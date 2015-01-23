Tech: New shoes and helmets on show at the Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 47 2012 Giro winner Ryder Hesjedal wears a custom-coloured pair of Shimano (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 47 Movistar have team-issue Diadora Vortex Pro shoes (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 47 Astana riders get their own socks as modelled by Lieuwe Westra (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 47 New Zealand's George Bennett of the Lotto NL - Jumbo team wearing the Bell Gage team helmet and a pair of Rudy Project sunglasses (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 47 Where there was once Sidi and everything else - the Italian brand is no longer the most common. Still, the Sidi Wire Carbons are plenty popular (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 47 A team-mate of the Manx-Missile wearing the Specialized S-Works Cavendish signature shoes (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 47 Another Gaerne G.Stilo shoe - this time in the white (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 47 Hand-made by Adam himself, these shoes weigh under 95g each and have previously sold from €2,000.00 - €2,500.00 (£1,500-£1,870/$2,250-$2,800) (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 47 What's a WorldTour shoe gallery without Adam Hansen's own creations - Hanseeno (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 47 Tinkoff-Saxo in the limited edition 'colour-dipped' Specialized S-Works Road shoes (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 47 Winner of the Tour Down Under's first stage, Jack Bobridge rides in Bont Zero+ shoes (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 47 Katusha use Giro helmets - pitcured is the new semi-aero Synthe (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 47 Lampre-Merida are using all-new helmets from Suomy - here's a new view of the lid that's soon to be launched (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 47 Astana swap between the Specialized S-Works Prevail and as pictured, the faster S-Works Evade for flatter, faster stages (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 47 BMC Racing's Silvan Dillier wears a custom pair of Lake CX402 (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 47 Not all IAM Cycling riders are in Scott shoes – we spotted one rider in a pair of Suplest Street Racings (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 47 Geraint Thomas wearing the all-new fi'zi:k R3-B (B is for Boa) (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 47 Another Drapac rider in shoe covers. Hiding another brand of shoe perhaps? (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 47 Team Sky's Chris 'CJ' Sutton of Australia racing in Bont Riots (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 47 Team Sky's Richie Porte in Sidi Wire Carbons (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 47 Drapac are sponsored by Bont. Powerhouse Will Clarke in some very red Bont Zero+ shoes (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 47 And a view at the back of the new Suomy helmet (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 47 Nathan Haas wearing double POC before the race (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 47 Another view of Bontrager's hush-hush aero road helmet (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 47 Trek Factory Racing look well coordinated with matching Bontrager XXX Road shoes. These were first seen on Frank Schlek at last year's Tour Down Under (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 47 New recruit to the team, Lorenzo Manzin of FDJ.fr is still using an older pair of Shimano R320s (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 47 A Trek Factory Racing rider wears Bontrager podium shoes and compression socks before the race start (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 47 Astana's Specialized helmets are stored between uses (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 29 of 47 BMC Racing Team is one example where riders each have individual shoe sponsors (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 30 of 47 Beginning of the season and some riders can be seen swapping to new shoes (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 31 of 47 The Kask helmets of Team Sky (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 32 of 47 Although Bono Matteo is racing in what looks to be the velcro-equipped Northwave Extreme 3S and training in short socks to avoid tan lines (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 33 of 47 Most of Team Lampre-Merida are in the Northwave Extreme Tech Plus shoes – these use the brand's own dial-type retention system (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 34 of 47 Adam Hansen's personally made shoes are kept safe when not in use - more on these further along (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 35 of 47 Race radio wires are run through the front of the jersey. Riders will often loop or tape the wire to their heart-rate strap before feeding it up into their ear (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 36 of 47 The race radio is perhaps the only wire the SRAM-sponsored Ag2r-Modiale riders may have soon (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 37 of 47 Astana in Specialized S-Works shoes - these feature a new 'Boa S2 Snap' dial that is exclusive to Specialized (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 38 of 47 Marcel Kittel wears the new Shimano R321 shoe (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 39 of 47 Bont Vaypors and a Bianchi (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 40 of 47 Personalised Northwave for Ag2r-Mondiale rider Axel Domont (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 41 of 47 Bolle sunlgasses are becoming more common in the peloton (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 42 of 47 Mavic Cosmic Ultimate - it's not just a wheelset (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 43 of 47 Scott-sponsored IAM Cycling Premium Road shoe (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 44 of 47 Gaerne G.Stilo shoes in use (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 45 of 47 The Astana gear bag of Luis Leon Sanchez hides a gold pair of Oakley Radarlock glasses (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 46 of 47 Davide Malacarne of Astana wears Sziols glasses - we know little of this German eyewear brand (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 47 of 47 We take a look at the shoes, sunglasses and helmets of the WorldTour (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media)

While most components and accessories usually fall under team sponsorship, some teams allow items like shoes and sunglasses to be selected on an individual basis.

Sidi was once the clear leader but now, after we paced up and down the 2015 Santos Tour Down Under's stage starts for a good look, there is no obvious choice in shoe. Brands such as Specialized, Bont, Gaerne, Shimano and Sidi are most common, with Bontrager, Scott, Northwave and Diadora appearing just a little less.

Many of these shoes remain the same from our look last year, however, there are a few surprises.

Beyond every shoe featuring some form of carbon sole, the next most common feature is dial-type buckles, with many riders using either Boa-equipped or similiar type shoes. This isn't too surprising, with Boa featured on the top-end shoes of more than 10 brands, with brands such as Sidi and Northwave doing their own version. Giro and Shimano are now the only two major brands that don't offer a dial-type shoe, sticking with buckles and velcro instead.

For helmets, we already revealed new models from Giant, Bontrager and new-entrant Suomy – but highlight a few more, including a few additional angles of those originally shown.

Check out the gallery here for the latest and generally popular shoes, helmets, sunglasses and other accessories we spotted at the 2015 Santos Tour Down Under.

