Tony Martin's custom-painted Canyon Speedmax CF SLX - Gallery
Rainbow-striped machine for time trial world champion
Four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) rode to second place at the Criterium du Dauphine a few weeks ago. As the Tour de France approaches, the time trial specialist aims to get his hands on the yellow leaders jersey for the second time, as well as wearing it in his home country.
Martin's Canyon Speedmax is paired with a SRAM Red eTap groupset. The wireless, electronic groupset offers no gear cables, with batteries located in each derailleur.
The German opted for a 58T outer chainring for the flat Dauphine stage and it is likely we will see the same big gear in Dusseldorf. The chainrings are paired with 175mm cranks and a Quarq powermeter.
The Canyon is equipped with a Zipp 808 front wheel and a Super-9 disc rear. The wheels and the frameset both feature a custom finish. Contrasting white decal sit atop the matt black frame and carbon wheels, and finished with the rainbow stripes of the world champion. Tony Martin's name adorns the top tube with the year of his latest of four world titles to his name.
Tony Martin experienced an unfortunate incident following a saddle and grip tape combination. The result was a torn skin suit and abrasions to the German's undercarriage. Despite the experience, Martin continues the practice with his Selle Italia Tri saddle.
Frame: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX, custom paint for 2016 world champion
Fork: Canyon F32 Aero
Brakes: Canyon B11, B12 integrated aero
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap with Blips
Derailleurs: SRAM Red eTap
Cassette: SRAM, 11-32T
Crankset: SRAM Red cranks – 175mm, 58T customised outer chainring and Quarq powermeter
Rear wheel: Zipp Super-9 disc, custom decals for world champion
Front wheel: Zipp 808, custom decals for world champion
Tyres: Continental Grand Prix TT, 23mm
Stem: Canyon V19 AL Aero
Handlebars: Canyon H26 CF basebar
Extensions: Canyon E192
Tape/grips: Ergon Canyon base bar grips
Pedals: Look Keo Carbon Blade
Saddle: Selle Italia Tri
Seat post: Canyon S32 carbon
Bottle cages: Tacx Aero
Computer: N/A
