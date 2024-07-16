Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live: The biggest deals as we find them

Today, Tuesday the 16th of July 2024, is officially the first day of the latest Amazon Prime Day sale.

There are millions of deals available worldwide, covering everything from bike helmets to dishwasher tablets, and that makes it a laborious process to sift through and find the best deals on products you actually want to buy.

Luckily for you, part of our job here at Cyclingnews is to help our readers find the best prices on products we recommend, and with all the price fluctuation that'll happen over the next 48 hours, we'll be trawling the sales. In doing that, we'll be digging out the best deals for cyclists and putting them right here.

You could spend hours trawling the sales at the same time, but why not stick the Tour de France on the TV and let us drip feed you with the best cycling deals from the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Amazon Prime Day: Quick finds

Quick deals USA

🎧 47% off Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129.00 $69.99 at Amazon

🍾 39% off CamelBak Podium Chill: $16.00 $9.79 at Amazon

🔋 36% off Elite Direto XR-T smart trainer: $699.99 $449.00 at Amazon

💾 45% off Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $699.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Quick deals UK

🎧 22% off Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229.00 £179.00 at Amazon

🎥 65% off Blink Outdoor security cameras: £154.99 £53.99 at Amazon

🍗 67% off Protein Works Vegan Protein Powder (500g): £23.99 £7.99 at Amazon

💡 37% off Cateye AMPP 500 Front Light: £39.99 £25.35 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day: The best deals

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $129.00 $69.00 at Amazon

47% off - If you're anything like me, you've wanted to own a pair of AirPods for a long time, but never wanted to pay their high price. That kinda changes now, because the 2nd Gen model are available at almost half of their original RRP.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $699.99 $389.99 at Amazon

44% off - It is now two generations old (the Edge 1040 and Edge 1050 have since been launched) but the Edge 1030 Plus is still a feature-rich computer with a large clear screen and impressive battery life.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: $899.99 $449.99 at Amazon

50% off - The Epix Gen 2 is one of Garmin's flagship smartwatches, complete with crystal clear Amoled display, 32GB of on-device storage, 42 hours of full-function battery life, and all the bells and whistles available (Garmin Pay, Music control, etc). At half price, it's by far the cheapest we've ever seen it, and we can't see it anywhere near this price anywhere else.

Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainer: £449.99 £374.00 at Amazon

17% off - The Kickr Core smart trainer has been around since 2018, but despite the absolute explosion of indoor cycling that came about thanks to the pandemic, it somehow remains one of the best on the market. It has had to shift its pricepoint to become one of the best value models, but with 1800 watts of resistance, 2% accuracy and an extremely simple user interface, it is more than enough for most users. It's worth mentioning that if you buy the Kickr Core at Wahoo or Zwift, it will cost you £580.00 - that's a significant amount more, but you will get a cassette (the gears at the back) as well as a year's subscription to Zwift included. At this deal, you could buy a cassette and a Zwift subscription with change to spare, but you'll need to know how to fit that cassette when it arrives, and you'll need the tools to do it.