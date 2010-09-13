USA Cycling Professional Championships start list
Provisional starters for time trial and road race as of September 17, 2010
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)
|2
|Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team)
|5
|Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team)
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)
|7
|Christopher Butler (BMC Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (Team Radioshack)
|12
|Jason McCartney (Team Radioshack)
|13
|Bjorn Selander (Team Radioshack)
|14
|Matthew Busche (Team Radioshack)
|15
|Christopher Horner (Team Radioshack)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Peter Stetina (Garmin - Transitions)
|22
|Steven Cozza (Garmin - Transitions)
|23
|Timothy Duggan (Garmin - Transitions)
|24
|Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions)
|25
|Danny Pate (Garmin - Transitions)
|26
|Andrew Talansky (Garmin - Transitions)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|32
|Daniel Holloway (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|33
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|34
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|35
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|36
|Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|37
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|38
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|39
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|42
|James Driscoll (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)
|43
|Nicholas Frey (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)
|44
|Andy Guptill (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)
|45
|John Simes (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)
|46
|Frank Travieso (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)
|47
|Tyler Wren (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
|52
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
|53
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
|54
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
|55
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
|56
|Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
|57
|Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|63
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|64
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|65
|Guy East (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|67
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|68
|Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|69
|Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Robert Bush (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|72
|Philip Gaimon (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|73
|Chris Monteleone (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|74
|Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|75
|Nicholas Waite (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|76
|Scottie Weiss (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Andrew Baker (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|83
|Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|84
|Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|85
|Matthew Cooke (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|86
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|87
|William Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|88
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|89
|Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|90
|Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1)
|102
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|103
|Ken Hanson (Team Type 1)
|104
|Chris Jones (Team Type 1)
|105
|Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
|106
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
|113
|Adrian Hegevary (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
|114
|Maxim Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
|115
|Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
|116
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy)
|122
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy)
|123
|Tim Farnham (Adageo Energy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)
|132
|Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Ted King (Cervelo Test Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|142
|Craig Lewis (HTC-Columbia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|143
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|144
|Lucas Euser (SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy)
