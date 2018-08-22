Travis McCabe's UnitedHealthcare Orbea Orca Aero - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Travis McCabe's Orbea Orca Aero (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 20 The Orbea Orca Aero uses an aero seat post (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 20 Another look at the rear triangle (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 20 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 wheels are paired with Maxxis Velocita Prototype tyres (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 20 A port at the head of the down tube allows entry for the internal cable routing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 20 Cable routing for the rear brake runs through the top tube of the frameset (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 20 K-Edge provides United Healthcare with a colour-coordinated chain catcher (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 20 A closer look at the rear dropouts (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 20 Kogel provides the Pro Continental squad with ceramic bottom bearings (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 20 Like many aero framesets, a wide stance forks allows air to flow between the wheel and fork legs, as well as around (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 20 A look at the front end of McCabe's bike (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 20 McCabe raced with the number 1 on his number plate at the USA national criterium championships in June (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 20 The Orca Aero frameset hugs the rear wheel to improve aerodynamics (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 20 United Healthcare's team bikes use Tacx Deva bottle cages (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 20 The frameset features internal cable routing for the Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 20 The Orca Aero fork crown is integrated into the top tube of the frame (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 20 Prologo provides the United Healthcare bikes with handlebar tape (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 20 The Orbea Orca Aero features direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace brakes front and rear (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 20 An aero top cap is used, with matching aero spacers also available if needed (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 20 The Orbea Orca Aero shares several design features with other class-leading aero framesets (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Travis McCabe lined up for UnitedHealthcare at the US nationals back in June, looking to defend his men's elite criterium title, as well as competing in the men's elite road race.

While the 2018 championships didn't see the success of last year, the team will be satisfied with UnitedHealthcare riders finishing in the top ten in the men's elite road race, women's elite road race and women's elite time trial.

For the championships, McCabe lined up on the new Orbea Orca Aero, which has been raced on in numerous WorldTour races this season through French Pro Continental team Vital Concept.

While Vital Concept have been racing using the Di2 version of the latest Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, UnitedHealthcare runs mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 components.

The Orbea Orca Aero frameset accommodates direct mount brakes, with United Healthcare using Maxxis Velocita Prototype tyres in conjunction with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels.

Finishing kit is a combination of components from FSA and Prologo, while ceramic bearings specialists Kogel provides the team with a low friction bottom bracket.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Travis McCabe's Orbea Orca Aero.

Frameset: Orbea Orca Aero

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Pioneer power meter

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Bottom bracket: Kogel BB386EVO

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 Tubular

Tyres: Maxxis Velocita Prototype, tubular

Handlebars: FSA SL-K New Ergo 420mm

Stem: FSA SLK SL-K 120mm

Tape/grips: Prologo

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Prologo Nack 14

Seat post: Orbea Orca Aero

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva