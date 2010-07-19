Tour tech: Fancy footwear at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 23 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) has a pair of custom British-themed Bont Zero shoes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 23 Levi Leipheimer (Team Radioshack) is racing at the Tour de France with a pair of as-yet-unreleased road shoes from helmet maker Giro. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 23 HTC-Columbia's Michael Rogers opts for Bont's latest Zero ultralight road shoe. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 23 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) sports Sidi's special 50th anniversary Ergo 2 Carbon Lite shoes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 23 Gaerne has provided the Lampre - Farnese Vini team with its own color scheme for its G.Myst Plus shoes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 23 Blue accents on Milram's Lake CX401 shoes match the rest of the team kit. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 23 Omega Pharma-Lotto's Daniel Moreno is among the select few to still use Nike-branded shoes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 23 Lance Armstrong (Team Radioshack) is using these custom-made Nikes at the Tour de France. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 23 Nothing says 'Olympic champion' like the gold on Fabian Cancellara's (Saxo Bank) custom Specialized S-Works shoes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 23 Hidden beneath the smooth cover of Bradley Wiggins' (Team Sky) custom Bonts is a traditional lace system. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 23 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) not only gets his own pair of custom colored (and discontinued) Nike shoes but even socks to match. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 23 A semi-rigid plastic exoskeleton wraps around the heel and ankle of Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 23 Garmin-Transitions sprinter Tyler Farrar opts for the custom heat-moldable fit of Lake's CX401. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 23 Leipheimer's new Giro shoes sport three wide and offset Velcro straps and the carbon sole looks especially thin - but we'll have to wait for additional details until late August when they're officially introduced to the world. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 23 ag2r-La Mondiale rider Martin Elmiger gets his name printed right on his Swiss Suplest shoes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 23 Current road world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) gets his own customized pair of Diadoras. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 23 Gaerne has crafted bright red G.Myst Plus shoes for the BMC team. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 23 2008 Tour de France winner Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 23 Sastre's custom colored Lakes omit the big central strap of the current consumer version but still use the zone-adjustable Boa lacing system. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 23 Sidi provides Euskaltel-Euskadi with orange-tinged shoes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 23 Bont has founds its way on to a lot more feet at this year's race than in years past. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 23 Footon-Servetto's gold DMT Prisma shoes aren't custom-made for the team but the gold coloring is still hard to miss. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 23 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) uses a pair of custom-made D2 shoes. (Image credit: James Huang)

Next to the bikes themselves, shoes are the next important piece of equipment to the riders: they're the first point of contact with the most important part of the bike, there's often a fair bit of work put in to make them fit perfectly, and given the amount of time the riders spend strapped into them it's no wonder that it's the one piece of gear that they travel with 24/7.

We've long noticed the trend of highly personalized shoes at the Tour de France and this year's running has been no different with shoemakers providing custom colors and styles to both teams and individuals. Cadel Evans (BMC) gets world championship stripes on his Diadoras, Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) has a pair of gold-hued Specialized S-Works shoes, Carlos Sastre's (Cervélo TestTeam) Lake CX401s get special yellow-themed graphics to celebrate his 2008 Tour de France victory, and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) gets the Union Jack proudly emblazoned across the top of his Bonts – and those are just a few examples.

Sidi also outfitted the Euskaltel-Euskadi, Liquigas, and Team Sky squads with custom colored shoes to match the rest of their team livery, and Gaerne has done the same for Katusha – and in case you're so inclined, those are also available to the public.

Though we weren't lucky enough to catch them ourselves, Sidi even outfitted Thomas Rohregger (Milram) with a pair of Ergo 2 Carbon Lite shoes covered in Swarovski crystals.

One of the growing trends we've noticed this year, however, is not just customizable graphics but also customizable fit – after all, shoes should fit riders' feet, not the other way around. Shimano, Lake and Bont have offered heat moldable uppers for years now but they are notably more prevalent these days with the Australian company seemingly enjoying the biggest share of the growth.

Cervélo TestTeam now has Bont as its official footwear sponsor but a number of individuals are using them as well, including Wiggins, Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia), Française des Jeux's Wesley Sulzberger, and Garmin-Transitions duo David Zabriskie and Julian Dean.

Nike continues to play a role in the cycling footwear world, too, but only for a handful of riders as the company hasn’t offered any models to consumers in years. Among the lucky few are HTC-Columbia sprinter Mark Cavendish, Daniel Moreno of Omega Pharma-Lotto, and none other than Lance Armstrong (Team Radioshack).

Cavendish's and Moreno's are reminiscent of models Nike once offered, but Armstrong's are an as-yet unidentified model. Some have claimed it's a camouflaged Bont and while there are a few similar design elements, it's clearly not a stock model dressed up in different colors. Distinguishing features include a full carbon sole with wraparound heel cup, three wide Velcro straps, and a protective toe cap. We've no further information at this point but as of now, there's no indication yet that Nike has any plans to return to the cycling market.

Helmet, glasses, and glove company Giro is, however, making the jump into cycling footwear. New models are set to officially debut just before Eurobike but Team Radioshack's Levi Leipheimer is already using them at the Tour de France. Details are still slim at the moment but the shimmering silver shoes look to include three wide and offset Velcro straps, generous metallic mesh around the toe box, a deep heel cup (with a synthetic lining by our eyes), and a full-length carbon fiber sole.