Tom Zirbel's Hour Record Diamondback Serios - Gallery

The machine that Zirbel will ride during his attempt to set a new US Hour Record
When Tom Zirbel jumps on his bike Friday in Aguascalientes, Mexico, for his US Hour Record attempt, he'll be on familiar ground. Zirbel will attempt to beat Norman Alvis' decades old mark of 51.505km on his road time trial bike - a Rally Cycling team issue Diamondback Serios - outfitted for the track.
Zirbel has found a lot of success this season on his red-and-black aero machine, including time trial wins at Tour of the Gila, the North Star Grand Prix and the Cascade Cycling Classic, and a runner-up finish at the USA Cycling Pro time trial championships behind BMC's Taylor Phinney.
The SRAM Red brakes and gearing have been removed of course, replaced with a 53-tooth ring on the fron and a 13-tooch cog on the back. The rear disc is fitted with a special hub that allows the mechanics to adjust the chain tensions, but outside of those small changes, the bikes is exactly the same as what Zirbel rides in time trials on the road.
Take a look at Zirbel's bike specs below, and then click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at Zirbel's Hour Record ride.
Frame: Diamondback Serios
Fork: Diamondback
Headset: FSA
Stem: HED
Handlebar: HED Corsair Flat Aero bar
Tape: SRAM
Chain: SRAM RED 22
Crankset: SRAM RED 22 with 53-tooth time trial ring
Bottom Bracket: SRAM
Pedals: Speedplay Zero
Wheelset: HED Stinger Disc - Rear, with eccentric hub and 13-tooth cog
Saddle: ISM Adamo podium
Seatpost: Diamondback Serios
Critical measurements:
Rider's height: 6’4”
Rider's weight: 195 lbs
Saddle height from BB, c-t: 83.2cm
Saddle setback: 12.5cm
Tip of saddle to centre of bar: 66.0cm
Saddle-to-bar drop: 15cm
Head tube length: 16.5cm
Top tube length (effective): centre to centre 60cm (XL Frame)
Total bicycle weight: N/A
