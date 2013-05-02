Trending

Tour of the Gila start list

Official men's and women's starters as of May 1, 2013

UCI Men
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
2Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
3Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
4Greggory Brandt (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
5Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
6Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
7Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
8James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
11Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
12Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
13Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
14Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
15Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
16Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
21Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
27Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
31Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
32Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
33Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
34Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
35Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
36Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
37Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
38Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
41Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
42Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
43Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
44Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
45Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
46James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
47Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
48Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
51Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
52Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
53François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
54Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
55Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
56Artr Sagt (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
57Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
61Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
62Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
63Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
64James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
65Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
66Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
67Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
68Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
71Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
72Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
73Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
74Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
75Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
76Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
77Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
78Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
81Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
83Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
84Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
85Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
87Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
88Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
91Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
92Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team
93Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
94Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
95Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
96Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
97Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
98Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
101Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
102Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
103Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
104Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
105Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
106Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
107Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
111Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
112Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
113Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
114Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
115Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
116Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
121Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage
123Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage
125Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
126Mike Olheiser (USA) CashCall Mortgage
127David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
128Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
131Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
132Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
133Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
134James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
135Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
136Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
137Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
138Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
141Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
142Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
143Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
144Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
145Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
146Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
147Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
148Ryan Miller (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
151Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek
152Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
153Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
154Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
155Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
156Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek
157George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
158Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
161Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
162Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
163Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
164Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
165Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
166Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair
167Edward Kwon (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
171Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
172Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
173Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
174Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
175Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
176Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
177Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
181Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
182Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
183Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
184Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
185Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
186Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
187Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
188Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
192Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
193Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
194Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
195Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
201Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
202Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
203Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin
204Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
205Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin
206Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin

NRC Women
301Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
302Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
303Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
304Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
305Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
306Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
307Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
308Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
311Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
312Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
313Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
314Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
315Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
316Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
317Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
321Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
322Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
323Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
324Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
325Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
326Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
327Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
331Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
332Rebecca Balboni (Exergy TWENTY16)
333Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
335Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
336Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
337Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
338Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
341Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
342Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
343Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
344Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
345Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
346Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
351Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
352Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
353Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
355Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
356Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
357Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
361Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
362Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
363Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
364Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
365Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)
366Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)
367Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)
368Donelys Carino (Infiniti Cycling Team)
371Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
373Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
374Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)
375Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
376Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
377Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)
378Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)
381Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
382Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)
383Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)
384Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
385Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)
386Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)