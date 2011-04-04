Tour of Flanders: Fanside photos from an epic day of Classic racing

Image 1 of 23 A young Fabian Cancellara fans peers out from within the crowd (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 2 of 23 Fans listen to the action before it comes passed (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 3 of 23 Tyler Farrar wins the bunch sprint (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 4 of 23 An Eddy Merckx lookalike arrives at the finish as the team mechanics clean the bikes (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 5 of 23 Matt Wilson (Garmin-Cervelo) heads to the sign on (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 6 of 23 World Champion Thor Hushovd was one of the most popular riders at the start (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 7 of 23 Roger Hammond leaves the team bus but is jumped on by fans (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 8 of 23 Two Germans, Klier and Degenkolb on the attack early in the day (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 9 of 23 The long road: Chavanel powers on, three fans watch on (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 10 of 23 Geraint Thomas (Sky) uses his radio as fans look on (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 11 of 23 The start zone is the perfect place for fans and indeed photoraphers and journalists to catch up with the teams and riders (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 12 of 23 The Belgian crowd were biting their nails when Nuyens escaped with Chavanel and Cancellara (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 13 of 23 Pockets of fans lined the entire route (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 14 of 23 A lone member of the BMC staff waits for the bunch to pass through at the feed (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 15 of 23 You're pouring that all wrong (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 16 of 23 Fans wait for hours for just a second's glance at their favourite riders (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 17 of 23 A young boy waves the Flandrian flag (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 18 of 23 Generation game: Fans of all ages come out for Flanders (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 19 of 23 The busiest places are on the top of the climbs, the noise fever pitch (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 20 of 23 The Belgian crowds enjoy a swift beer or two (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 21 of 23 Lars Boom (Rabobank) shone for Holland on Belgian turf (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 22 of 23 Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 23 of 23 The Euskatel team car arrives at the start (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

The 2011 Tour of Flanders was one of the most exciting one-day races in recent years. It had everything - favourites cracking, multiple attacks, solo breaks, crashes and gripping scenes that kept you guessing until the finish line.

While the action on the road made up the majority of the coverage, one aspect of the race that struck photographer Mark Johnson was the passion show by the fans on the route. From the start line in Bruges to the finish in Meerbeke, crowds flocked to the event, packing the road sides, bars, cafes, and climbs.

Mark, who has previously shot for us at the Tour of California, spent the day on the road capturing the essence and flavour of the crowds and fans that help make Flanders one of the incredible races on the world.

