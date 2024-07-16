Live
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live: The biggest deals as we find them
We're busy trawling the sales to find the best deals for cyclists, and we'll put them here when we do
Today, Tuesday the 16th of July 2024, is officially the first day of the latest Amazon Prime Day sale.
There are millions of deals available worldwide, covering everything from bike helmets to dishwasher tablets, and that makes it a laborious process to sift through and find the best deals on products you actually want to buy.
Luckily for you, part of our job here at Cyclingnews is to help our readers find the best prices on products we recommend, and with all the price fluctuation that'll happen over the next 48 hours, we'll be trawling the sales. In doing that, we'll be digging out the best deals for cyclists and putting them right here.
You could spend hours trawling the sales at the same time, but why not stick the Tour de France on the TV and let us drip feed you with the best cycling deals from the Amazon Prime Day sales.
Amazon Prime Day: The best deals
Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $129.00 $69.00 at Amazon
47% off - If you're anything like me, you've wanted to own a pair of AirPods for a long time, but never wanted to pay their high price. That kinda changes now, because the 2nd Gen model are available at almost half of their original RRP.
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $699.99 $389.99 at Amazon
44% off - It is now two generations old (the Edge 1040 and Edge 1050 have since been launched) but the Edge 1030 Plus is still a feature-rich computer with a large clear screen and impressive battery life.
Garmin Epix Gen 2: $899.99 $449.99 at Amazon
50% off - The Epix Gen 2 is one of Garmin's flagship smartwatches, complete with crystal clear Amoled display, 32GB of on-device storage, 42 hours of full-function battery life, and all the bells and whistles available (Garmin Pay, Music control, etc).
At half price, it's by far the cheapest we've ever seen it, and we can't see it anywhere near this price anywhere else.
Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainer: £449.99 £374.00 at Amazon
17% off - The Kickr Core smart trainer has been around since 2018, but despite the absolute explosion of indoor cycling that came about thanks to the pandemic, it somehow remains one of the best on the market. It has had to shift its pricepoint to become one of the best value models, but with 1800 watts of resistance, 2% accuracy and an extremely simple user interface, it is more than enough for most users.
It's worth mentioning that if you buy the Kickr Core at Wahoo or Zwift, it will cost you £580.00 - that's a significant amount more, but you will get a cassette (the gears at the back) as well as a year's subscription to Zwift included. At this deal, you could buy a cassette and a Zwift subscription with change to spare, but you'll need to know how to fit that cassette when it arrives, and you'll need the tools to do it.
Blink Outdoor security cameras: £154.99 £53.99 at Amazon
Save 65% - Not a cycling deal, per se, but if you own bikes and keep them in a shed, garage or even in your home, these Blink cameras are a great way to add peace of mind that any would-be thieves will be deterred, or at least caught in the act.
These will pair with the indoor cameras and all sync up via Wifi to an app, which you can use to watch realtime, capture HD and infrared nighttime recordings, and even speak through the app to warn them off.
Lowest ever price on the Wahoo Kickr Core, and why we wouldn't necessarily buy it...
Hot on the heels of unearthing lowest ever prices for a slew of Garmin smartwatches, we've also noticed that the Wahoo Kickr Core is at its lowest ever price in the UK. However, this is a deal that need a bit of explanation as it may not be all that it seems.
If you're starting afresh you need to factor in the cost of a new cassette and a subscription to an indoor training app like Zwift. If you don't need those then it does represent a bargain, but if you need everything to start indoor cycling then it's almost as cheap to buy it all directly from Wahoo and take advantage of its bundle pricing.
Product Title: £449.99 £374 at Amazon UK
Save 17% - With an accuracy of +/- 2% the Kickr Core is about as much smart trainer as most of us would ever need. It can easily get you going on Zwift to keep you fit through the winter, and you'd only really need greater accuracy if you are seriously racing.
Mega Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle deal!
My colleague, Tom, unearthed a sweet discount on the large and very capable Garmin Edge 1030. It's been superseded by a few new models in recent years, but especially if you're touring it's a hugely capable bike computer, now with a whopping 40% off for our readers in the USA.
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle: $699.99 $389.99 at Amazon
Save 44% - Not only are you getting a huge screen and a tonne of features, but also an excellent heart rate monitor and standalone speed and cadence sensorts to up the accuracy when you're in tree cover.
Right, Josh has gone home for a deal-induced nap. Will Jones here, Senior Tech Writer and keen deal hunter, ready to steer the good ship HMS Bargain towards the strong deal winds, torturing several metaphors in the process.
Smartwatch Deals
While cyclists favour bike computers, there's a significant number who favour the smartwatch instead. These offer a number of advantages, not least a greater multisport functionality for those who run and swim, or even engage in kayaking, skiing, mountaineering, and a whole host of trackable endeavours.
Prime Day, outside of Black Friday, is usually the best time to pick up a new smartwatch, so here are the ones we think are worth it out of the myriad options available. We've already seen a lowest ever price for the Garmin Epix 2, and while it may not be beaten we will keep checking.
Garmin Epix Gen 2: $899.99 $449.99 at Amazon
50% off - This is as cheap as the Epix has ever been, and it's essentially Garmin's flagship smartwatch. A huge deal, and while the 'Pro' has better specs the upgrades are marginal, so we suggest you opt for this and do without the built in flashlight.
Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: $399.99 $219.99 at Amazon
45% off - Another whopping discount on a burly multisport offering. The battery life, thanks to solar charging, is a colossal 51 days, so you can easily head off into the wilderness safe in the knowledge that your metrics are safe and sound.
Garmin Enduro: $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon
38% off - Recently discontinued, the Enduro is about as cheap as you'll ever find it. As well as the usual health metrics, it boast some MTB specific capabilities as the Enduro name would suggest.
Garmin Fenix 7: £499.99 £349.99 at Amazon
30% off - Up there with the Epix in terms of functionality,. the Fenix lacks the AMOLED screen but still packs a hell of a lot of features in a heavily discounted package.
Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: £619.99 £416.99 at Amazon
33% off - If the standard battery life of the Fenix is too little for you, why not opt for the model with solar charging and up it to 173 hrs in battery saver mode. That should cover you for even the most extreme of endurance events.
Garmin Epix 2: £619.99 £399.97 at Amazon
35% off - The Epix is also discounted in the UK, and while it isn't the same whopping half off that residents of the States are offered, it's still a sizeable discount for a flagship smartwatch.
Other headphones deals
Apple isn't the only brand in the headphone space, of course, and I've recently found some decent performers from Jabra, whose noise cancellation and hearthrough modes work great, as well as a great budget performer from JLab. All of the products below are tested and recommended by the Cyclingnews team, and are available with a decent Prime Day discount.
USA:
🎤 30% off Jabra Elite 10:
$249.99 $174.99
🎵 35% off Jabra Elite 8 Active:
$199.99 $129.99
🎧 47% off Beats Studio Buds:
$149.95 $79.00
🎶 42% off Jabra Elite 4 Active:
$119.99 $69.99
🎼 30% off JLab Go Air Pop:
$24.88 $17.39
UK:
🎵 35% off Jabra Elite 8 Active:
£199.99 £129.99
🎧 32% off Shokz OpenRun Pro:
£159.95 £109.00
🎶 42% off Jabra Elite 4 Active:
£99.99 £44.99
🎼 32% off JLab Go Air Pop:
£24.99 £17.09
Apple AirPods
First up, a disclaimer: Please don't ride your bike outside with your headphones in and music blaring. We're vulnerable enough on the road as it is, so reducing (or removing entirely) one of your senses isn't great to keep your wits about you.
With that said, there are plenty of uses for headphones in connection to cycling. Whether you're quietly listening to a podcast in a single ear - as I often do when riding on quieter roads - or you're listening to music while riding on the turbo, a good pair of headphones can definitely improve your enjoyment on the bike.
They even say that music can help reduce the perceived effort when doing a hard training ride.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249.00 $168.99 at Amazon
Save 32% - This is technically the best price we've seen, although only by a single cent, as they've been $169.00 before.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229.00 £179.00 at Amazon UK
Save 22% - The same product in the UK doesn't get quite as big a discount, but it's still a best-ever price.
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129.99 $69.00 at Amazon
Save 47% - The 2nd Generation AirPods underperform in comparison to the newer Pro or third generation models when it comes to sound quality and features, but they are massively reduced in the USA right now so open themselves up to more budget-conscious buyers.
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: £129.00 £95.00 at Amazon UK
Save 26% - Once again, the UK is not afforded quite the same bargain as the US, but as above, they beat their previous lowest price, even if it is only by £4.
Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169.00 $138.59 at Amazon USA
Save 18% - Amazon is also offering a 2-year AppleCare+ option on these earphones for an additional $1.40 something that seems like a no-brainer add-on.
Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: £169.00 £129.00 at Amazon UK
Save 22% - The UK deal here offers a discount on both the Lightning and MagSafe models. This looks to be the best deal for these earphones coming in £10 cheaper than Amazon's previous best price.
Some of the best deals we've spotted so far include tech products, such as headphones, smartwatches, bike computers, smart trainers and bike lights. I'll spend some time running through the best of the ones we've found so far now...
I'll start with an introduction
You're currently joined by me, Josh Croxton. I'm the Associate Editor here at Cyclingnews, focussing primarily on tech content.
Later on today, you'll be joined by Will Jones, one of our senior tech writers.
Assisting us in the deals hunt will be tech writer Tom Wieckowski and freelance writer, Alex Hunt.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of Amazon Prime Day.