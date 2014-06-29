Video: Watch Tour de France preview videos

Image 1 of 3 The 2014 Tour de France route was unveiled at the Palais des Congres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Chris Boardman in the yellow jersey at the 1998 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 The cobblestones of the Arenberg Forest await the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti)

With a week to go until the start of the Tour de France, Cyclingnews has created a set of pre-race videos to whet your appetite before the grand depart in Leeds. From individual stage previews – all 21 – to a look at some of the riders who will shape the greatest race on the planet, Cyclingnews, along our partners at inCycle TV, have everything you need as the build up to the Tour de France ramps up.

Cyclingnews has created four unique playlists ahead of the race, the first of which contains videos on the top five climbers who could animate this year's action including Thomas Voeckler, Mikel Nieve, and Christophe RIblon. There's also a video looking at the top sprinters in the race with Mark Cavendish set to take on Peter Sagan, Andre Greipel, Marcel Kittel and Giro d'Italia star Michael Matthews. There is also a look at the five most important climbs in this year's Tour de France and all our reactions from last year's Tour de France rourte presentation in Paris. To view the complete playlist, click here. You can subscribe to our video channel, right here.

The Top Five Sprinters in this 2014 Tour de France

Tour de France stage previews

No Tour de France would be the same without our now customary Tour de France stage previews. Once again former yellow jersey and prologue star Chris Boardman walks us through each and every one of the 21 stages in this year's race: pinpointing the terrain that will shape the race, from the early stages in England, to the cobbles of France and the Alps and Pyrenees. Each individual stage preview is listed within this easy to navigate playlist. Meanwhile you can watch this race overview and introduction right here.

InCycle videos



Throughout this season inCycle TV have partnered with Cyclingnews to deliver behind the scenes footage, race highlights and exclusive rider interviews. From the early season races in Dubai and Oman to the Spring Classics and Giro d’Italia, inCycle have been sharing some of the best cycling videos on the net and their on-bike video from this month Tour de Suisse was one of the most breathtaking videos of the year. Throughout the race we’ll be adding to our inCycle video playlist, which you can see, right here.

Watch that thrilling on-bike video from the Tour de Suisse

Tour de France Greatest Moments

Of course no Tour de France preview would be complete without a walk down memory lane and with that in mind Cyclingnews has collated some of the best moments in Tour de France history. From the epic duel between Hinault and LeMondon, Eddy Merckx’s legendary exploits, Lance Armstrong duelling with Jan Ullrich and the late Marco Pantani, to some of the more recent exploits between Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck. You can find the playlist, right here.

