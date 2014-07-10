2014 Tour of Alberta route announced

Image 1 of 2 2014 Tour of Alberta logo (Image credit: Tour of Alberta) Image 2 of 2 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates with champagne after his big win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The route for the second edition of the Tour of Alberta has been announced which will take place over 700 kilometres featuring a prologue and five stages. The race will run in the opposite direction in 2014, Cyclingnews suggested in April, with Edmonton to host the final stage of the race having been the venue of the prologue in 2013.

"We've reversed the overall route to start with a bang in Calgary at Canada Olympic Park, a nod to the international and world-class nature of the event," said Duane Vienneau, the event's Executive Director. "We've got a few new twists in the route. Overall, it will be a race made for speed."

There will be five WorldTour teams in attendance at the UCI2.1 race including Garmin Sharp who are set to be led by last year’s overall winner Rohan Dennis. There will also be six Continental teams at the race and a Canadian National Team at the race.

Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Canada's highest-placing rider in last year's race, said he was looking forward the new parcours and is expecting to be just as tough as last year.

"The overall race is built for speed because it's relatively flat," Anderson said. "But, as someone who has raced the roads of central Alberta, the wind and sometimes non-stop undulating terrain in certain parts can make it very difficult.

"Last year was a tough race and we had some of the world's best professionals from Europe here. Expect some of the same type of racing. As a native of the Province, I'm excited to return for the second edition."

The 2014 Tour of Aberta (2-7 September)

Prologue: Calgary - Calgary, 4km

Stage 1: Lethbridge - Lethbridge, 142km

Stage 2: Innisfail - Red Deer, 145 km

Stage 3: Wetaskiwin - Edmonton, 162km

Stage 4: Edmonton - Strathcona County, 163km

Stage 5: Edmonton - Edmonton, 121 km