10 conclusions from the 2014 Santos Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 17 Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 17 Richie Porte (Team Sky) drops his rivals and solos to a stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 17 Cadel Evans chases down Simon Gerrans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 17 Thumbs up for Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Best young rider, Jack Haig (UniSA) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 17 Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) makes some last minute adjustments to his shoes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 17 Andre Greipel faces questions from former sprinter Robbie McEwen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 17 Adam Hansen on the podium to celebrate his win in the KOM competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 17 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) slipped to fifth overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 17 Marcel Kittel wins the People's Choice Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 17 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins his 16th Tour Down Under stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 17 Home favourites Orica GreenEdge (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 17 Will Clarke (Drapac) leads Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) in the break on day one of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 17 Diego Ulissi won stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 17 Nathan Haas in control (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 17 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) avoids a major tumble after Angelo Tulik (Europcar) lost his front wheel on the corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 17 Simon Gerrans seals his third Tour Down Under win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Santos Tour Down Under (TDU) was a nail-biting affair that brought the fans out in their thousands. Now the race has been run and won and the dust has settled, Cyclingnews looks back at the top ten talking points from the race.





A ninth overall and a KOM jersey highlight the all-round capabilities that should serve Hansen well as he chases another stage win at this year’s Giro.



