Bryan Coquard's Orbea Orca Aero – Gallery
Vital Concept's aero bike for debut season
The Orbea Orca Aero was launched last summer and is the Basque brand's wind-cheating version of the more traditionally designed Orbea Orca.
Vital Concept's sprinter Bryan Coquard races the bike with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series components, an FSA Powerbox crankset and Mavic Cosmic Ultimate wheels. The team choose to customise the jockey wheels of their Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur with Cycling Ceramic’s ceramic bearing equipped jockey wheels.
Coquard's Orbea Orca Aero is equipped with Time Xpresso Xpro 15 pedals, which also feature ceramic bearings from marginal gains specialists CeramicSpeed, as well as titanium axles.
Coquard opts for an integrated handlebar stem unit from Vision in the Metron 5D, which is paired with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 brake/shifter levers and also features satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops.
As with many modern aero specific framesets, the Orbea Orca Aero has direct mount brakes front and rear, which Vital Concept equips with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series callipers.
Coquard uses standard gearing of 53/39 chainrings and an 11-28 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 cassette.
In their debut season, Vital Concept have already racked up their first win through Bryan Coquard on the opening stage of the Tour of Oman.
Former profession Jerome Pineau heads up the French Pro Continental team, who will race aboard Orbea bikes for 2018.
- Frame: Orbea Orca Aero carbon OMR, size 49
- Fork Orbea Aero OMR
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with Cycling Ceramic jockey wheels
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
- Crankset: FSA Powerbox, 53/39
- Wheels: Mavic Cosmic Ultimate
- Handlebars/stem: Vision Metron 5D
- Pedals: Time Xpresso Xpro 15
- Saddle: Prologo Scratch 2
- Seat post: Orbea Orca OMR
- Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
- Computer: Garmin Edge 520
