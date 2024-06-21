‘The guy has big ambitions’ - Josh Tarling all in for gold at the Paris Olympics and reveals future GC goals

By
published

Ineos Grenadiers rider tells Cyclingnews about Olympic preparations, recovery from a broken bone in his knee and hopes to become a Grand Tour contender

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 19/06/2024 - British Cycling - 2024 Lloyds Bank National Road Championships - Individual Time Trial: Elite Men - Catterick, North Yorkshire, England - Josh Tarling of Ineos Grenadiers.
Tarling in action at the British National Championships (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
This week’s British National Championships time trial served as the perfect dress rehearsal six weeks out from the Paris Olympics for Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers).

Twelve months prior, Tarling had come to the Championships as a talented teenager to spring something of a surprise on his longer-standing peers to win the senior title for the first time. Things couldn’t have been more different this time around, with the European champion almost a shoo-in to claim the jersey.

Dan Challis