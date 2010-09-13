Trending

USA Cycling Professional Championships start list

Provisional starters for time trial and road race as of September 17, 2010

BMC Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)
2Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team)
5Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team)
6Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)
7Christopher Butler (BMC Racing Team)

Team Radioshack
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Levi Leipheimer (Team Radioshack)
12Jason McCartney (Team Radioshack)
13Bjorn Selander (Team Radioshack)
14Matthew Busche (Team Radioshack)
15Christopher Horner (Team Radioshack)

Garmin - Transitions
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Peter Stetina (Garmin - Transitions)
22Steven Cozza (Garmin - Transitions)
23Timothy Duggan (Garmin - Transitions)
24Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions)
25Danny Pate (Garmin - Transitions)
26Andrew Talansky (Garmin - Transitions)

Bissell
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
32Daniel Holloway (Bissell Pro Cycling)
33Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
34Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
35Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
36Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
37Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
38Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
39David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)

Jamis - Sutter Home
#Rider Name (Country) Team
42James Driscoll (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)
43Nicholas Frey (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)
44Andy Guptill (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)
45John Simes (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)
46Frank Travieso (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)
47Tyler Wren (Jamis/SutterHome presented by Colavita)

Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
52Brad Huff (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
53Carter Jones (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
54Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
55Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
56Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)
57Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda)

Kelly Benefit Strategies
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
63Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
64Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
65Guy East (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
67Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
68Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
69Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)

KEC
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Robert Bush (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
72Philip Gaimon (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
73Chris Monteleone (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
74Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
75Nicholas Waite (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
76Scottie Weiss (Kenda presented by Geargrinder)

Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Andrew Baker (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
83Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
84Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
85Matthew Cooke (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
86Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
87William Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
88Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
89Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)
90Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)

Team Type 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Alex Bowden (Team Type 1)
102William Dugan (Team Type 1)
103Ken Hanson (Team Type 1)
104Chris Jones (Team Type 1)
105Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
106Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)

Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
113Adrian Hegevary (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
114Maxim Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
115Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)
116Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)

Adageo Energy
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy)
122Adam Carr (Adageo Energy)
123Tim Farnham (Adageo Energy)

Trek Livestrong U23
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)
132Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)

Cervelo Test Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Ted King (Cervelo Test Team)

Team HTC - Columbia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
142Craig Lewis (HTC-Columbia)

Fly V Australia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
143Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)

Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
#Rider Name (Country) Team
144Lucas Euser (SpiderTech presented by Planet Energy)