Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live: The biggest deals as we find them

We're busy trawling the sales to find the best deals for cyclists, and we'll put them here when we do

Today, Tuesday the 16th of July 2024, is officially the first day of the latest Amazon Prime Day sale. 

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $129.00 $69.00 at Amazon
47% off - If you're anything like me, you've wanted to own a pair of AirPods for a long time, but never wanted to pay their high price. That kinda changes now, because the 2nd Gen model are available at almost half of their original RRP. 

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $699.99 $389.99 at Amazon
44% off - It is now two generations old (the Edge 1040 and Edge 1050 have since been launched) but the Edge 1030 Plus is still a feature-rich computer with a large clear screen and impressive battery life. 

Garmin Epix Gen 2: $899.99 $449.99 at Amazon
50% off - The Epix Gen 2 is one of Garmin's flagship smartwatches, complete with crystal clear Amoled display, 32GB of on-device storage, 42 hours of full-function battery life, and all the bells and whistles available (Garmin Pay, Music control, etc). 

At half price, it's by far the cheapest we've ever seen it, and we can't see it anywhere near this price anywhere else. 

Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainer: £449.99 £374.00 at Amazon
17% off - The Kickr Core smart trainer has been around since 2018, but despite the absolute explosion of indoor cycling that came about thanks to the pandemic, it somehow remains one of the best on the market. It has had to shift its pricepoint to become one of the best value models, but with 1800 watts of resistance, 2% accuracy and an extremely simple user interface, it is more than enough for most users. 

It's worth mentioning that if you buy the Kickr Core at Wahoo or Zwift, it will cost you £580.00 - that's a significant amount more, but you will get a cassette (the gears at the back) as well as a year's subscription to Zwift included. At this deal, you could buy a cassette and a Zwift subscription with change to spare, but you'll need to know how to fit that cassette when it arrives, and you'll need the tools to do it. 

Blink Outdoor security cameras: £154.99 £53.99 at Amazon
Save 65% - Not a cycling deal, per se, but if you own bikes and keep them in a shed, garage or even in your home, these Blink cameras are a great way to add peace of mind that any would-be thieves will be deterred, or at least caught in the act. 

These will pair with the indoor cameras and all sync up via Wifi to an app, which you can use to watch realtime, capture HD and infrared nighttime recordings, and even speak through the app to warn them off. 

LIVE: Latest Updates

Lowest ever price on the Wahoo Kickr Core, and why we wouldn't necessarily buy it...

Product Title: £449.99 £374 at Amazon UK
Save 17% - With an accuracy of +/- 2% the Kickr Core is about as much smart trainer as most of us would ever need. It can easily get you going on Zwift to keep you fit through the winter, and you'd only really need greater accuracy if you are seriously racing.

Mega Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle deal!

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle: $699.99 $389.99 at Amazon
Save 44% - Not only are you getting a huge screen and a tonne of features, but also an excellent heart rate monitor and standalone speed and cadence sensorts to up the accuracy when you're in tree cover.

Right, Josh has gone home for a deal-induced nap. Will Jones here, Senior Tech Writer and keen deal hunter, ready to steer the good ship HMS Bargain towards the strong deal winds, torturing several metaphors in the process.

Smartwatch Deals

Garmin Epix Gen 2: $899.99 $449.99 at Amazon
50% off - This is as cheap as the Epix has ever been, and it's essentially Garmin's flagship smartwatch. A huge deal, and while the 'Pro' has better specs the upgrades are marginal, so we suggest you opt for this and do without the built in flashlight.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: $399.99 $219.99 at Amazon
45% off - Another whopping discount on a burly multisport offering. The battery life, thanks to solar charging, is a colossal 51 days, so you can easily head off into the wilderness safe in the knowledge that your metrics are safe and sound. 

Garmin Enduro: $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon 38% off -

Garmin Enduro: $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon
38% off - Recently discontinued, the Enduro is about as cheap as you'll ever find it. As well as the usual health metrics, it boast some MTB specific capabilities as the Enduro name would suggest. 

Garmin Fenix 7: £499.99 £349.99 at Amazon
30% off - Up there with the Epix in terms of functionality,. the Fenix lacks the AMOLED screen but still packs a hell of a lot of features in a heavily discounted package. 

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: £619.99 £416.99 at Amazon
33% off - If the standard battery life of the Fenix is too little for you, why not opt for the model with solar charging and up it to 173 hrs in battery saver mode. That should cover you for even the most extreme of endurance events.

Garmin Epix 2: £619.99 £399.97 at Amazon
35% off - The Epix is also discounted in the UK, and while it isn't the same whopping half off that residents of the States are offered, it's still a sizeable discount for a flagship smartwatch.

Other headphones deals

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249.00 $168.99 at Amazon
Save 32% - This is technically the best price we've seen, although only by a single cent, as they've been $169.00 before. 

Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229.00 £179.00 at Amazon UK
Save 22% - The same product in the UK doesn't get quite as big a discount, but it's still a best-ever price. 

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129.99 $69.00 at Amazon
Save 47% - The 2nd Generation AirPods underperform in comparison to the newer Pro or third generation models when it comes to sound quality and features, but they are massively reduced in the USA right now so open themselves up to more budget-conscious buyers. 

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: £129.00 £95.00 at Amazon UK
Save 26% - Once again, the UK is not afforded quite the same bargain as the US, but as above, they beat their previous lowest price, even if it is only by £4.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169.00 $138.59 at Amazon USA
Save 18% - Amazon is also offering a 2-year AppleCare+ option on these earphones for an additional $1.40 something that seems like a no-brainer add-on. 

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: £169.00 £129.00 at Amazon UK
Save 22% - The UK deal here offers a discount on both the Lightning and MagSafe models. This looks to be the best deal for these earphones coming in £10 cheaper than Amazon's previous best price.

Some of the best deals we've spotted so far include tech products, such as headphones, smartwatches, bike computers, smart trainers and bike lights. I'll spend some time running through the best of the ones we've found so far now... 

I'll start with an introduction

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of Amazon Prime Day. 