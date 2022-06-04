11 of the best bikes of Unbound Gravel 2022 - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Ashton Lambe's Lauf Seigla is a new frame that can take wider tyres (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Sarah Strum's Specialized S-Works Crux uses SRAM's eTap 1x with a massive cogset (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Lauren De Crescenzo's Colnago has an aerodynamic setup with aero bars and deeper dish rims (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 The BMC "Concept bike" built around new Fox gravel-specific dropper post and front fork. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Alexis Skarda's Santa Cruz (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Russell Finsterwald's Specialized uses Shimano components (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Russell Finsterwald's Specialized is equipped with some compact aero extensions (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Many riders select Specialized's Pathfinder Pro for Unbound (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Riders remember Moriah Wilson with "Ride like Mo" bidons (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Kae Takeshita's Lauf is set up with an aerodynamic, compact bento box that mounts directly to the frame (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Lachlan Morton's Cannondale is painted up as if it's already spattered with mud (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Lachlan Morton's bags have already seen plenty of use (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Russell Finsterwald's Specialized (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Lachlan Morton's Cannondale has a mount for a computer and bar-end shifters on the aero bars (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Sofia Gomez Villafane's Specialized also uses aerobar extensions (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Alex Howes' Cannondale has a 52-36 tooth chainring, not 1X (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Kae Takeshita's Lauf is a sleek setup (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Whitney Allison's IBIS Hakka MX (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Alex Howes' Cannondale uses Vision components and Vittoria Tirreno Dry tyres (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Alex Howes went for maximum chunkiness in his tyre selection with Vittoria Tirreno Dry's (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21 Lachlan Morton's bike for Unbound Gravel 2022 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography ) Image 1 of 21

Riders hit the dirt for the Unbound Gravel 2022 on Saturday morning, heading out into the Kansas sunrise for 200 miles (322km) of racing in the Flint Hills outside Emporia. Cyclingnews got a sneak peak at the top riders' bikes.

The pros racing at Unbound Gravel have access to the top of the line equipment for technical and gnarly gravel races, so it's no surprise that the bikes witnessed in Emporia were among the best gravel bikes of 2022.

Riders were sure to equip their bikes with the fattest tyres with good treads for the unusually wet edition of Unbound Gravel. The organisers were forced to make last-minute changes to the course after mid-week storms caused flooding at several river crossings, making them unsafe.

More wet weather arrived for race day, and EF-EasyPost WorldTour pros Alex Howes and Lachlan Morton equipped their Cannondale SuperSix Evo CX bikes with Vittoria Terreno Dry's in 38mm.

“It looks like it’s going to be muddy this year so that’s definitely going to be a joker card," Howes said. "It could rain early on, it could rain in the middle and it could rain at the end so it really depends on when and where it rains on this course. Some spots it’ll be fine, and other spots it’ll make for some very tricky riding."

After hot and dry editions for the past few years, Howes welcomed the change in the conditions. “I’m mostly looking forward to the fact that it’s not going to be super hot,” Howes said.

Ashton Lambie, the reigning track individual pursuit champion, left the velodrome behind to rekindle his love of long-distance off-road racing. He arrived at Unbound with a UCI world champion rainbow-striped Lauf Seigla with Vittoria Terreno Zero tyres and a SRAM eTap 1X drivetrain.

Following on the debate on whether the top riders should use aero bars, Sofia Gomez Villafane and Lachlan Morton were among those planning to use bar extensions.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see 11 of the best set-ups for Unbound Gravel.