Who are the US riders in the WorldTour?

US riders have had a place in the top teams of professional cycling for decades, and in recent years have had the strongest crop of men and women since the country's heyday in the Lance Armstrong era.

The nation's top rider is two-time Paris-Nice winner Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), who heads up a group of 16 Americans in the WorldTour.

There are 12 men and four women in the WorldTour on 10 different teams.

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Matteo Jorgenson (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson was born in Walnut Creek, California but grew up in Boise, Idaho. He came up the ranks through the Hot Tubes Development Team and signed with Jelly Belly-Maxxis in 2018. Jorgenson joined his first European team in 2019 with the French Chambéry Cyclisme Formation and did a stint with AG2R La Mondiale as a trainee. He raced with Movistar from 2020-2023 before signing with Visma-Lease a Bike.

Jorgenson won the points classification in the Tour de l'Avenir in 2019 and proved himself at the top level in 2023 when he won the Tour of Oman overall. His career progressed further when he signed with Visma-Lease a Bike that year, going on to win Dwars door Vlaanderen. Not content to be a top one-day racer, Jorgenson won Paris-Nice and finished second overall in the Critérium du Dauphiné. He finished 8th in the Tour de France while supporting Jonas Vingegaard in 2024. The tall, ginger-haired all-rounder then scored a second overall title at Paris-Nice in 2025.

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM Racing)

Chloé Dygert (Image credit: SWPix.com)

The Olympic Team Pursuit champion from Brownsburg, Indiana has had a rough go with her road career, having withstood several debilitating injuries in between successes. Chloé Dygert won the time trial title in the UCI Road World Championships in 2019 but crashed in 2020 and suffered a huge gash that cut through her left leg quadricep muscles.

The crash delayed her start with Canyon-SRAM, but she returned to racing for the Tokyo Olympics. She won the US national time trial title and won the bronze medal in the Team Pursuit in Tokyo. She only raced once in 2022, but by 2023 she was nearly back to full strength, taking double national titles and a stage of the RideLondon Classique.

She came back to reclaim the World TT title in 2023. Other road accomplishments include the Tour of Colorado and all four stages, the Joe Martin stage race in 2019 and a stage of the Tour Down Under in 2025.

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers)

Magnus Sheffield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailing from Pittsford, New York, Magnus Sheffield made a major domestic splash by winning the Valley of the Sun Stage Race as a 17-year-old. He signed with Rally Cycling for 2021 but left the team mid-season. He started with Ineos Grenadiers in 2022 and won De Brabantse Pijl six days before his 20th birthday, then took a silver medal in the elite men's ITT at road nationals.

Sheffield was involved in the Tour de Suisse crash that claimed the life of Gino Mäder in 2023 and spent three months away from racing. His next victory came in 2025 on the final stage of Paris-Nice, dedicating the victory to Mäder.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Brandon McNulty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoenix, Arizona's Brandon McNulty began his career with the Rally Cycling team and came away with the silver medal at the UCI Road World Championships in the under-23 time trial as well as the US TT title. He gained valuable international experience with Rally including the overall victory in the Giro di Sicilia in 2019. He signed with UAE Team Emirates in 2020 and supported Tadej Pogačar in his Tour de France victory in 2021.

McNulty won a stage of Paris-Nice, Faun-Ardéche and the Trofeo Calvia in 2022, and his first Grand Tour stage in 2023 at the Giro d'Italia. A stage and overall win in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, McNulty started a successful 2024 season that also included a stage in the UAE Tour, third overall in Paris-Nice, the GP Miguel Indurain, a stage of the Tour de Romandie, the first stage and first leader's jersey in the Vuelta a España, and the overall win and a stage of the CRO Race.

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)

Neilson Powless (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only Native American in the WorldTour, Neilson Powless developed under Axel Merckx's team, proving himself against WorldTour pros in 2016, finishing ninth as the best young rider in the Tour of California as well as winning the Joe Martin Stage Race, a stage of the Tour de l'Avenir and Tour de Beauce. In 2017, he won stages of the Triptyque des Monts et Chateaux and Giro Bio, finished fourth overall and won the youth classification in the Tour of Utah, earning his first WorldTour contract with LottoNL-Jumbo for 2018-2019.

After two relatively unfruitful seasons with the Dutch team, Powless found more success with the US-based EF Pro Cycling outfit and made his breakthrough victory at the San Sébastian Classic in 2021. He won the GP Marseillaise and Étoile de Bessèges and finished third in Dwars door Vlaanderen and fifth in Tour of Flanders in 2023 and Gran Piemonte and the Japan Cup in 2024, further proving his one-day racing prowess.

Kevin Vermaerke (Picnic-PostNL)

Kevin Vermaerke (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Kevin Vermaerke grew up in Southern California racing road and MTB before settling on the former as a career. He won the under-23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège at age 18 in 2019 while racing for Hagens Berman Axeon and then signed with Team DSM in 2021. He has yet to score his first professional win.

Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health)

Ruth Edwards (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruth Edwards (née Winder) was born in Yorkshire, England but grew up in the US. She was part of USA Cycling's Team Pursuit squad for the Rio Olympic Games but was not chosen to compete. She gave up track cycling to focus full-time on road after Rio, winning the Redlands and Joe Martin stage races and the Tour de Feminin in 2017 while racing with UnitedHealthcare.

Edwards won a stage of the Giro d'Italia and wore the leader's jersey in 2018, and won a stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana in 2019, then went on to capture the stars-and-stripes jersey in the US Pro Road Race National Championships. She won the 2020 Tour Down Under and Brabantse Pijl in 2021 but chose to retire at the end of the season. After two years away from the road with a success in gravel racing, Edwards joined Human Powered Health in 2024 and won the Thüringen Ladies Tour.

Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Sepp Kuss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sepp Kuss, from Durango, Colorado, became the first US rider to win an overall Grand Tour title when he claimed the Vuelta a España in 2023 despite challenges from his Visma teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič. His road career took off when he led the Tour of Utah for a day and got the attention of LottoNL-Jumbo, who signed him for 2018-2019. He remained with the team mainly as a climbing domestique but has won stages of the Vuelta a España (2019, 2023), Critérium du Dauphiné (2020), Tour de France (2021) and Vuelta a Burgos (2024 along with the overall). Kuss has said he never wants to be a leader for a Grand Tour again after his sour experience in the Vuelta, preferring to remain in a support role.

Luke Lamperti (Soudal-QuickStep)

Luke Lamperti (Image credit: Czech Tour/Navratilova)

A talented sprinter from Santa Rosa, California, Luke Lamperti's path to the WorldTour went through the Lux Cycling development team and Trinity Racing. Stage wins in the Volta ao Alentejo, Circuit des Ardennes, Tour de Bretagne, Tour of Japan and Giro Next Gen earned him a contract with Soudal-QuickStep in 2024. Lamperti wore the leader's jersey at the Tour of Oman after finishing second on two stages and claimed his first pro win at the Czech Tour in 2024.

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek)

Quinn Simmons

The 2019 junior world champion, Quinn Simmons has struggled to live up to the promise of that result in Yorkshire. He turned pro in 2020 with Trek-Segafredo but ran into trouble for antagonistic social media posts. He won stages of the Tour de Wallonie (2021), Vuelta a San Juan and the US Pro road championships in 2023.

Lily Williams (Human Powered Health)

Lily Williams (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Williams is a key part of USA Cycling's Team Pursuit squad, winning bronze in Tokyo and gold in Paris. The Floridian races with Human Powered Health, signing with the team in 2020 and extending through 2026. She has won a stage of the Joe Martin stage race and the Winston Salem Classic.

Will Barta (Movistar Team)

Will Barta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Barta is another rider from Idaho and a product of the Hagens Berman Axeon development team, having signed with the WorldTour CCC Team after four seasons on Axel Merckx's outfit. The CCC team went bust in 2020, and Barta spent one year with EF Education before signing with Movistar Team. He won a stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in 2024 from a solo breakaway.

Megan Jastrab (Picnic-PostNL)

Megan Jastrab (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

A prolific winner as a junior, Megan Jastrab won the world title in the road race in Yorkshire. While attending Milligan University, Jastrab raced with the USA Cycling track programme and was part of the Tokyo Olympic team. After graduating with a business degree, Jastrab joined Team DSM full-time, winning the Tour de Gatineau.

Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost)

Sean Quinn (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 US Pro road champion, Sean Quinn also came through the Hagens Berman Axeon programme, winning the Classica da Arrabida and finishing the Volta ao Algarve as the best young rider. He signed with EF Education-EasyPost in 2022 and has raced mainly as a support rider. He won a stage of the Coppi e Bartali stage race in 2023 and the US Pro road title in 2024.

Andrew August (Ineos Grenadiers)

AJ August (Image credit: DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew "AJ" August, who grew up near Magnus Sheffield in upstate New York, competed with Hot Tubes Development as a junior and became the first American to win the Koppenbergcross (junior cyclocross race) in 2022.

On the road, he won stages of the Valley of the Sun and Redlands Classic as a 17-year-old. He won the GP West Bohemia, stages of SPIE Internationale Juniorendriedaagse, Ain Bugey Valromey Tour (and overall) and Green Mountain stage race in 2023 before signing with Ineos Grenadiers.

Artem Shmidt (Ineos Grenadiers)

Artem Shmidt (Image credit: Alex BroadwaySWpixcom)

Artem Shmidt grew up near Atlanta near the north Georgia mountains and raced with Lux, Hot Tubes and Hagens Berman Axeon before turning pro with Ineos in 2025. He won the SPIE Internationale Juniorendriedaagse in 2021 and two junior stage races and a stage of the Istrian Spring Trophy in 2023. He also won the under-23 US time trial championship in 2024 before joining Ineos Grenadiers as a trainee. He began his first season in the WorldTour in 2025.