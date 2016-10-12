UCI Road World Championships Junior Women start list
Official starters as of October 12, 2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hannah Arensman (United States Of America)
|2
|Megan Heath (United States Of America)
|3
|Summer Moak (United States Of America)
|4
|Skylar Schneider (United States Of America)
|5
|Maaike Boogaard (Netherlands)
|6
|Fleur Nagengast (Netherlands)
|7
|Arianna Pruisscher (Netherlands)
|8
|Nicole Steigenga (Netherlands)
|9
|Karlijn Swinkels (Netherlands)
|10
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|11
|Chiara Consonni (Italy)
|12
|Martina Fidanza (Italy)
|13
|Lisa Morzenti (Italy)
|14
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|15
|Pauline Clouard (France)
|16
|Clara Copponi (France)
|17
|Juliette Labous (France)
|18
|Typhaine Laurance (France)
|19
|Maeva Paret Peintre (France)
|20
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|21
|Liane Lippert (Germany)
|22
|Christa Riffel (Germany)
|23
|Hannah Steffen (Germany)
|24
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany)
|25
|Susanne Andersen (Norway)
|26
|Ingvild Gaskjenn (Norway)
|27
|Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
|28
|Pauline Roy (Switzerland)
|29
|Svenja Wuthrich (Switzerland)
|30
|Lotte Rotman (Belgium)
|31
|Febe Schokkaert (Belgium)
|32
|Yulin Aguila (Mexico)
|33
|Cinthya Covarrubias (Mexico)
|34
|Ana Marina Herros (Mexico)
|35
|Andrea Ramirez (Mexico)
|36
|Simone Eg (Denmark)
|37
|Johanne Marcher (Denmark)
|38
|Emma Norsgaard (Denmark)
|39
|Tatiana Duenas (Colombia)
|40
|Yumena Hosoya (Japan)
|41
|Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)
|42
|Irina Ivanova (Russian Federation)
|43
|Karina Kasenova (Russian Federation)
|44
|Anastasiia Muzalevskaia (Russian Federation)
|45
|Kristina Stolbova (Russian Federation)
|46
|Madeleine Fasnacht (Australia)
|47
|Jaime Gunning (Australia)
|48
|Chloe Moran (Australia)
|49
|Hoi Wah Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|50
|Yin Yin Li (Hong Kong, China)
|51
|Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand)
|52
|Madeleine Park (New Zealand)
|53
|Chaniporn Batriya (Thailand)
|54
|Kanyarat Kesthonglang (Thailand)
|55
|Aurela Nerlo (Poland)
|56
|Karolina Perekitko (Poland)
|57
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland)
|58
|Nikola Rozynska (Poland)
|59
|Claire Faber (Luxembourg)
|60
|Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)
|61
|Clara Lundmark (Sweden)
|62
|Erin Attwell (Canada)
|63
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
|64
|Devaney Collier (Canada)
|65
|Laurie Jussaume (Canada)
|66
|Yue Chang (People's Republic of China)
|67
|Jiahuan Yang (People's Republic of China)
|68
|Ying Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|69
|Maja Perinovic (Croatia)
|70
|Josipa Sintic (Croatia)
|71
|Adela Safarova (Czech Republic)
|72
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spain)
|73
|Maialen Aramendia Telleria (Spain)
|74
|Miriam Gardachal Bozal (Spain)
|75
|Sara Martin Martin (Spain)
|76
|Lynette Benson (South Africa)
|77
|Nicolene Marais (South Africa)
|78
|Katja Kerpan (Slovenia)
|79
|Karin Penko (Slovenia)
|80
|Hajdi Zajc (Slovenia)
|81
|Nina Hruzevych (Ukraine)
