23

Adam de Vos hands Eric his shoe who in-turn passes it over to Tim the mechanic in the back who attempts to adjust the cleat.

Adam de Vos hands Eric his shoe who in-turn passes it over to Tim the mechanic in the back who attempts to adjust the cleat.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)
Image 23 of 23

Eric's Niece's drawing to help visulaize the team focus doesn't go down as well as expected.

Eric's Niece's drawing to help visulaize the team focus doesn't go down as well as expected.
(Image credit: Peter Goding)

Having spent the previous 11 years on the Continental circuit, where they made a name for themselves in the US but remained relatively unknown internationally, the Rally Cycling team have their eyes set on further fields, joining the Professional Continental ranks this year.

Related Articles

UCI confirms Rally Cycling Pro Continental status

McNulty almost steals the show for Rally at Dubai Tour

Ruta del Sol: Rally with dual ambitions of GC and breakaways

They set tongues wagging after a superb Dubai Tour, where 19-year-old Brandon McNulty took on the WorldTour teams with a nail-biting effort alongside teammate Robin Carpenter, only to fall 50 metres short of victory.

Their next stop was the Tour of Oman, where Pete Goding spent a day photographing the team in uncharted territory for the US squad with sights set on big things for the future.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for the full selection of photos.