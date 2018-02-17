Bryan Coquard's Orbea Orca Aero – Gallery

Image 1 of 19 Bryan Coquard's 2018 Orbea Orca Aero (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 19 The Vital Concept team colours adorn the frame (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 19 Coquard opts for a Prologo Scratch 2 saddle (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 19 A Shimano Dura-Ace 11-28 cassette is paired with the chainrings (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 19 Direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes provide the stopping power for Coquard (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 19 Coquard opts for standard 53/39 chainrings (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 19 The Time Xpresso Xpro 15 pedals feature a carbon body and bearings from CeramicSpeed (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 19 Elite provide the team with their Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 19 A small carbon number plate mount is glued to Coquard's seat post (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 19 The French Pro Continental team pair their bikes with Mavic Cosmic Ultimate wheels (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 19 Mavic's Cosmic Ultimate wheels are 40mm deep an optimised for 25mm tyres (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 19 Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers provide the shifting and braking controls for Coquard (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 19 The Orbea Orca Aero has direct mount brakes front and rear (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 19 The Mavic wheels feature bladed carbon spokes (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 19 Coquard runs a Vison Metron 5D integrated handlebar and stem unit (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 19 Vital Concept customised their Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleurs with Cycling Ceramic jockey wheels (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 19 Vital Concept run Time Xpresso Xpro 15 pedals (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 19 The Orca Aero is equipped with a FSA Powerbox crankset (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 19 The head tube of the Orbea Orca Aero features an hourglass design to improve aerodynamics (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)

The Orbea Orca Aero was launched last summer and is the Basque brand's wind-cheating version of the more traditionally designed Orbea Orca.

Vital Concept's sprinter Bryan Coquard races the bike with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series components, an FSA Powerbox crankset and Mavic Cosmic Ultimate wheels. The team choose to customise the jockey wheels of their Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur with Cycling Ceramic’s ceramic bearing equipped jockey wheels.

Coquard's Orbea Orca Aero is equipped with Time Xpresso Xpro 15 pedals, which also feature ceramic bearings from marginal gains specialists CeramicSpeed, as well as titanium axles.

Coquard opts for an integrated handlebar stem unit from Vision in the Metron 5D, which is paired with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 brake/shifter levers and also features satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops.

As with many modern aero specific framesets, the Orbea Orca Aero has direct mount brakes front and rear, which Vital Concept equips with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series callipers.

Coquard uses standard gearing of 53/39 chainrings and an 11-28 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 cassette.

In their debut season, Vital Concept have already racked up their first win through Bryan Coquard on the opening stage of the Tour of Oman.

Former profession Jerome Pineau heads up the French Pro Continental team, who will race aboard Orbea bikes for 2018.