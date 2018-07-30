Tour de France bikes: Custom-painted framesets for the jersey winners in Paris - Gallery
Thomas' Pinarello, Sagan's Venge, Alaphilippe's Tarmac and Latour's Factor
As the 2018 Tour de France came to an end, the four jersey winners each rode custom-painted bikes for the final stage into Paris on Sunday.
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was presented with an all-yellow Pinarello Dogma F10 frameset ahead of the stage, with a hand-written message from Fausto Pinarello on the seat cluster of the frameset. Elite, Fizik and MOST also presented the general classification winner with matching bottle cages, saddle and cockpit components, respectively.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had the points competition's green jersey sealed way before the peloton arrived in Paris and only had to finish the race to assure a sixth title in the competition.
Sagan raced the 2018 Tour de France on specially painted 'Sagan Collection' framesets during the race, and the glitter theme continued on the green jersey winner's frameset for the final stage. The green glitter finish faded to a raw carbon finish towards the upper part of Sagan's frameset and was topped with an all-green S-Works Romin Evo saddle.
K-Edge also presented the world champion with a green out-front computer mount, which Sagan has used since taking the jersey earlier in the race.
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) won the mountains classification of the race through two stage wins and an array of attacks beginning on stage 10 of the race. Having worn the famous polka dot jersey since his stage 10 exploits, Specialized draped the Frenchman's S-Works Tarmac with red handlebar tape and decals before going all-out with a polka dot design for the final stage into Paris.
The white frameset is adorned with polka dots throughout, with red and white handlebar tape, red Tacx Ciro bottle cages and a limited edition, polka dot K-Edge out-front mount, even more colour is added to the flamboyant rider's bike.
Although not designed specifically to celebrate the best young rider's white jersey of the race, Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) has raced the majority of the 2018 Tour de France on an appropriately named Champs-Élysées edition Factor O2 frameset.
Dubbed celeste blue and looking nothing like the famous celeste blue of Bianchi, the frameset is paired with subtle black decals overlaying the metallic blue base coat. While the design might not match the white jersey won by Latour, the finish is perhaps more aesthetically pleasing than what might be an all-white design to celebrate the classification.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at all four bikes and scroll down for specifications.
Full specification
Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10
Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F10
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Stages power meter
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: MOST Talon Aero 1K Di2
Tape/grips: MOST
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F10
Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Computer: Garmin Edge 820
Peter Sagan's S-Works Venge
Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheelset: Roval CLX 64
Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular
Handlebars: S-Works Aerofly 2
Tape/grips: Supacaz
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: S-Works Romin Evo
Seat post: S-Works Venge
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount
Julian Alaphilippe's S-Works Tarmac
Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with CeramicSpeed UFO treatment
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular
Handlebars: PRO
Stem: PRO
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Seat post: S-Works Tarmac
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount, K-Edge chain catcher
Pierre Latour's Factor O2
Frameset: Factor O2 in Champs Elysees finish for 2018 Tour de France
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: SRM Shimano, 53/39 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000-series chainrings, 172.5mm cranks
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheelset: Mavic Comete
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: Black Inc
Stem: Black Inc
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Tape/grips: Black Inc
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Tour de France edition
Saddle: Fizik Aliante
Seat post: Black Inc Factor O2
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Computer: SRM PC-8 (not photographed)
Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher, Aivee number plate mounting bracket
