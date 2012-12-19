2013 Omega Pharma-Quickstep jersey revealed

Image 1 of 6 The 2013 Omega Pharma - Quickstep team trains in the new kit. (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 6 The 2013 Omega Pharma - Quickstep team trains in the new kit. (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 6 Sylvain Chavanel likes the black dots across the shoulders. (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 4 of 6 Tom Boonen's Belgian champion's jersey is the same, but with all black shorts. (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 6 OPQS riders will have their Twitter handles on the jersey (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 6 of 6 The back of the neck has a special message (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)

The 2013 Omega Pharma-Quickstep team will keep the distinctive black, white and light blue colour scheme as this season, but will add a touch of black to the shoulders in the coming year.

The team's jersey was unveiled on its web site, with Sylvain Chavanel, Tony Martin and Tom Boonen modeling the new look, which pays tribute to the team's designation as reigning world team time trial champions.

“The design is really attractive,” said Chavanel. “The choice of black dots on the upper part of the jersey make it quite aggressive but at the same time it’s also very classy. The logo symbolizing our victory in the TTT World Championship is located on the chest of the jersey. It is a source of pride for the entire team. I can’t wait to wear the jersey during the races!”

As the reigning Belgian road champion, Tom Boonen will continue on in a similarly designed national champion's kit. “My Belgian champion’s jersey is the same as last year’s but the return to entirely black pants is a nice new twist. I like them a lot. They are classic but modern at the same time. I think this jersey stands out even more than last year’s. Now it’s up to us to make it a winner like the one in 2012.”

With an emphasis on its social media campaign, the jerseys will also incorporate the Twitter handles for each rider on his jersey. “In this jersey it’s the details that make the difference,” said world individual time trial champion Tony Martin. “The personalization with our Twitter account on the back of the jersey is a great idea, as is the personalized label on the back of the collar. When it comes to design and material, our partner Vermarc has really done a great job!”