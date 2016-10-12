Trending

UCI Road World Championships Junior Women start list

Official starters as of October 12, 2016

Emma White, Chloe Dygert (USA) and Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland) were the junior women's road race podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hannah Arensman (United States Of America)
2Megan Heath (United States Of America)
3Summer Moak (United States Of America)
4Skylar Schneider (United States Of America)
5Maaike Boogaard (Netherlands)
6Fleur Nagengast (Netherlands)
7Arianna Pruisscher (Netherlands)
8Nicole Steigenga (Netherlands)
9Karlijn Swinkels (Netherlands)
10Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
11Chiara Consonni (Italy)
12Martina Fidanza (Italy)
13Lisa Morzenti (Italy)
14Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
15Pauline Clouard (France)
16Clara Copponi (France)
17Juliette Labous (France)
18Typhaine Laurance (France)
19Maeva Paret Peintre (France)
20Franziska Brausse (Germany)
21Liane Lippert (Germany)
22Christa Riffel (Germany)
23Hannah Steffen (Germany)
24Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany)
25Susanne Andersen (Norway)
26Ingvild Gaskjenn (Norway)
27Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
28Pauline Roy (Switzerland)
29Svenja Wuthrich (Switzerland)
30Lotte Rotman (Belgium)
31Febe Schokkaert (Belgium)
32Yulin Aguila (Mexico)
33Cinthya Covarrubias (Mexico)
34Ana Marina Herros (Mexico)
35Andrea Ramirez (Mexico)
36Simone Eg (Denmark)
37Johanne Marcher (Denmark)
38Emma Norsgaard (Denmark)
39Tatiana Duenas (Colombia)
40Yumena Hosoya (Japan)
41Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)
42Irina Ivanova (Russian Federation)
43Karina Kasenova (Russian Federation)
44Anastasiia Muzalevskaia (Russian Federation)
45Kristina Stolbova (Russian Federation)
46Madeleine Fasnacht (Australia)
47Jaime Gunning (Australia)
48Chloe Moran (Australia)
49Hoi Wah Leung (Hong Kong, China)
50Yin Yin Li (Hong Kong, China)
51Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand)
52Madeleine Park (New Zealand)
53Chaniporn Batriya (Thailand)
54Kanyarat Kesthonglang (Thailand)
55Aurela Nerlo (Poland)
56Karolina Perekitko (Poland)
57Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland)
58Nikola Rozynska (Poland)
59Claire Faber (Luxembourg)
60Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)
61Clara Lundmark (Sweden)
62Erin Attwell (Canada)
63Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
64Devaney Collier (Canada)
65Laurie Jussaume (Canada)
66Yue Chang (People's Republic of China)
67Jiahuan Yang (People's Republic of China)
68Ying Zhang (People's Republic of China)
69Maja Perinovic (Croatia)
70Josipa Sintic (Croatia)
71Adela Safarova (Czech Republic)
72Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spain)
73Maialen Aramendia Telleria (Spain)
74Miriam Gardachal Bozal (Spain)
75Sara Martin Martin (Spain)
76Lynette Benson (South Africa)
77Nicolene Marais (South Africa)
78Katja Kerpan (Slovenia)
79Karin Penko (Slovenia)
80Hajdi Zajc (Slovenia)
81Nina Hruzevych (Ukraine)