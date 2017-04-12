2017 Brabantse Pijl highlights - Video
Colbrelli cleans up in Overijse
Sonny Colbrelli gave his Bahrain-Merida squad its first one-day victory, winning De Brabantse Pijl by a clean pair of wheels over defending champion Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors).
The Italian has been racing aggressively throughout the Spring Classics, but before Wednesday, his efforts earned at best a seventh place in Gent-Wevelgem. But in Overijse, Colbrelli's sprinting prowess was a level above that of the riders who joined him on the attack in the final 40km of the race - thanks in part to a series of attacks that he himself put in to whittle down the group.
Tiejs Benoot (Lotto Soudal) came in third just ahead of teammate Tim Wellens.
