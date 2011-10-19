2012 Etape du Tour details released

Image 1 of 2 Profile of Etape du Tour act 1 (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Profile of Etape du Tour act 2 (Image credit: ASO)

After unveiling the 2012 Tour de France route earlier this week, race organiser ASO has moved swiftly to announce the two stages which will play host to next summer’s Etape du Tour.

Part I is for fans of the Alps, who'll be able to take in stage 11’s 139.5km passage from Albertville to La Toussuire. It features famous Tour passes such as the Col de la Madeleine, Col du Glandon and Col de la Croix-de-Fer.

Part II will take place in the Pyrenees and stage 16’s 196.5km route from Pau to Bagnères-de-Luchon, taking riders over the Col d’Aubisque, Col du Tourmalet, Col d’Aspin and Col de Peyresourde. Registration opens on 17 November on the official website.

Also returning in 2012 is the Paris-Roubaix Challenge. Unlike this year’s event, which was held a day before the pro race and marred by difficulties, next spring’s event will take place the weekend before. Riders will experience the Trouée d'Arenberg before finishing in the Roubaix velodrome. Registration opens on 15 November here.

The Liège-Bastogne-Liège Cyclo will also continue in 2012. No route details have yet been released but registration will open some time in November

2012 ASO sportif schedule

Paris Roubaix Challenge - April 1, 2012

Liège-Bastonne-Liège Cyclo - April 21, 2012

Etape du Tour Part I - July 8, 2012

Etape du Tour Part II - July 14, 2012