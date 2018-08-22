Travis McCabe's UnitedHealthcare Orbea Orca Aero - Gallery
Updated aero frameset for US Pro Continental squad
Travis McCabe lined up for UnitedHealthcare at the US nationals back in June, looking to defend his men's elite criterium title, as well as competing in the men's elite road race.
While the 2018 championships didn't see the success of last year, the team will be satisfied with UnitedHealthcare riders finishing in the top ten in the men's elite road race, women's elite road race and women's elite time trial.
For the championships, McCabe lined up on the new Orbea Orca Aero, which has been raced on in numerous WorldTour races this season through French Pro Continental team Vital Concept.
While Vital Concept have been racing using the Di2 version of the latest Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, UnitedHealthcare runs mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 components.
The Orbea Orca Aero frameset accommodates direct mount brakes, with United Healthcare using Maxxis Velocita Prototype tyres in conjunction with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels.
Finishing kit is a combination of components from FSA and Prologo, while ceramic bearings specialists Kogel provides the team with a low friction bottom bracket.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Travis McCabe's Orbea Orca Aero.
Frameset: Orbea Orca Aero
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Pioneer power meter
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Bottom bracket: Kogel BB386EVO
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 Tubular
Tyres: Maxxis Velocita Prototype, tubular
Handlebars: FSA SL-K New Ergo 420mm
Stem: FSA SLK SL-K 120mm
Tape/grips: Prologo
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Prologo Nack 14
Seat post: Orbea Orca Aero
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
