2016 Il Lombardia highlights - Video

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) made history as the first Colombian winner in a tactical edition of Il Lombardia. After breaking away on the penultimate climb of the Selvino with 35km to go with fellow Colombian Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), the trio were joined by Diego Rosa (Astana).

Rosa was perhaps the most aggressive of the race, attacking numerous times in the finale after his impressive bridge on the Selvino. His efforts began to show on the Bergamo Alta climb with 3km to go when he was distanced by the surge from Chaves.

Rosa managed to rejoin Chaves and Uran, with Bardet well behind, but the Italian opened up his sprint too early and was passed by Chaves. Uran claimed third place for the third time in his career.