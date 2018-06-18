Tour de Suisse: massive race tech gallery

Image 1 of 76 Alexander Kristoff appears to have cut part of the tongue off of his custom Northwave shoes, likely for a personal fitting preference (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 76 Michael Matthews' Giant TCR (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 76 BMC's Michael Schär uses 3T Aeronova Team handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 76 K-Edge provides a number of WorldTour teams with out-front computer mounts, including BMC Racing (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet's custom painted BMC Teammachine SLR01 for the Olympic champion (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 76 A look at Astana's Argon 18 Gallium Pros alongside Jakob Fuglsang's custom painted frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 76 Taylor Phinney raced a few stages on the unreleased Cannondale SystemSix (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 76 Rein Taaramae's Wilier Cento10 Air (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 76 Kristoff was using the new Deda Alanera integrated cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 76 Alexander Kristoff's custom painted Colnago Concept in European champion colours (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 76 Arthur Vichot's Lapierre Xelius SL (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 76 For several stages, nearly all of the Quick-Step Floors riders rode disc brakes on a mix of S-Works Tarmacs and an unreleased aero bike from Specialized (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 76 K-Edge also produce chain catchers, which were used by Quick-Step Floors at the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 76 BBB have produced an out-front computer mount used by Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 76 Diego Rosa's Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 76 Silvan Dillier's custom Factor O2 stood out amongst his teammates' bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 76 A Nippo-Vini Fantini rider opted for a Selle Italia SLR Tekno full carbon saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 76 K-Edge produce specific mounts that are compatable with integrated carbon cockpits too (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 76 Trek and DT Swiss provided the neutral service at the race and showcased their Project One custom paint designs (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 76 French national champion has several pairs of custom Oakley Radar sunglasses (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 76 Trek-Segafredo had almost entirely disc-equipped bikes at the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 76 Philippe Gilbert continues to wear his Belgian champion socks and sunglasses as a nod to his previous victories (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet also raced some stages on the disc version of the BMC Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 76 Each Movistar rider has their social media handle on the rear panel of their jerseys (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 76 The whole Movistar Team wear team edition Fizik Infinito R1 shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 76 Pirelli provides Aqua Blue Sport with P Zero tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 76 Simon Spilak has made several holes in his Sidi Shot shoes for better fit and improved ventilation (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 28 of 76 Bahrain-Merida appeared to be wearing new Sportful jerseys that feature clear pockets on the outside of the normal cargo pockets to store a race number (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 29 of 76 For some of the wetter stages of the race, several teams packed rain capes into chopped bidons and stored them on their frames (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 30 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet's custom Rocket 7 shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 31 of 76 Stefan Kung wore yellow Suplest shoes for the stages he was also wearing the yellow jersey, before switching to red shoes later in the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 32 of 76 Jasper Stuyven and John Degenkolb were seen racing on an unreleased Trek Madone Disc (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 33 of 76 Owain Doull (Team Sky) wore the Kask Vallegro helmet for the hotter stages of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 34 of 76 Swiss national road race champion Silvan Dillier got himself into the break on two early stages of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 35 of 76 Hugh Carthy wears Vittoria Velar shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 36 of 76 Peter Sagan raced some of the stages with 100% Speedcraft Air sunglasses, which use magnets to keep your nasal passages open (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 37 of 76 Mitchelton-Scott's Chris Juul-Jensen has custom Boa dials celebrating his Danish and Irish heritage (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 38 of 76 Peter Sagan had one of his Sagan Collection S-Works Tarmacs on the race as a spare bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 39 of 76 Teams will make up different bottles with different nutrition for each rider (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 40 of 76 Vanmarcke is another rider who makes fit adjustments to his shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 41 of 76 Sep Vanmarcke made some tiny adjustments to his bike ahead of stage 5 of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 42 of 76 Richie Porte uses a tiny 47cm frame, which when hanging on the bike stand at sign on doesn't touch the ground (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 43 of 76 Owain Doull had a wet weather chain wax in preparation for one of the wetter stages of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 44 of 76 Astana use wheels from French brand Corima (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 45 of 76 Jakob Fuglsang's custom painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 46 of 76 A few Dimension Data riders have been using the new ENVE SES Aero road stem (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 47 of 76 Bahrain-Merida have gold SRM PC-8 headunits (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 48 of 76 LottoNL-Jumbo mechanics have electric hand pumps to inflate their tyres to the correct pressures (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 49 of 76 K-Edge released an aero mount specifically for use with the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer back in April, which Bora-Hansgrohe used at the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 50 of 76 Team Sky sprinter Kristoffer Halvorsen looked to have a specifically machined part to hold his race transmitter (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 51 of 76 Richie Porte in the yellow jersey ahead of stage 6 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 52 of 76 Several Bora-Hansgrohe and Quick-Step Floors riders appeared to be using new aero handlebars from Specialized. Some were branded up as S-Works Aerofly, others were unbranded (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 53 of 76 Taylor Phinney ran an 11-32 cassette on the mountainous stage 6 of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 54 of 76 The UCI are continuing to check bikes for mechanical fraud at most WorldTour events (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 55 of 76 Larry Warbasse wore yellow numbers as the most combative rider from his stage 5 breakaway exploits (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 56 of 76 Stefan Kung was equipped with a GoPro during stage 6 to provide live in-race footage (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 57 of 76 Lilian Calmejane uses a Specialized Power saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 58 of 76 Spanish riders have a reputation for overdressing in warm weather and the Izaguirre brothers opted for the fleece lined Sportful Fiandre shorts for a wet but warm stage of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 59 of 76 For the 2018 season SRAM have produced a direct-mount rim brake which has been used by Katusha-Alpecin (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 60 of 76 A Nippo Vini Fantini directeur lines up the team radios ahead of a stage start (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 61 of 76 Teams will use stickers to mark race wheels versus training wheels with LottoNL-Jumbo using a Lotto ball to denote theirs (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 62 of 76 Each rider for the Tour de Suisse had a Velon transmitter on their bike to give live data on speed, heart rate and power (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 63 of 76 Nathan Haas started a few stages of the race on a Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 64 of 76 For some riders, a particular saddle is the only option for them and they may have to buy their own saddle and cover up any branding to prevent any sponsorship conflicts (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 65 of 76 The smallest cuts in the shoe upper can relieve enough pressure on the foot to provide a far more comfortable fit (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 66 of 76 Peter Sagan has the full range of 100% sunglasses to choose from (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 67 of 76 Oscar Gatto wore CTRL One sunglasses for the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 68 of 76 Kristoff also has a custom painted helmet with an angry polar bear wearing his jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 69 of 76 Kristoff's sunglasses are colour-coordinated to his European champion's kit (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 70 of 76 One of the spare AG2R La Mondiale Factor O2s was equipped with a Giro d'Italia limited edition OSPW system from CeramicSpeed (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 71 of 76 Tyre pressures are checked and double checked in the morning ahead of stage starts (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 72 of 76 Nifty planning optimises every spare compartment in team buses for valuable storage space (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 73 of 76 Ion Izaguirre raced the Tour de Suisse aboard a Merida Scultura while his teammate Sonny Colbrelli opted for a Merida Reacto (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 74 of 76 Lilian Calmejane wore unorthodox footwear to the sign on of one of the stages (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 75 of 76 Team Sky youngster Pavel Sivakov wore aero socks for several road stages (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 76 of 76 Maciej Bodnar's new S-Works aero bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) sealed the overall victory at the Tour de Suisse on Sunday and with it, one of the biggest stage race victories of the Australian's career.

The race featured a team time trial, an individual time trial, seven road stages and an equal measure of rain and sunshine. You can take a look at the time trial tech on show here and in the gallery above we take a closer look at all the road bike tech, clothing, footwear, helmets and accessories on display at Switzerland's premier stage race.

First spotted at the Criterium du Dauphine earlier in the month, Quick-Step Floors and Bora-Hansgrohe raced several stages of Tour de Suisse on an unannounced Specialized aero, disc brake-equipped race bike, which you can see more of here.

Also seen for the first time at the Criterium du Dauphine and again at Tour de Suisse, Trek Segafredo riders raced multiple stages on the again unannounced Trek Madone Disc. Alongside the Madone Disc, the team raced the majority of the race with disc brake equipped race bikes, also using the Trek Emonda Disc.

As well as the two new aero bikes from Specialized and Trek, three riders from Lotto-Soudal raced aboard a new aero bike from Ridley. Wrapped in a red and black plastic wrap in an attempt to hide some of the design features, the aero bike appears to be an updated version of the Ridley Noah. However, unlike the new bikes from Specialized and Trek, the Ridley aero bike was only seen as a rim brake model.

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) finished in the top-three on two stages of the race and continuing the aero, disc brake bike trend, began several stages of the race aboard a Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc.

Wet weather during the first few stages of the race saw teams get their wet weather gear out and a number of teams using chopped bidons as a storage device for rain capes for the beginning of stages.

More and more riders also seem to be taking chopping and modifying their shoes too. Pressure points - usually on the widest point of the foot - are the most common location to make small slits to add some extra room for feet in often narrow shoes, while Simon Spilak has taken a drill to his Sidi Shots in an attempt to improve ventilation.

Out-front computer mounts are common practice in the WorldTour peloton and American aluminium machining specialists K-Edge are dominating the supply of the components in the WorldTour. The company provides the mounts for the likes of BMC Racing, Bora-Hansgrohe, Quick-Step Floors, Katusha-Alpecin, Team Sky and more, with specific mounts for both Garmin and Wahoo devices.

Click or swipe through the extensive gallery above for a look at all the tech on display at Tour de Suisse.