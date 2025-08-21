The Cateye Padrone is a delightfully simple bike computer that returns you to the halcyon days of cycling, now at one of its lowest ever prices

In our recent Cateye Padrone cycling computer review, our tester Immy Sykes reckoned it was a basic, but brilliantly designed cycling computer, which provided enough details for stat-loving cyclists, but everything you don't need, giving a distraction-free ride. It was also reliable, straightforward, and lightweight – therefore, one of the best budget cycling computers on the market.

Immy scored the Padrone an almost flawless 4.5 out of 5 stars, with highlights including its straightforward simplicity, the easy-to-read screen (even in bright sunlight), waterproofing, brilliant battery, and its wallet-friendly price point – which, right now, has got even better with these cycling computer deals.

Get the Cateye Padrone for just $44.95 at Amazon.

So if you're after a cycling computer that just tells you simple ride information like your distance, speed, average speed, and moving time, without Starva competitiveness distractions, mapping or the plethora of other details and stats that the best GPS cycling computers offer, then we suggest checking out the Cateye Patrone – especially seeing it's currently at one of its cheapest ever prices.

Cateye Padrone US deal

Lowest price this year Save 18% Cateye Padrone: was $54.95 now $44.95 at Amazon The Cateye Padrone does the job perfectly for tracking all the basic ride tracking stats. With a long-lasting battery life, an easy-to-read screen, it provides info like speed and distance with ease. There's no mapping or training stats, but if you don't need that, then the Padrone might be a cost-effective cycling computer that suits your needs. Read the full Cateye Padrone review. Read more ▼

Cateye Padrone UK deal

Save 20% Cateye Padrone: was £49.99 now £39.97 at Amazon Scoring a 4.5 out of 5-star review, our expert tester loved the simple joy of just riding her bike without the distraction of social media notifications, Strava segment alerts, or calls popping up on screen. The Padrone is a brilliant choice for those seeking simple details on their rides, and it's now hit one of its best-ever prices. Check out our best GPS cycling computer picks. Read more ▼

Immy's only slight negative in her review was the slight faff of getting the Padrone set up for use. The Padrone uses a very simple sensor and receiver, with one attaching to your fork and the other to a front wheel spoke. These need to be around 5mm apart, and for use, on say a gravel bike, then it requires the said faff to get accurate readings.

However, once everything was in place, Immy was happy to report that the Padrone delivered a seamless operation, working reliably and accurately. There is no syncing to your smartphone, no additional apps, and no subscription models. In an unusual and refreshing twist in a tech-reliant world, the Cateye Padrone returns you to the halcyon days of cycling, allowing you to just enjoy the ride without chasing KOMs on Strava, taking calls, reading text messages, and before those pesky smart devices dominated our lives.

The simple and basic functions are all part of the joy of using the Cateye Padrone. (Image credit: Immy Sykes)

Of course, you may want the advanced option, and the Cateye won't be for you. Fortunately, we have you covered, as our guide on the best bike computers has all our top picks, including the Garmin Edge 1050, which couldn't be further away from the Cateye in delivering everything you could ever imagine a cycling computer could do; it even has a digital bell!

Below you'll also find more Cateye Padrone deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory.