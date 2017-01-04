105-year-old Frenchman sets new hour record - Gallery

At 22.547km, Robert Marchand is still the fastest centenarian in the world
Image 1 of 32
Image 2 of 32
Image 3 of 32
Image 4 of 32
Image 5 of 32
Image 6 of 32
Image 7 of 32
Image 8 of 32
Image 9 of 32
Image 10 of 32
Image 11 of 32
Image 12 of 32
Image 13 of 32
Image 14 of 32
Image 15 of 32
Image 16 of 32
Image 17 of 32
Image 18 of 32
Image 19 of 32
Image 20 of 32
Image 21 of 32
Image 22 of 32
Image 23 of 32
Image 24 of 32
Image 25 of 32
Image 26 of 32
Image 27 of 32
Image 28 of 32
Image 29 of 32
Image 30 of 32
Image 31 of 32
Image 32 of 32
Professional riders in recent years have been stretching their careers into their 40s. Jens Voigt, who recently rode 27 hours for charity, retired before his 43rd birthday. Chris Horner was still racing last year at 44, Davide Rebellin is still racing at 45 and British rider Malcom Elliott raced through age 50. But none of those pros has anything on Robert Marchand when it comes to longevity.
On Wednesday, the 105-year-old Frenchman set a world record in the 105+ age category - created especially for him - by riding 22.547km during his latest attempt. Marchand thrilled a crowd at the velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines with his new record, but it's not Marchand's first; he also set the record for the 100+ age category when he covered 26.927km three years ago.
The former firefighter, who subsists on his pension in a small flat outside of of Paris, said he could have gone further than the 92 laps, but he missed a crucial timing board.
"I did not see the sign warning me I had 10 minutes left," Marchand told the Associated Press after his effort. "Otherwise I would have gone faster, I would have posted a better time. I'm now waiting for a rival."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy