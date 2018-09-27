World Championships: 10 riders to watch in the elite men's road race – Video

Julian Alaphilippe (France) attacks on Salmon Hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This Sunday's elite men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships will bring the curtain down on what's already been a hugely exciting and enjoyable week in Innsbruck, Austria.

With the elite women's road race taking place on Saturday, Sunday's race then brings proceedings to a close, and it's really anyone's guess which rider will stand on top of the podium in the rainbow jersey come Sunday evening.

Anyone's guess, but Cyclingnews will give it a go. Here, then, in the video above, are our 10 riders most likely to pull on the rainbow jersey.

France's Julian Alaphilippe would certainly be a hugely popular winner in Innsbruck this weekend. The 26-year-old can boast taking two Tour de France stage wins, victory at the Clasica San Sebastian, a stage and the overall at the Tour of Britain, and then a stage and the overall again at the Tour of Slovakia in the past couple of months alone.

The polka-dot jersey he won at the Tour, meanwhile, suggests that the climbs on the Austrian course shouldn't pose him too many problems, either.

Alaphilippe also has a strong teammate in Romain Bardet, who appears to be coming into form nicely in time for the Worlds. A mention, too, for a third member of the French national team, Thibaut Pinot, who won two mountain stages at the recent Vuelta a España.

The British team will be built around the Yates brothers, Simon and Adam, with both riders having ridden the Vuelta with Mitchelton-Scott: Simon for the win, which he duly achieved, and Adam as a domestique deluxe, with an eye on the Worlds road race.

The Italian squad fields both Vincenzo Nibali and Gianni Moscon. The latter would perhaps not be the most popular winner, given his past indiscretions, but his recent form – winning the Coppa Agostoni and the Giro della Toscana – suggests that that the 24-year-old Sky rider has a very real chance in Innsbruck.

We've included defending champion Peter Sagan, too, as he may just surprise a few people, even if he doesn't prove capable of going all the way and actually coming away with a fourth rainbow jersey on what is an extremely tough, hilly course.