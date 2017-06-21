Tony Martin's custom-painted Canyon Speedmax CF SLX - Gallery

Image 1 of 19 Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX in world champion colours (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 19 Canyon's S32 seat post allows for and aft adjustment for the saddle, as well as the seat rails (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 19 The oversized bottom bracket area improves both aerodynamics and power transfer (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 19 Tony Martin opts for 175mm cranks (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 19 German brand Ergon provide the cockpit pads for Martin (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 19 The front brake is hidden by an aero cover, whilst the rear sits beneath the botto bracket (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 19 The German power house ran a Zipp 808 front wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 19 Tacx Aero bottle and integrated cages (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 19 A conservative, yet striking design for the Canyon (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 19 The time trial world champion's cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 19 Despite the infamous grip tape incident, Tony Martin still uses the tape on his saddle to stay in position (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 19 The bike is a predominantly black design with the world champion rainbow stripes as highlights (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 19 Even the world champion's Zipp wheels had the custom treatment (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 19 The German ran 23mm Continental Grand Prix TT tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 19 Despite the big front chainring, Martin also had a 32T biggest cog on his cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 19 SRAM's Red eTap groupset is wireless and electronic (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 19 The World Champion ran a 58T outer chainring for the relatively flat course (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 19 The Speedmax is equipped with a SRAM Red eTap drivetrain and Quarq powermeter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 19 Tony Martin has won the time trial world championships four times so far (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) rode to second place at the Criterium du Dauphine a few weeks ago. As the Tour de France approaches, the time trial specialist aims to get his hands on the yellow leaders jersey for the second time, as well as wearing it in his home country.

Martin's Canyon Speedmax is paired with a SRAM Red eTap groupset. The wireless, electronic groupset offers no gear cables, with batteries located in each derailleur.

The German opted for a 58T outer chainring for the flat Dauphine stage and it is likely we will see the same big gear in Dusseldorf. The chainrings are paired with 175mm cranks and a Quarq powermeter.

The Canyon is equipped with a Zipp 808 front wheel and a Super-9 disc rear. The wheels and the frameset both feature a custom finish. Contrasting white decal sit atop the matt black frame and carbon wheels, and finished with the rainbow stripes of the world champion. Tony Martin's name adorns the top tube with the year of his latest of four world titles to his name.

Tony Martin experienced an unfortunate incident following a saddle and grip tape combination. The result was a torn skin suit and abrasions to the German's undercarriage. Despite the experience, Martin continues the practice with his Selle Italia Tri saddle.

Frame: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX, custom paint for 2016 world champion

Fork: Canyon F32 Aero

Brakes: Canyon B11, B12 integrated aero

Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap with Blips

Derailleurs: SRAM Red eTap

Cassette: SRAM, 11-32T

Crankset: SRAM Red cranks – 175mm, 58T customised outer chainring and Quarq powermeter

Rear wheel: Zipp Super-9 disc, custom decals for world champion

Front wheel: Zipp 808, custom decals for world champion

Tyres: Continental Grand Prix TT, 23mm

Stem: Canyon V19 AL Aero

Handlebars: Canyon H26 CF basebar

Extensions: Canyon E192

Tape/grips: Ergon Canyon base bar grips

Pedals: Look Keo Carbon Blade

Saddle: Selle Italia Tri

Seat post: Canyon S32 carbon

Bottle cages: Tacx Aero

Computer: N/A