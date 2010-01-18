2010 Acqua e Sapone team presented in L'Aquila

Image 1 of 35 Francesco Di Paolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 35 Stefano Garzeilli rides along on a chilly day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 35 Less than a year later, the buildings are still in ruins near l'Aquila. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 35 On the way to L'Aquila (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 35 The team passes more destroyed buildings (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 35 Stefano Garzelli rides before the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 Riders pass destroyed buildings outside L'Aquila (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 The team Bottecchia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 The team holds up the Forza l'Aquila shirt (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 F1 driver Jarno Trulli with Stefano Garzelli. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 Stefano Garzelli shows the new team kit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 Riders confer during the team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 35 The 2010 Acqua e Sapone team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 35 The team is presented with the 'Forza l'Aquila' shirt. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 Stefano Garzelli in the 2010 Acqua e Sapone kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Riders get together before the start of the ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 Simone Masciarelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 35 Cayetano Sarmiento (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 35 Giuseppe Palumbo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 35 Francesco Masciarelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 Didac Ortega (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 35 Luca Paolini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 35 Vladimir Miholjevic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 35 Ruggero Marzoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 35 Luca Pierfelici (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 35 Andrea Masciarelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 35 Luca Paolini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 35 Riders prepare for a spin through the earthquake damaged city. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 35 Dario Andriotto (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 35 Massimo Donati (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 35 Reinier Honig (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 35 Massimo Codol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 35 Paolo Ciavatta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 35 Francesco Failli (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Acqua e Sapone team held its official presentation in L’Aquila on Sunday, the central Italian town devastated by a major earthquake in the spring on 2009.

Acqua e Sapone is the only team based in the Abruzzo region and will have a special ‘Forza L’Aquila’ logo on the 2010 jersey in support of an association formed by well-known athletes from the region, including Formula 1 driver Jarno Trulli. The non-profit 'Forza l'Aquila' association aims to raise enough funds to build a new sports complex in the much damaged city.

The Acqua e Sapone team is again a Professional Continental team in 2010 and is hoping for a ride in the Giro d’Italia. Stage 11 of this year’s Giro d’Italia will finish in L’Aquila on May 19.

The team line-up is largely unchanged with veteran Stefano Garzelli the stage race leader and Luca Paolini the protected rider for the sprints and one-day races.

Garzelli was second in last year’s Tirreno-Adriatico and was seventh overall in the Giro, while Paolini was part of the Italian team at the world championships.

New riders for 2010 include Rafaâ Chtioui from Tunisia, who was second in the 2004 junior world road race championships, Reiner Honig, who arrives from Vacansoleil, and former Liquigas domestique Vladimir Miholjevic. Perhaps the most pormising rider is Colombia’s Cayetano Sarmiento. He won the amateur Giro d’Italia stage race in 2009 and directeur sportif Franco Gini is convinced he has discovered the next great Colombian climber.

The team also includes Andrea, Francesco and Simone Masciarelli, who are all sons of team manager and former professional Palmiro Masciarelli. Francesco is a talented climber and finished 17th overall in the 2009 Giro d’Italia. He could win a stage and challenge for the climber’s jersey in this year’s race if the team is invited.

Acqua e Sapone 2010 line-up:

Dario Andriotto

Rafaâ Chtioui

Paolo Ciavatta

Massimo Codol

Francesco Di Paolo

Alessandro Donati

Francesco Failli

Alessandro Fantini

Stefano Garzelli

Reinier Honig

Ruggero Marzoli

Andrea Masciarelli

Francesco Masciarelli

Simone Masciarelli

Vladimir Miholjevic

Giuseppe Palumbo

Luca Paolini

Luca Pierfelici

Jose Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa