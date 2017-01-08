Image 1 of 38 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-CyclocrossWorld) en route to victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 38 Stephen Hyde en route to his first US Elite cyclo-cross championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 38 Even an untimely crash a few turns before the finish doesn't keep Hyde from a hard-earned gold medal. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 4 of 38 Stephen Hyde takes the hole shot in the Elite Men's race. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 5 of 38 Kerry Werner wastes no time getting to the front on the first lap. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 6 of 38 Hyde fights his way back to the front after slipping back several places. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 7 of 38 By the third lap, Hyde is back in command of the bike race. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 8 of 38 Jack Kisseberth of Easthampton, Mass. descends Cannondale Hill. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 9 of 38 Tobin Ortenblad holds on for fifth place. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 10 of 38 Driscoll holds off Werner, Kisseberth and Ortenblad and finishes in second place. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 11 of 38 Hyde takes the barriers with machine-like efficiency. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 12 of 38 A bad start kept Jeremy Powers out of contention. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 13 of 38 Jamie Driscoll siezes his opportunity and stays within striking distance of Hyde. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 14 of 38 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 38 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) moved up through the field as usual (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 38 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 38 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 38 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 38 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 38 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 38 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 38 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 38 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 38 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 38 A Boulder Cycle Sport rider making his way up onto the ridge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 38 Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport) riding the ridge with Tobin Ortenblad (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 38 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) waves to his fans as he rolls up to the line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 38 Todd Wells (Scott-TLD) was starting on the third row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 38 Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 38 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) in his new red kit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 38 The afternoon temperatures were around 20 F and the sun came out. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 38 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) took the hole-shot with Kerry Werner following (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 38 Riders could take either an A-line or B-line up the levy (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 38 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) got ahead by taking the B-line on the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 38 Kerry Werner (Kona) had no problems riding the off-camber ridge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) was not competitive today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 38 Hyde takes the high road on this off-camber section. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 38 Stephen Hyde navigates the snow and ice in Connecticut on the way to his first US Elite cyclo-cross championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossoworld.com) rode to his first elite men's title at the USA Cyclo-cross National Championships Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut, breaking the three-year grip of defending champ Jeremy Powers on the stars-and-stripes jersey.

Hyde, runner-up in 2016, overcame a difficult opening lap to open up a clear lead by the midway point of the event, ultimately jogging across the finish line after breaking a derailleur in the final corners.

Jamey Driscoll (Clement) put up a race-long chase but was unable to catch Hyde, holding on for second place ahead of Kerry Werner (Kona Endurance Team) in third. Powers finished well back in the strung-out field.

"I'm elated," Hyde said at the finish. "I'm so excited. This is such a hard course, and these guys were so good today. I knew I was strong coming into it, but a course like this really limits how much you can pedal. It really brought out the best in all these guys, and they are some of the best bike handlers I've ever seen. I'm just glad I stayed away from them."

Hyde was the fastest rider off the line, leading the field through the first corner, but he got tangled trying to remount after running up the first major climb of the race. He then found himself caught up in a traffic jam that left Powers and others making up ground as well.

"My big goal, I think everyone's goal, was to be first up that hill, and I was, but man did I botch it," Hyde said. "I tripped and then I couldn't get on my bike. Everything was going wrong. But I kept it cool, and, like I said, there was a big speed limit here, so I had to take a couple of risks and was with some really good bike drivers like [Jonathan] Page for awhile. It paid off, because I got to watch his lines."

Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport-YogaGlo) was the first rider to cross the start/finish line after lap one with Werner just behind. By the second lap, Hyde was back at the front with Werner, Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing) and Jack Kisseberth (Jam Fund), and Hyde began to distance the field just before the start of lap three.

From there, no one was able to bring the 29-year-old-back, with Hyde delivering one strong lap after another en route to his ninth and final trip around the course. A strong second-half performance by Driscoll saw the Clement rider surge past Werner into second. Powers, meanwhile, never managed to work his way back to the head of the race.

"The start was fine and everything felt good," Powers told Cyclingnews. "I felt good on the bike and I felt good in the lead-up. But it just ended up that basically the first time up that hill we just kind of got a little sideways, and then shortly after that, next lap, I had a pretty good crash in the woods and hit my knee real good.

"Truly, the other guys were better today. That's the fact."

Asked about the absence of the defending champion in the front group, Hyde said it didn't affect the way he approached the race.

"I wasn't thinking about anyone in particular, to be honest," Hyde said. "I knew that it was who could ride this course the fastest, not who could out-pedal each other. It's just not that kind of course. There was a decent group in the first couple of laps, but it's really about who could stay up the longest. I even had a crash on the last lap and had to scoot across the line."

Indeed, Driscoll came tantalizingly close to Hyde at the finish line. Hyde hit the deck making his way up and over the last climb of the race and came away from the crash with a broken derailleur, forcing him to coast part of the way down the finishing straight before picking up his bike to cross the line on foot.

"It was so close, and Jamey is really good in these conditions," Hyde said. "The guy lives in Utah and he rides in the snow a lot. He's a skier, he's an incredible snow rider. I actually had a front flat tubular for the last half lap, too. So it was sketchy. I was scared."

Ultimately finishing two seconds ahead of Driscoll, Hyde secured the red, white and blue jersey for the first time in his career just a short trip away from his Massachusetts home.

"This is my adopted home now," he said. "I live 40 minutes from here in Easthampton and I consider the people here my family. My mom and my dad flew up here from Florida and some of my best friends came out from across the country. It means everything to me."

