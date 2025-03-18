Who are the US riders in the WorldTour?

By published

Sweet 16 of Americans in the sport's major league

US flag waves over an elite men&#039;s road race
US flag waves over an elite men's road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jump to:

US riders have had a place in the top teams of professional cycling for decades, and in recent years have had the strongest crop of men and women since the country's heyday in the Lance Armstrong era.

The nation's top rider is two-time Paris-Nice winner Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), who heads up a group of 16 Americans in the WorldTour.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More features
a 40mm Pirelli road tyre fitted to a Zipp rim mounted into the front of a bike

Lab tested: 40mm road tyres are faster for nearly everyone, and here's why
Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice for the second year running

How Matteo Jorgenson and Visma-Lease a Bike dominated Paris-Nice despite Jonas Vingegaard's crash – Philippa York analysis
SALASSA ITALY MARCH 13 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education EasyPost competes in the breakaway competes during the 105th MilanoTorino 2024 a 177km one day race from Rho to Salassa 346m on March 13 2024 in Salassa Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

How to watch Milano-Torino – Live streams, TV channels
See more latest
Most Popular
a 40mm Pirelli road tyre fitted to a Zipp rim mounted into the front of a bike
Lab tested: 40mm road tyres are faster for nearly everyone, and here's why
Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice for the second year running
How Matteo Jorgenson and Visma-Lease a Bike dominated Paris-Nice despite Jonas Vingegaard's crash – Philippa York analysis
Marianne Vos during the 2024 Tour de France
'The nerves before each season start are always the same' – Marianne Vos eyes third decade in pro road racing
A 3D visualisation of the earth with small bicycles and factories depicting the global production and supply process for the bicycle industry
Where bikes are made: The silent manufacturers at the helm of the industry
Howard Grotts and Matthew Beers complete stage 7 as GC winners of the 2024 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
Who can keep undefeated champion Annika Langvad from record sixth win? - Contenders for 2025 Cape Epic
Alpecin-Deceuninck&#039;s Belgian rider Edward Planckaert (R) cycles leading a breakaway under the rain during the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 163,4 km between Vichy and La Loge des Gardes, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
What is the UCI's Extreme Weather Protocol?
ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 29 LR David Lappartient President of the UCI World Tour and the gold medalist Tadej Pogacar of Team Slovenia on the podium during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mens Elite Road Race a 2739km one day race from Winterthur to Zurich on September 29 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Looming IOC election and RCS sitting on the fence - Why Saudi Arabia's massive One Cycling investment still hangs in the balance
Progressive Gravel Bike
I ruined my gravel bike by trying to make it ‘progressive’ - Don’t make the same mistake as me!
Paris-Nice stage 3: Victor Campenaerts (fourth to the right) celebrates the TTT victory with his teammates
'I'm no Tadej, I'm just a good cyclist' - Victor Campenaerts discusses his radical change of Tour de France ambitions with Visma-Lease a Bike
Cycling Shorts
Bib shorts vs Waist shorts for cycling - Which one should you choose?