The Queen of the Classics - The most stunning images from Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024

By Dan Challis
Contributions from
Chris Auld
 published

All the dust, the mud and the cobbles as World Champion Kopecky takes an iconic victory in the Roubaix velodrome

The peloton at Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024
Kopecky flies over the cobbles (Image credit: Chris Auld)

The 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes was characterised by a titanic battle between the world's best, played out on the farm tracks of northern France.

In the end, the lasting memory will be the seldom-seen iconic image of a rainbow jersey clad rider delivering the victory salute inside Roubaix's open-air velodrome. Belgium's Lotte Kopecky made history as the first woman to achieve that feat. 

