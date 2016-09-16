Tom Zirbel's Hour Record Diamondback Serios - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Tom Zirbel's Hour Record Diamondback Serios time trial bike (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 13 Details of Tom Zirbel's Diamondback Serios (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 13 The Hed rear disc uses a special hub that allows for adjustment of the chain tension (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 13 HED supplies the front disc as well. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 13 Detail from Tom Zirbel's Hour Record bike. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 6 of 13 A view from the front of the bike (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 7 of 13 Zirbel prefers the HED Corsair Flat Aero bar. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 8 of 13 The Hed rear disc uses a special hub that allows for adjustment of the chain tension (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 9 of 13 Zirbel will use a 53-tooth ring with his SRAM Red cranks (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 10 of 13 Details from Tom Zirbels Hour Record Bike (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 11 of 13 The Diamondback Serios seat post (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 12 of 13 Zirbel uses the ISM Adamo podium saddle (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 13 of 13 FSA supplies the head set on Zirbel's bike. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling)

When Tom Zirbel jumps on his bike Friday in Aguascalientes, Mexico, for his US Hour Record attempt, he'll be on familiar ground. Zirbel will attempt to beat Norman Alvis' decades old mark of 51.505km on his road time trial bike - a Rally Cycling team issue Diamondback Serios - outfitted for the track.

Zirbel has found a lot of success this season on his red-and-black aero machine, including time trial wins at Tour of the Gila, the North Star Grand Prix and the Cascade Cycling Classic, and a runner-up finish at the USA Cycling Pro time trial championships behind BMC's Taylor Phinney.

The SRAM Red brakes and gearing have been removed of course, replaced with a 53-tooth ring on the fron and a 13-tooch cog on the back. The rear disc is fitted with a special hub that allows the mechanics to adjust the chain tensions, but outside of those small changes, the bikes is exactly the same as what Zirbel rides in time trials on the road.

Take a look at Zirbel's bike specs below, and then click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at Zirbel's Hour Record ride.

Frame: Diamondback Serios

Fork: Diamondback

Headset: FSA

Stem: HED

Handlebar: HED Corsair Flat Aero bar

Tape: SRAM

Chain: SRAM RED 22

Crankset: SRAM RED 22 with 53-tooth time trial ring

Bottom Bracket: SRAM

Pedals: Speedplay Zero

Wheelset: HED Stinger Disc - Rear, with eccentric hub and 13-tooth cog

Saddle: ISM Adamo podium

Seatpost: Diamondback Serios

Critical measurements:

Rider's height: 6’4”

Rider's weight: 195 lbs

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 83.2cm

Saddle setback: 12.5cm

Tip of saddle to centre of bar: 66.0cm

Saddle-to-bar drop: 15cm

Head tube length: 16.5cm

Top tube length (effective): centre to centre 60cm (XL Frame)

Total bicycle weight: N/A