UCI Road World Championships elite women's ITT start list

Official starters, bib numbers and start times (CEST) as of September 23, 2013

48Katazina Sosna (Lithuania)13:30:00
47Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spain)13:32:00
46Denise Ramsden (Canada)13:34:00
45Supaksorn Nuntana (Thailand)13:36:00
44Alenka Novak (Slovenia)13:38:00
43Rebecca Nalubega (Uganda)13:40:00
42Melodie Lesueur (France)13:42:00
41Eri Yonamine (Japan)13:44:00
40Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Colombia)13:46:00
39Jutta Stienen (Switzerland)13:48:00
38Alena Sitsko (Belarus)13:50:00
37Sari Saarelainen (Finland)13:52:00
36Mia Radotic (Croatia)13:54:00
35Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)13:56:00
34Annika Langvad (Denmark)13:58:00
33Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)14:00:00
32Aisha Kiwanuka Peace (Uganda)14:02:00
31Samah Khaled (Jordan)14:04:00
30Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Norway)14:06:00
29Vita Heine (Latvia)14:08:00
28Sara Frece (Slovenia)14:10:00
27Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Brazil)14:12:00
26Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)14:14:00
25Inga Cilvinaite (Lithuania)14:16:00
24Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mexico)14:18:00
23Eugenia Bujak (Poland)14:20:00
22Latoya Brulee (Belgium)14:22:00
21Nontasin Chanpeng (Thailand)14:26:00
20Jacqueline Hahn (Austria)14:28:00
19Audrey Cordon (France)14:30:00
18Thea Thorsen (Norway)14:32:00
17Martina Ritter (Austria)14:34:00
16Loes Gunnewijk (Netherlands)14:36:00
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)14:38:00
14Enkhjargal Tuvshinjargal (Mongolia)14:40:00
13Rossella Ratto (Italy)14:42:00
12Joelle Numainville (Canada)14:44:00
11Ganna Solovey (Ukraine)14:46:00
10Trixi Worrack (Germany)14:48:00
9Tatiana Antoshina (Russian Federation)14:50:00
8Lisa Brennauer (Germany)14:52:00
7Carmen Small (United States of America)14:54:00
6Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)14:56:00
5Emma Johansson (Sweden)14:58:00
4Shara Gillow (Australia)15:00:00
3Evelyn Stevens (United States of America)15:02:00
2Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)15:04:00
1Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)15:06:00