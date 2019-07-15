The Best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals

Image 1 of 31 Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS cycling computer (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 2 of 31 Kask Protone road cycling helmet (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 3 of 31 This De'Longhi Magnifica Coffee Machine is available at 50% off (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 4 of 31 Draper screwdriver and bit set (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 5 of 31 Garmin Wearables are available with up to 54% off (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 6 of 31 92 piece first aid kit with 59 percent off (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 7 of 31 Fitbeast foam roller kit (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 8 of 31 Polar Vantage V Premium GPS and heart rate monitor watch (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 9 of 31 Muc Off 8-in-1 bike cleaning kit (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 10 of 31 High5 Zero hydration tablets (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 11 of 31 The Tour According To G (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 12 of 31 Alan Murchison The Cycling Chef (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 13 of 31 Wera Hex Key Set (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 14 of 31 Oakley Sutro sunglasses (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 15 of 31 Abus GameChanger road cycling helmet (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 16 of 31 Go Pro Hero 7 Black action camera (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 17 of 31 Shimano SPD SL road pedals (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 18 of 31 PowerTap P1 power meter pedals (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 19 of 31 POC Do Half Blade sunglasses (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 20 of 31 Philips OneBlade razor (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 21 of 31 Park Tools CC2 chain checker tool (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 22 of 31 Oakley Jawbreaker cycling sunglasses (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 23 of 31 Muc Off women's chamois cream (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 24 of 31 K Edge out front mount (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 25 of 31 Kask Mojito road cycling helmet (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 26 of 31 Garmin Variai RTL510 rear light (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 27 of 31 Garmin Edge 820 GPS cycle computer (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 28 of 31 Garmin Edge 130 GPS cycle computer (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 29 of 31 Continental GP5000 road tyres (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 30 of 31 Abus Viantor road cycling helmet (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 31 of 31 SIS Go Isotonic energy gels (Image credit: Courtesy)

Amazon Prime Day is an annual mid-summer sale across all global iterations of Amazon, the worlds largest online retailer. It is usually held during the third week in July. The purpose of Cyclingnews' Amazon Prime Day cycling deals page is to collate the best deals available throughout the lead up, and over the sale period itself. For 2019, Prime day was held over two days, a theme we expect to repeat in 2020.

What this means for you is an easy place to find a host of Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, saving you the time and effort of sifting through Amazon yourself. We'll do the hard work to find all the deals, including those niche little savings that no-one knows about. All you need to do is sit back, enjoy the ride, and take advantage by picking yourself up some discounts along the way.

The best deals are reserved for paying members of Amazon Prime, a subscription service that offers a number of benefits on top of the added savings on Prime Day, such as music streaming, exclusive TV programs, and free one-day delivery for a number of Amazon retail purchases. You could sign up for £7.99 a month, but why not sign up for a free 30-day trial first.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

Our pick of Amazon Prime Day cycling deals

De'Longhi Magnifica bean to cup coffee machine

There's nothing us cyclists love more than a quality cup of coffee at the end of a long ride - perhaps ignoring a slice cake. This De'Longhi Magnifica coffee machine is just one of the many coffee machines available with vast Amazon Prime Day discounts.

View De'Longhi Magnifica deal here



Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS computer - £149.99 (Was £199.99)

The Garmin Edge 520 is a feature-rich GPS cycling computer that is perfect for riders of all abilities and disciplines. It has basic mapping functions, ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, and multiple GPS technologies built in as standard, so at £149.99, it's a real coup.

View Garmin Edge 520 deal here



Garmin wearables - at least 32% off

With up to 54% off, a Garmin GPS smart watch is a good value-for-money investment. The Forerunner is a feature-rich model that offer GPS, can track your heart rate, and even connect to your bike's power meter.

View Garmin wearables deal here



160 Piece first aid kit - £12.65 (Was £18.99)

While we hope to never need it, a first aid kit is a very useful thing to have at home. There's nothing worse than trying to make do with supermarket plasters when you're suffering from road rash after an unintentional lie down.

View first aid kit deal here

Foam Roller - £18.99 (Was £37.99)

Whether you want to aid recovery after a long day in the saddle, or address a long-term niggling injury, the humble foam roller is a worthy addition to your arsenal, just don't blame us when it hurts.

View foam roller kit deal here



Muc Off 8-in-1 bike cleaning kit - £31.75 (Was £40.00)

This Muc-Off 8-in-1 kit is a great deal at £31.75, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it come down even more at some point during Amazon Prime Day. One of the major hurdles between cyclists and a clean bike is having the right tools for the job, well now there's really no excuse.

View Muc Off bike cleaning kit deal here



High5 Zero hydration tablets - £19.99 (Was £33.97)

Containing a mixture of vitamins and electrolytes, the High5 Zero hydration tablets is a zero calorie drink mix, that offers a clean, refreshing taste. You can use it alone, or for those harder days, you can add it to a similarly flavoured energy mix and reap the benefits of carbohydrates as well as electrolytes.

View High5 hydration deal here

Alan Murchison - The Cycling Chef recipe book - £14.48 (Was £22.00)

Written by Alan Murchison, the Michelin star chef to the British Cycling track team, The Cycling Chef recipe book simplifies performance nutrition to cater for cyclists of all levels. While a healthy diet mightn't necessarily turn you into Sagan, his easy-to-make and nutritionally balanced meals will help you achieve your cycling best.

View The Cycling Chef deal here

Polar Vantage V Premium GPS watch - From £330.66 (Was £439.00)

Potentially suited more to the triathletes among us, this Polar multi-sport watch is a great way to track your data across multiple sports, or simply as a replacement for your GPS computer.

View Polar Vantage V deal here



The Tour According to G book - £6.30 (Was £8.99)

Following his stunning performance at last year's Tour de France, Geraint Thomas' second autobiography offers an interesting view from within the pro peloton, insight from the characters that surround him, and carries an inspirational, heartwarming vibe throughout.

View The Tour According to G deal here

Wera 9-piece stainless steel Allen key set - £24.95 (Was £60.99)

Buying a quality set of Allen keys is an investment, not only can a good set last you decades, they will help prevent rounding of bolts, saving you time and money in the long run. This stainless steel set from Wera are a quality bit of kit, and the multi-colour theme isn't just a pretty gimmick, you'll soon learn which colour is which size, which will speed up your tinkering no-end.

View Wera Hex Key deal here

Oakley Sutro sunglasses - £91.00 (Was £130)

Sutro is a reasonably new frame from Oakley, and it's gaining popularity among road cyclists the world over. The black frame will work with any kit-helmet-bike colour combination you might choose, and it's been paired with the Prizm Jade lens, a colour-enhancing lens that you can use all day long, offering you sun protection without loss of visibility.

View Oakley Sutro deal here

Powertap P1 power meter pedals - £700 (Was £749.99)

At £700, it might not be the cheapest power meter on the market, but for ease of use, the Powertap P1 has to be one of the best power meters available today. The Powertap P1 power meter pedals come with a standard 9/16” pedal thread, meaning you can easily switch between bikes without needing to worry about compatibility.

View Powertap P1 deal here

Garmin Edge 820 GPS computer - £169.99 (Was £329.99)

A touchscreen Garmin cycling computer that gives you quality mapping and route creation, advanced fitness metrics, as well as ANT+ to connect to your power meter, and Bluetooth to upload your rides to Strava. With a whopping 48% off, it's as cheap as we can find anywhere else!

View Garmin Edge 820 deal here

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses — From £117.70 (Was £198)

Featuring Oakley’s revolutionary Prizm lens technology, the Jawbreaker cycling sunglasses offer an unobstructed field of view, in vivid clarity. A genuine pre-Prime Day cycling deal, Amazon has knocked over £80 off this particular model.

View Oakley Jawbreaker deal here

Abus GameChanger helmet - From £121.02 (Was £189.00)

The GameChanger came about and quickly cemented its place among the fastest aero road bike helmets around. With a range of colours to choose from, and a comfortable fitting option, the GameChanger may have gone some way to living up to that name.

View Abus GameChanger deal here

Continental GP5000 road tyres - from £37.95 (Was £59.99)

The new GP5000 tyres have been gaining plaudits for their grip, longevity and low rolling resistance, and even at RRP they’re a valuable addition to any road bike. Now you can give your bike some new shoes, and save yourself some money in the process.

View Continental GP5000 deal here

K-Edge out front Garmin computer mount — £26.29 (Was £29.99)

K-Edge has become the quintessential aftermarket mounting system for cycling computers and action cameras. We don't think it'll come down any further, so take advantage of a 15 percent saving off the RRP.

View K-Edge mount deal here

POC DO Half Blade sunglasses — From £121.64 (Was £210)

The price has risen slightly in the last few weeks. Originally slashed by 49 percent, it's now a little more at £121.64, which is still good value for POC’s Do Half Blade sunglasses. As the Swedish firm’s most popular model, the lens provides good coverage of the face as well as an excellent fit.

View POC DO Half Blade deal here

Kask Protone helmet - from £133.85 (Was £229)

When the combination between aerodynamics and ventilation is key, the Protone’s aerodynamic shape and 14 vents are on hand to cover your every need. A worthy investment at a little over £130, and at 215g for a medium, there’s a chance you’ll forget you bought it.

View Kask Protone deal here

GoPro Hero 7 Black camera - £318.00 (Was £379.99)

Over £50 off the latest GoPro Hero camera. With 4k streaming, image stabilisation, live streaming and a host of other features, the brand that is synonymous with action cameras is now offering 13 percent off the Hero 7 Black, and 21 percent off the Hero 7 Silver edition.

View GoPro Hero 7 Black deal here

Kask Mojito helmet - from £95.79 (Was £119)

The Mojito isn’t considered one of the most popular helmets in cycling by chance, it has earned its place by being a well-fitting, lightweight helmet that’ll help you keep a cool head in all conditions. There’s a range of size and colour options available, some of which come at a premium, so pick wisely.

View Kask Mojito deal here

Garmin Edge 130 GPS computer - £137.99 (Was £169.99)

The Garmin Edge 130 is the entry-level GPS cycling computer in the Garmin range. Still featuring all the GPS technologies required, the Edge 130 is perfect for those who just want to see basic ride data and simple breadcrumb directions. The budget Garmin is now even more affordable.

View Garmin Edge 130 deal here

SIS Go Isotonic energy gels 14 pack - £10.28 (Was £27.86)

A variety pack of SIS Go Isotonic Energy Gels, which includes 7 different flavours and 22g of easy-to-digest carbohydrates per gel. A highly useful purchase ahead of training, sportives or race days.

View SIS Energy Gels deal here

Shimano SPD SL road pedals — £25.99 (Was £44.99)

It’s not very often you come across quality road pedals for under £30, so be sure to grab a bargain while the option is available.

This deal has now ended, but we've found the same price over at Wiggle, so you can still get yourself some PDR540 pedals with a great discount.

View Shimano SPD SL at Wiggle

Philips OneBlade razor - £33.32 (Was £49.99)

Just because some of us like to shave our pins, that doesn’t mean we should pay a premium in order to remain so well-groomed. Whether you’re a trimmer or a shaver, the Philips OneBlade has got your back. Fortunately, it’s also available with a third off!

View Philips OneBlade deal here

Garmin Varia RTL510 Radar rear light — £141.99 (Was £169)

With visual and audible alerts to warn you of vehicles approaching from behind, the Garmin Varia radar tail light is an essential piece of kit for any cyclist that spends time commuting through congested towns and roads. At £142, this deal saves you £27.

View Garmin Varia deal here

Abus Viantor helmet - from £65.95 (Was £79.99)

The helmet aimed for the road cycling hobbyist has exceeded its own expectations as it goes toe to toe with its competitors. There are 14 vents, but at 270g, it’s a shade heavier than its competition.

View Abus Viantor deal here

Unchecked chain wear is a precursor to accelerated cassette and chainring wear, and rapidly, that comparatively inexpensive replacement chain soon becomes a big repair bill as you start needing to replace more and more of your groupset. For £18.00, over time, this will pay for itself multiple times over.

View Park Tools CC-2 deal here

Be aware, Amazon's prices are changing all the time. These prices are accurate at the time of publishing.