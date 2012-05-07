2012 Giro d'Italia to commemorate anniversary of Weylandt’s death

Image 1 of 4 Wouter Weylandt smiles for the cameras (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 4 The plaque honouring Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 The RadioShack-Nissan team bus pays tribute to Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 4 of 4 A tribute to former teammate, Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: Specialized)

The Giro d’Italia will hold a minute’s silence at the start of stage three of the race Monday in Horsens to commemorate the death of Wouter Weylandt on the descent of the Passo del Bocco climb in stage three of the 2011 Giro.

The Giro organisers noted that it was also on stage three of the race, in 2010, when Weylandt won in Middelburg, Holland.

“The third stage of the race, from Horsens to Horsens, will be dedicated to him,” the communique said, “there will be a minute’s silence at the start, followed by the playing of Weylandt’s favourite song, Sex on Fire by the Kings of Leon.”

Invited by the organsiation, Weylandt’s family will be present at the ceremony. As the squad themselves proposed, riders from the RadioShack-Nissan team - formed by a fusion from the Leopard-Trek squad, Weylandt’s team, and RadioShack - will be present at the front of the bunch.

Asked this morning about the upcoming anniversary, Tyler Farrar, Weylandt’s close friend said: “Last year it was the third stage where Wouter passed away but two years ago was the third stage which he won and I’ll try to dwell more on those memories than the bad ones.”

As for the decision by the organisation not to use the 108 race number in the 2012 Giro - which Weylandt was wearing last year - Farrar said “that’s really nice. It’s something special and I know his family and friends really appreciate it.”