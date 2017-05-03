Vincenzo Nibali's custom gold leaf Merida Scultura - Gallery

Image 1 of 17 Vincenzo Nibali's custom Merida Scultura for the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 17 The Bahrain-Merida mascot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 17 Vincenzo Nibali's Giro 100 Merida Scultura (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 17 Vincenzo Nibali's Giro 100 Merida Scultura (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 17 Gold leaf on Nibali's bike forms a spiral banderole (similar to the Giro d'Italia trophy) that feature the names of all former winners of the Corsa Rosa (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 17 Vincenzo Nibali's custom Merida Scultura for the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 17 Vincenzo Nibali's custom Merida Scultura for the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 17 Vincenzo Nibali's custom Merida Scultura for the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 17 Vincenzo Nibali's custom Merida Scultura for the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 17 Vincenzo Nibali's custom Merida Scultura for the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 17 Vincenzo Nibali's custom Merida Scultura for the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 17 Vincenzo Nibali's custom Merida Scultura for the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 17 Vincenzo Nibali's custom Merida Scultura for the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 17 "Centenario" celebrates the race's 100th anniversary (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 17 No mistaking who this bike belongs to (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 17 A custom touch for Nibali's bike, which will not be available to consumers. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 17 The gold leaf banderole covers all the tubes on Nibali's bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Two-time and defending Giro d'Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) will roll out for stage 1 of the race's 100th anniversary on Friday in Alghero on a custom Merida Scultura wrapped in gold leaf to mimic the iconic spiral Giro trophy.

Winner of the race last year and in 2013, Nibali will this year attempt to become one of only eight riders to have won the race three times, and he can check out the names of all the past winners on the gold leaf banderole that spirals across the bike's top tube and head tube. The golden banderole is made of real gold leaf applied to the top layer of the carbon before a protective clear coat is applied. Merida says the bike is a unique, one-off creation that will not be available to purchase on the consumer market.

"The Scultura is one of three bikes that will be available to the Bahrain-Merida Pro Cycling Team during the event," Merida said in a release issued about the bike. "Besides the super lightweight Scultura, the riders have also access to the wind slicing Reacto aero bike and the super adjustable Warp TT time trial machine for any time trial duties."

Shimano supplies the chainrings, brakes and shifting, with Nibali running the Dura-Ace Di2 groupset with electronic shifting. The rear brake is not in the traditional position but tucked away behind the bottom bracket. Other components come from FSA, SRM, Fulcrum and Continental.

Frame: Merida Scultura, M/L (56)

Fork: Merida Road Carbon Race

Stem: FSA OS, 120

Handlebar: FSA Compact 42

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed

Crankset: SRM, 172.5mm, 53/39T

Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace

Wheelset: Fulcrum Speed 40 tubular

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Prologo Nago C3

Seatpost: FSA Non-series Adjustable

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical Measurements

Rider’s height: 181cm

Rider’s weight: 65kg

Saddle height from Bottom bracket: 756mm

Total weight: 6.8kg