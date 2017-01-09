The tech behind the USA Cyclo-cross National Champions

Image 1 of 55 Stephen Hyde's Cannondale SuperX (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 55 Jeremy Powers and his Focus Mares (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 55 Miller uses Zipp Service Course bars and stem (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 55 Miller's Mares also has the SRAM hydraulic disc brakes and Centerline rotors (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 55 Miller's Mares also has the SRAM hydraulic disc brakes and Centerline rotors (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 55 Amanda Miller's Focus Mares (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 55 Miller's SRAM Force 1 crankset (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 55 Miller opted for mechanical SRAM Force 1 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 55 A bird's eye view of Amanda Miller's Focus Mares cockpit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 55 Amanda Miller and her Focus Mares (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 55 Hyde uses a Fabric carbon saddle (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 55 Hyde ran Challenge Dunes en route to his national title (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 55 A look at the rear Force 1 disc brake (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 55 Miller uses Zipp Service Course bars and stem (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 55 Jeremy Powers' Focus Mares (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 55 Powers was running SRAM Red eTap derailleurs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 55 Powers uses Crankbrothers Candy pedals (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 55 Powers Focus Mares uses a proprietary Rapid Axle Technology system (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 55 Another look at the SRAM Hydro disc brakes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 55 Powers had some FMB prototype tyres but opted for file treads in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 55 Another look at the SRAM Hydro disc brakes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 55 Bike 1 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 55 J-Pow! (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 55 Another look at Powers' Zipp SL Speed cockpit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 55 Another look at Powers' Zipp SL Speed cockpit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 55 Powers also uses a Zipp cockpit, but the new SL Speed lightweight model (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 55 Powers opted for a SRAM Red crankset with double front chainrings in 46/36 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 55 Hyde's SuperX is detailed with team-specific features (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 55 Internal routing is standard for Hyde's SuperX (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 55 Hyde runs SRAM Force 1 hydraulic brakes with the Centerline rotors (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 55 Compton's Trek Boone has some personal touches - her own logo (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 55 Compton did the pre-ride on a Clement BOS front but swapped it for the PDX in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 55 Compton's cables aren't zip-tied, they're attached with thin wire to keep them secure on the fork (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 55 Compton pairs her Shimano RT-99 rotors with Shimano hydraulic disc brakes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 55 Compton uses Clement tyres, PDX in the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 55 Compton switches between these Shimano RT-99 rotors and KCNC Razor rotors when it's dry (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 55 Compton uses Knight Composites carbon wheels and chose Shimano RT-99 rotors for the icy conditions (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 55 Compton's Trek Boone is equipped with IsoSpeed decouplers to smooth out the bumps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 55 Compton's cables aren't zip-tied, they're attached with thin wire to keep them secure on the fork (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 55 Compton uses a Bontrager Pro Blendr alloy stem (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 55 More Enduro ceramic bearings on the bottom bracket of Compton's Trek Boone, and a double Wickwerks front chainring in 44/34 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 42 of 55 Compton's Trek Boone awaits the rear wheel choice (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 43 of 55 Jamey Driscoll's Raleigh RXC (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 44 of 55 Driscoll uses Shimano Ultegra Di2 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 45 of 55 Hyde has a Zipp Service Course SL stem with SL-80 bars (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 46 of 55 In case you were wondering, this is Stephen Hyde's bike (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 47 of 55 Hyde opts for lightweight SRAM Red cranks with a 40-tooth chainring (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 48 of 55 Hyde is one of the few riders who ran a mechanical group, using SRAM 1X (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 49 of 55 Jamey Driscoll with his Raleigh RXC (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 50 of 55 Jamey Driscoll's Raleigh RXC (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 51 of 55 Driscoll's RXC had Clement BOS tyres for the pre-ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 52 of 55 Driscoll's RXC is equipped with TRP Spyre mechanical disc brakes, with 160mm rotors (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 53 of 55 Driscoll runs a FSA SL-K stem and a reminder of Amy D on his top tube (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 54 of 55 Driscoll runs FSA SL-K cranks with a 42-tooth chainring (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 55 of 55 Katie Compton equips her Dura-Ace Di2 with Enduro XD-15 ceramic bearings (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships were contested in frigid conditions in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday, and the racers took some very different approaches to their bike set-ups. Katie Compton won her 13th straight elite women's title over Amanda Miller, while Stephen Hyde claimed his first elite men's stars and stripes jersey. Jamey Driscoll narrowly missed out on passing Hyde at the line and took second, while Jeremy Powers had a dismal title defence.

Compton's Trek Boone was equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic group and hydraulic disc brakes, with Knight Composite carbon wheels and a mix of Clement tires - the tall-knobbed BOS mud tyre and the more versatile PDX.

"I rode a PDX on the front and a BOS on the back," Compton told Cyclingnews. "I rode I think around 19 or 20 pounds in there. It was good, I had some Horsetooth spikes in my shoes. Those have been great, I was able to run the run-ups really well."

While some riders opted for single front chainrings, Compton said her double 44/34 setup was key to her victory.

"I have a two-by set up, so I used all my gears today. It's nice to have a little ring to accelerate quickly on some of those steep, slippery hill sections. Pretty basic technical setup."

Stephen Hyde's Cannondale SuperX, on the other hand, was set up with the SRAM Force 1 single chainring group with an 11-32 cassette, hydraulic disc brakes and Challenge tyres. He switched midway through the race from the all-around Baby Limus to file treads.

Joe Devera, Cannondale mechanic, explains: "He changed tires kind of midway through the race. He started on Baby Limuses at a pressure of 23 and a half front, 24 rear... Then he went to the Challenge Dunes at the same pressure."

There was plenty of debate as to what tyre and gear options would be best, but after much testing, Hyde settled on these options just before the race.

"As the weather started getting worse we started talking about different tire choices and what not. Actually today we decided two hours before the race," Devera said.

Click through the gallery above to get more details on these bikes and on those of runners-up Jamey Driscoll and Amanda Miller, and Jeremy Powers.