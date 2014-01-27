10 conclusions from the 2014 Santos Tour Down Under

Gerrans on song, Evans and Porte on track for Giro
Image 1 of 17
Image 2 of 17
Image 3 of 17
Image 4 of 17
Image 5 of 17
Image 6 of 17
Image 7 of 17
Image 8 of 17
Image 9 of 17
Image 10 of 17
Image 11 of 17
Image 12 of 17
Image 13 of 17
Image 14 of 17
Image 15 of 17
Image 16 of 17
Image 17 of 17
The Santos Tour Down Under (TDU) was a nail-biting affair that brought the fans out in their thousands. Now the race has been run and won and the dust has settled, Cyclingnews looks back at the top ten talking points from the race.
A ninth overall and a KOM jersey highlight the all-round capabilities that should serve Hansen well as he chases another stage win at this year’s Giro.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy