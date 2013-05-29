2013 Tour de France route finalised

Image 1 of 2 The 2013 Tour de France yellow jersey Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: ASO)

Tour de France organisers ASO has finalised the details and route maps of this year's race, with the final race distance.

The stage start and finish towns remain the same but distances have changed slightly after the final route and roads have been decided.

The 100th edition of the Tour de France starts in 32 days time on Saturday, June 29 in Porto Vecchio, on the island of Corsica. It is the first time the Mediterranean island has hosted the Tour de France. The first road race stage will cover a distance of 213km, with the winner taking the first race leader's yellow jersey of this year's Tour.

This year's race route follows an anti-clockwise direction around France. Following two further road stages in Corsica from Bastia to Ajaccio (156km) and from Ajaccio to Calvi (145.5km), the race transfer to Nice for a 25km team time trial.

The race climbs into the Pyrenees during the first weekend with a mountain finish at AX 3 Domaines after 195km of racing. Sunday's 168.5km ninth stage covers five cols before the descent to the finish in Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

The race transfers north to Brittany on the first rest day, with a 33km individual time trial from Avranches to Mont-Saint-Michel before turning south and heading to the Alps via Lyon and Mont Ventoux. The bald mountain of Provence is climbed on stage 15 after 242.5km in the saddle.

The Alps will decide this year's winner with the double ascension of L'Alpe d'Huez on stage 18 expected to special. Stage 20 to Annecy is only 125km long but ends with the climb to 10.7km Semnoz that has an average gradient of 8.5%.

The second individual time trial comes on stage 17, before the Alps, meaning the final overall classification will be decided on the climbs and not against the clock.

The winner of the 100th edition of the Tour de France will be crowned on the Champs Elysees on Sunday July 21, after a 133.5km stage that ends late in the evening.