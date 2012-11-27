Wiggins and Hoy nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Image 1 of 8 A history-making day as Bradley Wiggins (Sky) becomes the first Briton to win the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 8 The winner Bradley Wiggins of GB - UK Sport Innovation bike with custom bar setup (as used on his Pinarello Graal at the Tour de France), taped over SRM power meter, adidas shoe covers and skinsuit, surprisingly conventional exposed Dura Ace brakes, Wiggo roundel on his UK Sport helmet and head badge, two energy gels up his shorts and a HED front wheel - all in all, very tidy (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 8 Great Britain's Chris Hoy straps in (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Sir Chris Hoy secures his fifth gold Olympic medal (Image credit: Cycling News) Image 6 of 8 Sarah Storey (Great Britain) was part of the gold medal-winning women's team pursuit squad. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 8 Sarah Storey sets the pace in Great Britain's gold medal ride in the women's team pursuit. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 8 Bradley Wiggins holds court (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

This year’s Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins and six-time Olympic gold medal winner Sir Chris Hoy have been included in the 12-person list for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year awards.

The prestigious honour was won last year by Mark Cavendish after he took five stage wins at the Tour and won the green points jersey. However, the Manxman was not included on this year’s shortlist. This year's winner will be announced to an expected record crowd of 15,000 on 16 December at the ExCel centre in London.

Wiggins won two stages at this year’s Tour on the way to the general classification victory before setting his sights on his home Olympic Games in London. The 32-year-old, who spends his trade season riding for Sky Procycling became Great Britain’s most successful ever Olympian after he blitzed the field in the time trial. With his TT win Wiggins took his fourth gold and seventh Olympic medal - one that equals Hoy’s seven Olympic medal total.

Hoy won two Olympic gold medals at the London Games for the team sprint and the keirin. His six gold medals is the most ever won by a Briton however, the 36-year-old has already announced his intentions not to continue competing through till the Rio Games in 2016.

The four gold medals taken by Paralympian cyclist Sarah Storey in London earned her a spot on the list of nominees that was raised from the usual 10 to 12. The selection panel decided to increase the number of finalists in response to the terrific year for British cycling. It was a sentiment echoed by the president of British Cycling, Brian Cookson.

"It's phenomenal news that three of our cyclists are up for the UK's most prized annual sporting award. To be nominated for Sports Personality - especially after such a spectacular Olympic year for Team GB - is an amazing recognition of what has been achieved across our sport," said Cookson.

“Bradley Wiggins, our first winner of the Tour de France, Sir Chris Hoy, now Britain's most successful Olympian, and Sarah Storey - whose 11 Paralympic golds match Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson's record - all thoroughly deserve their place on the shortlist. This comes a year after Mark Cavendish won the award and if a cyclist can do it again, it will further highlight just how mainstream our sport now is."