2017 Brabantse Pijl highlights - Video

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) wins de Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sonny Colbrelli gave his Bahrain-Merida squad its first one-day victory, winning De Brabantse Pijl by a clean pair of wheels over defending champion Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors).

The Italian has been racing aggressively throughout the Spring Classics, but before Wednesday, his efforts earned at best a seventh place in Gent-Wevelgem. But in Overijse, Colbrelli's sprinting prowess was a level above that of the riders who joined him on the attack in the final 40km of the race - thanks in part to a series of attacks that he himself put in to whittle down the group.

Tiejs Benoot (Lotto Soudal) came in third just ahead of teammate Tim Wellens.