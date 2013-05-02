Tour of the Gila start list
Official men's and women's starters as of May 1, 2013
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|2
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|3
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|4
|Greggory Brandt (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|5
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|6
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|7
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|11
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|Branden James Russell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Andrei Strelkov (Rus) Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|32
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|33
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|34
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|35
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|36
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|37
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|38
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|41
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|42
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|43
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|44
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|45
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|46
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|47
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|48
|Nathan Wilson (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|51
|Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|52
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|53
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|54
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|55
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|56
|Artr Sagt (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|57
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|61
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|62
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|63
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|64
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|65
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|66
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|67
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|68
|Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|71
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|72
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|73
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|74
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|75
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|76
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|77
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|78
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|81
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|82
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|83
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|84
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|85
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|86
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|87
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|88
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|91
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Development Team
|92
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Development Team
|93
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Development Team
|94
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team
|95
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Development Team
|96
|Tyler Williams (USA) BMC Development Team
|97
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) BMC Development Team
|98
|Paul Lynch (USA) BMC Development Team
|101
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|102
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|103
|Jeffrey Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|104
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|105
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|106
|Stefano Barberi (Bra) California Giant/Specialized
|107
|Sam Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|111
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|112
|Christopher Putt (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|113
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|114
|Joe Waters (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|115
|Hunter Huffman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|116
|Stephen Haroldsen (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|121
|Chris Barton (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|123
|Cole House (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|125
|Logan Loader (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|126
|Mike Olheiser (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|127
|David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|128
|Michael Weicht (Ger) CashCall Mortgage
|131
|Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|132
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|133
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|134
|James Schurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|135
|Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|136
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|137
|Tony Hall (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|138
|Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|141
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|142
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|143
|Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|144
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|145
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|146
|Chris McKay (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|147
|Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|148
|Ryan Miller (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|151
|Andrew Miller (USA) Landis/Trek
|152
|Travis McCabe (USA) Landis/Trek
|153
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|154
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
|155
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|156
|Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek
|157
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|158
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|161
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|162
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|163
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|164
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Predator Carbon Repair
|165
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|166
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair
|167
|Edward Kwon (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|171
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|172
|Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|173
|Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|174
|Nate King (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|175
|Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|176
|Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|177
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|181
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|182
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|183
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|184
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|185
|Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|186
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|187
|Garrett Suydam (USA) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|188
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande Cycling
|192
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|193
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|194
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|195
|Jesse Reams (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosa
|201
|Taylor Clements (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|202
|Cory Greenberg (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|203
|Jozua Le Roux (RSA) VRC / Get Crackin
|204
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|205
|Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Col) VRC / Get Crackin
|206
|Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC / Get Crackin
|301
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|302
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|303
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|304
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|305
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|306
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|307
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|308
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|311
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|312
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|313
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|314
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|315
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|316
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|317
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|321
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|322
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|323
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
|324
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|325
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|326
|Chantal Blaak (Team TIBCO)
|327
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO)
|331
|Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)
|332
|Rebecca Balboni (Exergy TWENTY16)
|333
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|335
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|336
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|337
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16)
|338
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|341
|Anna Sanders (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|342
|Jennifer App (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|343
|Lindsay Fox (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|344
|Amy McGuire (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|345
|Kaelly Farnham (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|346
|Marilyn McDonald (PCS/Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|351
|Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|352
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|353
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|355
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|356
|Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|357
|Marisol Tellado (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|361
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|362
|Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|363
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|364
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|365
|Sarah Sturm (I AM Racing)
|366
|Addy Albershardt (I AM Racing)
|367
|Kimberley Turner (I AM Racing)
|368
|Donelys Carino (Infiniti Cycling Team)
|371
|Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|373
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
|374
|Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)
|375
|Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|376
|Julie Emmerman (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|377
|Anne Donley (Rise Above Cycling)
|378
|Catherine Johnson (Rise Above Cycling)
|381
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|382
|Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing)
|383
|Shawn Morelli (U.S. Para Cycling)
|384
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|385
|Nicole Mitchell (I AM Racing)
|386
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
