The single time trial of this year's Paris-Nice is sure to shake up the general classification and offer a shot at redemption for the riders caught out in the crosswinds of stages 1 and 2.

Short at 14.5km, the time trial begins on flat ground before kicking up in the final five kilometres to the summit finish of Mount Brouilly. The final kilometre is the steepest of the climb and could be where both the stage and overall are won or lost.

Andrea Guardini (Team UAE Emirates) will be the first of the 166 riders to start the stage at 1:25 pm. There will be one-minute intervals between the riders with Arnaud Demare (FDJ) the last man to start at 4:10 pm.

The Cannondale-Drapac trio of Joe Dombrowski, Pierre Rolland and Michael Woods are all out of the fight for the GC and will be three early names to watch in the battle for stage honours. Richie Porte (BMC) likewise will be a man hunting for the stage win with his dreams of a third overall win dead and buried.

Amongst the general classification riders, Katusha-Alpecin's Ilnur Zakarin, Dan Martin and Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors, and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) are among the favourites to move into the yellow jersey by the day's end.

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the stage. In the meantime, click here to read our in-depth stage preview.

2017 Paris-Nice stage 4 time trial start times