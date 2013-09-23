UCI Road World Championships elite women's ITT start list
Official starters, bib numbers and start times (CEST) as of September 23, 2013
|48
|Katazina Sosna (Lithuania)
|13:30:00
|47
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spain)
|13:32:00
|46
|Denise Ramsden (Canada)
|13:34:00
|45
|Supaksorn Nuntana (Thailand)
|13:36:00
|44
|Alenka Novak (Slovenia)
|13:38:00
|43
|Rebecca Nalubega (Uganda)
|13:40:00
|42
|Melodie Lesueur (France)
|13:42:00
|41
|Eri Yonamine (Japan)
|13:44:00
|40
|Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Colombia)
|13:46:00
|39
|Jutta Stienen (Switzerland)
|13:48:00
|38
|Alena Sitsko (Belarus)
|13:50:00
|37
|Sari Saarelainen (Finland)
|13:52:00
|36
|Mia Radotic (Croatia)
|13:54:00
|35
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|13:56:00
|34
|Annika Langvad (Denmark)
|13:58:00
|33
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)
|14:00:00
|32
|Aisha Kiwanuka Peace (Uganda)
|14:02:00
|31
|Samah Khaled (Jordan)
|14:04:00
|30
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Norway)
|14:06:00
|29
|Vita Heine (Latvia)
|14:08:00
|28
|Sara Frece (Slovenia)
|14:10:00
|27
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Brazil)
|14:12:00
|26
|Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
|14:14:00
|25
|Inga Cilvinaite (Lithuania)
|14:16:00
|24
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mexico)
|14:18:00
|23
|Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
|14:20:00
|22
|Latoya Brulee (Belgium)
|14:22:00
|21
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Thailand)
|14:26:00
|20
|Jacqueline Hahn (Austria)
|14:28:00
|19
|Audrey Cordon (France)
|14:30:00
|18
|Thea Thorsen (Norway)
|14:32:00
|17
|Martina Ritter (Austria)
|14:34:00
|16
|Loes Gunnewijk (Netherlands)
|14:36:00
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|14:38:00
|14
|Enkhjargal Tuvshinjargal (Mongolia)
|14:40:00
|13
|Rossella Ratto (Italy)
|14:42:00
|12
|Joelle Numainville (Canada)
|14:44:00
|11
|Ganna Solovey (Ukraine)
|14:46:00
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Germany)
|14:48:00
|9
|Tatiana Antoshina (Russian Federation)
|14:50:00
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|14:52:00
|7
|Carmen Small (United States of America)
|14:54:00
|6
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
|14:56:00
|5
|Emma Johansson (Sweden)
|14:58:00
|4
|Shara Gillow (Australia)
|15:00:00
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (United States of America)
|15:02:00
|2
|Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
|15:04:00
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|15:06:00
