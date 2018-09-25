Peter Sagan set to stay with Bora-Hansgrohe until 2021

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan in the Vuelta's green jersey after stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk and Peter Sagan (Image credit: Veloimages) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan videoing the sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan checks out team manager Ralph Denk's new 'Peter Sagan' tattoo (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan is set to extend his contract with the Bora-Hansgrohe team, adding at least two more years to his current contract and tying his name to the German WorldTour team until at least the end of 2021.

Cyclingnews understands Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk will announce the deal on Friday evening during the Slovakian's pre-race press conference at the UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck.

Sagan's current contract ends after the 2019 season but Denk has moved early to avoid any transfer speculation and the risk of losing Sagan to a rival team. Both cooking extractor brand Bora and shower and tap producer Hansgrohe have already confirmed they will sponsor Denk’s team at least until 2021. Both brands have seen significant increase in brand awareness thanks to their links to professional cycling.





Sagan joined Bora-Hansgrohe for the 2017 season after riding for Liquigas, Cannondale and Tinkoff. He opted to join the growing German team rather than bigger and more established WorldTour squads. The Bora-Hansgrohe team strengthened its roster in 2018 to support Sagan, signing Italy’s Daniel Oss. He has become a key part of Sagan’s squad along with his brother Juraj, Marcus Burghardt and Maciej Bodnar.

Bora-Hansgrohe have already confirmed the arrival of Sagan’s close friend and Classics rider Oscar Gatto, talented young German rider Maximilian Schachmann from Quick-Step Floors, and Jempy Drucker from BMC.



