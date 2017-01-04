Trending

105-year-old Frenchman sets new hour record - Gallery

At 22.547km, Robert Marchand is still the fastest centenarian in the world

Image 1 of 32

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group
Image 2 of 32

Robert Marchand before his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand before his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 32

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 32

A medical check for Marchand after his hour record attempt.

A medical check for Marchand after his hour record attempt.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 32

Fans cheer Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Fans cheer Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 32

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 32

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 32

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 32

Robert Marchand in action during his attempt to set a one-hour track cycling World record in the over-105 age group

Robert Marchand in action during his attempt to set a one-hour track cycling World record in the over-105 age group
Image 10 of 32

Robert Marchand starts to ride in his attempt to set a one-hour track cycling World record in the over-105 age group

Robert Marchand starts to ride in his attempt to set a one-hour track cycling World record in the over-105 age group
Image 11 of 32

Robert Marchand rides in his attempt to set a one-hour track cycling World record in the over-105 age group

Robert Marchand rides in his attempt to set a one-hour track cycling World record in the over-105 age group
Image 12 of 32

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group
Image 13 of 32

Media gather around Robert Marchand after his record ride.

Media gather around Robert Marchand after his record ride.
Image 14 of 32

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group
Image 15 of 32

Fans surround Robert Marchand after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group

Fans surround Robert Marchand after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group
Image 16 of 32

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group
Image 17 of 32

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group
Image 18 of 32

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 32

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 32

Robert Marchand before his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand before his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 32

Fans cheer Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Fans cheer Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 32

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 32

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 32

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 32

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.

Robert Marchand during his attempt to break the 105+ world cycling hour record.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 32

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 32

A nice custom touch for Robert Marchand's hour record bike.

A nice custom touch for Robert Marchand's hour record bike.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 32

A nice custome touch for Robert Marchand's hour record bike.

A nice custome touch for Robert Marchand's hour record bike.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 32

Robert Marchand's hour record bike.

Robert Marchand's hour record bike.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 32

Marchand's bike ready at the velodrome.

Marchand's bike ready at the velodrome.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 32

Officials check Marchand's bike before his attempt.

Officials check Marchand's bike before his attempt.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 32

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group

French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547km in the over-105 age group

Professional riders in recent years have been stretching their careers into their 40s. Jens Voigt, who recently rode 27 hours for charity, retired before his 43rd birthday. Chris Horner was still racing last year at 44, Davide Rebellin is still racing at 45 and British rider Malcom Elliott raced through age 50. But none of those pros has anything on Robert Marchand when it comes to longevity.

Related Articles

Wiggins raises UCI Hour Record bar to 54.526 kilometres

On Wednesday, the 105-year-old Frenchman set a world record in the 105+ age category - created especially for him - by riding 22.547km during his latest attempt. Marchand thrilled a crowd at the velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines with his new record, but it's not Marchand's first; he also set the record for the 100+ age category when he covered 26.927km three years ago.

The former firefighter, who subsists on his pension in a small flat outside of of Paris, said he could have gone further than the 92 laps, but he missed a crucial timing board.

"I did not see the sign warning me I had 10 minutes left," Marchand told the Associated Press after his effort. "Otherwise I would have gone faster, I would have posted a better time. I'm now waiting for a rival."

 