Tour of Flanders: Fanside photos from an epic day of Classic racing
The 2011 Tour of Flanders was one of the most exciting one-day races in recent years. It had everything - favourites cracking, multiple attacks, solo breaks, crashes and gripping scenes that kept you guessing until the finish line.
While the action on the road made up the majority of the coverage, one aspect of the race that struck photographer Mark Johnson was the passion show by the fans on the route. From the start line in Bruges to the finish in Meerbeke, crowds flocked to the event, packing the road sides, bars, cafes, and climbs.
Mark, who has previously shot for us at the Tour of California, spent the day on the road capturing the essence and flavour of the crowds and fans that help make Flanders one of the incredible races on the world.
