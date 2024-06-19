Will he or won't he? Doubts over Jonas Vingegaard cloud picture ahead of Tour de France - Preview

By
published

Double-chasing Tadej Pogačar sets out as forerunner regardless of whether the defending champion lines up in Florence

Tadej Pogacar battles with Jonas Vingegaard on the Puy de Dome on last year's Tour de France.
Tadej Pogacar battles with Jonas Vingegaard on the Puy de Dome on last year's Tour de France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Will or won’t he? There are always more questions than answers ahead of the Tour de France, but ten days out from this year's Grand Départ, one unknown still clouds the entire picture. Although Jonas Vingegaard has been training in Tignes with his Visma-Lease a Bike squad in recent weeks, his participation in the Tour remains uncertain, and thus so does the entire complexion of the race.

On the evidence of his crushing early season displays, not to mention his dominance in the past two Julys, Vingegaard had looked set to line up as the outright favourite for this year’s Tour, despite facing the highest calibre opposition the contemporary peloton could offer in Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.