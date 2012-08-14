Former Goulburn - Sydney winner Robbie Williams dies aged 27

Robbie Williams celebrates his win at the 2007 Goulburn - Sydney (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Former Goulburn - Sydney winner Robbie Williams tragically died this morning following a ride in Canberra's north.

Williams, 27, reportedly had a medical event with ambulance crews called to the scene at 6:17am. He was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Williams rode with the DFL-Cyclingnews.com-Litespeed team in Belgium before joining Drapac Porsche in 2007 where he would ride to the biggest win of his career with the Goulburn - Sydney, Australia's second-oldest bike race. He made a stunning recovery after being dropped on the last climb of the day, Razorback mountain, to catch up with the leading group of three riders and then launch a stunning attack on the final ride into Camden.

Word of this morning’s sad event travelled fast with many to have known Williams within the Australian cycling community sharing their grief on Twitter.

"Really really sad to hear the horrid news, Robbie you were incredible to have known mate. Why is what we do so dangerous. Hard to smile today" - Nathan Haas.

"Riding for a mate this week in Tour of the South Coast. Life is precious." - Joe Lewis.

"Thoughts go out to Robbie Williams family! One of the Nicest guys I will ever know. A life lost too early. #RIProbbie" - Mitch Lovelock-Fay.

"Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Robbie Williams. Such a brilliant teammate and so saddened by his passing #ridingforrobbie" - Drapac Cycling.

"Shocked and a little teary. RIP Robbie Williams frm Goulburn-to-Citi, only 27, recently engaged, Mr Nice. Thoughts to family and friends." - Matthew Keenan.

Cyclingnews sends its deepest condolences to family and friends of Robbie Williams.