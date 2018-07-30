Tour de France bikes: Custom-painted framesets for the jersey winners in Paris - Gallery

Image 1 of 44 The four jersey winners congratulate each other on the start line of the final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 44 CeramicSpeed's OSPW system claims to improve drivetrain efficiency (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 44 Factor bikes were founded in the UK and feature a union flag on the down tube, also note the K-Edge chain catcher attached to the front derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 44 The French WorldTour team use Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 44 Latour opts for a all-black Fizik Aliante saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 44 A look at the seat cluster on Latour's Factor O2 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 44 All of the AG2R La Mondiale's Factor bikes are equipped with aluminium number plate holders As the 2018 Tour de France came to an end, the four jersey winners each rode custom-painted bikes for the final stage into Paris on Sunday.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was presented with an all-yellow Pinarello Dogma F10 frameset ahead of the stage, with a hand-written message from Fausto Pinarello on the seat cluster of the frameset. Elite, Fizik and MOST also presented the general classification winner with matching bottle cages, saddle and cockpit components, respectively.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had the points competition's green jersey sealed way before the peloton arrived in Paris and only had to finish the race to assure a sixth title in the competition.

Sagan raced the 2018 Tour de France on specially painted 'Sagan Collection' framesets during the race, and the glitter theme continued on the green jersey winner's frameset for the final stage. The green glitter finish faded to a raw carbon finish towards the upper part of Sagan's frameset and was topped with an all-green S-Works Romin Evo saddle.

K-Edge also presented the world champion with a green out-front computer mount, which Sagan has used since taking the jersey earlier in the race.

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) won the mountains classification of the race through two stage wins and an array of attacks beginning on stage 10 of the race. Having worn the famous polka dot jersey since his stage 10 exploits, Specialized draped the Frenchman's S-Works Tarmac with red handlebar tape and decals before going all-out with a polka dot design for the final stage into Paris.

The white frameset is adorned with polka dots throughout, with red and white handlebar tape, red Tacx Ciro bottle cages and a limited edition, polka dot K-Edge out-front mount, even more colour is added to the flamboyant rider's bike.

Although not designed specifically to celebrate the best young rider's white jersey of the race, Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) has raced the majority of the 2018 Tour de France on an appropriately named Champs-Élysées edition Factor O2 frameset.

Dubbed celeste blue and looking nothing like the famous celeste blue of Bianchi, the frameset is paired with subtle black decals overlaying the metallic blue base coat. While the design might not match the white jersey won by Latour, the finish is perhaps more aesthetically pleasing than what might be an all-white design to celebrate the classification.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at all four bikes and scroll down for specifications.

Full specification

Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F10

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Stages power meter

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: MOST Talon Aero 1K Di2

Tape/grips: MOST

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F10

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

Computer: Garmin Edge 820

Peter Sagan's S-Works Venge

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 64

Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular

Handlebars: S-Works Aerofly 2

Tape/grips: Supacaz

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: S-Works Romin Evo

Seat post: S-Works Venge

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt

Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount

Julian Alaphilippe's S-Works Tarmac

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with CeramicSpeed UFO treatment

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 50

Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular

Handlebars: PRO

Stem: PRO

Headset: CeramicSpeed

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Seat post: S-Works Tarmac

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Other accessories: K-Edge out-front computer mount, K-Edge chain catcher

Pierre Latour's Factor O2

Frameset: Factor O2 in Champs Elysees finish for 2018 Tour de France

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: SRM Shimano, 53/39 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000-series chainrings, 172.5mm cranks

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Mavic Comete

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Black Inc

Stem: Black Inc

Headset: CeramicSpeed

Tape/grips: Black Inc

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Tour de France edition

Saddle: Fizik Aliante

Seat post: Black Inc Factor O2

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Computer: SRM PC-8 (not photographed)

Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher, Aivee number plate mounting bracket