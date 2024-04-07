The Queen of the Classics - The most stunning images from Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024

The 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes was characterised by a titanic battle between the world's best, played out on the farm tracks of northern France.

In the end, the lasting memory will be the seldom-seen iconic image of a rainbow jersey clad rider delivering the victory salute inside Roubaix's open-air velodrome. Belgium's Lotte Kopecky made history as the first woman to achieve that feat.

Along the way, however, are pictures of the many stories that Paris-Roubaix tells each time the race is run – stories of misfortune, pain, and relief all set to the backdrop of cycling's most feared cobbled sectors.

Photographer Chris Auld captured some of the race's most characterful moments, and below are some of our favourite shots from the Hell of the North.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

All eyes were on the world champion before the start in Denain

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A lighter moment before the carnage for riders from Lifeplus-Wahoo

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Before the cobbles, time for some photos with the fans

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Liv-AlUla-Jayco's Teniel Campbell has ridden all four editions of Paris-Roubaix Femmes

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich-Post NL) looking focussed before the start

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The bike belonging to Chinese national champion Luyao Zeng (Winspace)

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Some riders tried used strapping on their fingers and hands to help ease the vibrations of the cobbles

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Cobbles, cobbles and more cobbles on the cue-sheet for the day

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lorena Wiebes would play a key support role on the day for her SD Worx-Protime team-mate Lotte Kopecky

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The peloton stretched across the road in an early part of the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Time for some pavé

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

As soon as the race hit the cobbles, the favourites moved to the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Most of the raced seemed a blur, as a strong tailwind pushed the riders northward towards Roubaix

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

20 years on from her father's victory in the men's race, it was a break-out performance by Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-SRAM), who finished in 16th place

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) takes care to avoid the wet part of the cobbles

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

World Champion Kopecky came alive whenever the race hit the rough stuff

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Many fans came out to see if the world champion could win her first Roubaix

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The favourites fly past a farm building

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It's tough out the back on the cobbles

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Local rider and French national champion Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) was impressive over her home roads, finishing in 8th place

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Sophie von Berswordt put in a lot of work for her Visma-Lease a Bike leader Vos in the second half of the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Wiebes looked strong on the cobbles throughout the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jade Wiel (FDJ-Suez) put in an impressive attack

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The leading six preparing to sprint for the cobblestone trophy

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

After 148.5km and 17 cobbled sectors, the riders gave it everything in the final dash

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

World Champion, Queen of the Classics

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Wiel takes a moment to rest after a tough day on the bike

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Former Roubaix champion Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) smiling as ever after crossing the line

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Finishing relief for riders from Ceratizit-WNT

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The hands can take a real bruising over the cobblestones

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Maëlle Grossetête (Human Powered Health) stares into the distance after finishing 34th

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Pfeiffer Georgi was delighted with her place on the podium

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Balsamo initially looked heartbroken after being passed in the final metres, but was pleased with her second-place after time to reflect

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Kopecky, Balsamo and Georgi on the podium of the fourth Paris-Roubaix Femmes

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Kopecky admires her first cobblestone trophy

