Paris-Nice preview - Recon Ride Podcast

The pack rides past the village of La Roquette-sur-Var during the sixth stage of the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

WorldTour stage racing makes its European debut this Sunday at Paris-Nice, also known as the 'Race to the Sun'. Eight days of racing north to south, just as it's finally starting to warm up outside in France, makes for a fine first big target for the peloton's GC riders, with opportunities for the sprinters as well.

Always destined to battle it out with Italy's Tirreno-Adriatico to attract stars at this time of the season, Paris-Nice will welcome the likes of Alberto Contador, Alejandro Valverde and Richie Porte to fight for the leader's jersey, with a tantalising collection of flatter days as well to favor the likes of André Greipel and Marcel Kittel.

The Cyclingnews Podcast previews the action with another episode of the Recon Ride pre-race show, examining the parcours and naming favourites and outsiders for the early season showdown in France.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.