Start list
Cross country, down hill, four cross and short track racers listed
Start lists for various categories and disciplines below:
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rowena Fry (AIS TID)
|2
|Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)
|3
|Joanna Wall (AIS TID / Torq)
|4
|Therese Rhodes
|5
|Jodie Willett (Merida Flight Centre)
|6
|Tory Thomas (The Fitzroy Revolution)
|7
|Jenni King (Torq australia)
|8
|Melinda Jackson
|9
|Rebecca Henderson
|10
|Heather Logie
|11
|Sarah Holmes (Over The Edge Sports )
|12
|Kelly Bartlett
|13
|Rosemary Barnes (Redshift Racing KOM)
|14
|Anna Beck
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell
|16
|Meaghan Binder
|17
|Jessica Douglas (Torquay Cycling Factory)
|18
|Shelly Flood
|19
|Claire Graydon (Mal Adjusted Bicycle)
|20
|Nicole Keily
|21
|Peta Mullens
|22
|Fiona Macdermid
|23
|Philippa Rostan
|24
|Jaclyn Schapel
|25
|Kylie Webb (Lonsdale St Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel McConnell
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche )
|3
|Ben Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra)
|4
|Dylan Cooper (TREK Concepts.com.au)
|5
|Andrew Blair (Redshift Racing)
|6
|Cal Britten
|7
|Sid Taberlay
|8
|Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)
|9
|Paul Van der Ploeg (Felt Bicycles)
|10
|Joshua Carlson (Total Rush Factory Specialised)
|11
|Luke Fetch (Torq Australia )
|12
|Aiden Lefmann (Cannondale,)
|13
|Steele Von Hoff
|14
|Aaron Benson (Cannondale)
|15
|Shaun Lewis
|16
|Nick Both
|17
|Jeremy Ross
|18
|Travis Frisby
|19
|Peter Kutschera
|20
|John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
|21
|James Kennedy
|22
|Neil Van Der Ploeg
|23
|Merlin Spranz (B.-d. Farm)
|24
|Brenton Jones (Torq Australia )
|25
|Nicholas Morgan
|26
|Garry Millburn (City Bike Depot)
|27
|Sean Hurley
|28
|Glenn Stewart
|29
|Nick Menager (OnyaBike Belconnen)
|30
|Perren Delacour
|31
|Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery)
|32
|Jason English
|33
|James Williamson (Giant)
|34
|Julien Wicks
|35
|Mark Tupalski
|36
|Lewis Rattray
|37
|James Maebus
|38
|Matthew Potter
|39
|Jarrod Moroni
|40
|Scott Liston (Felt, SRAM, Pinacle Cycles)
|41
|Matt Ligtermoet (Rush Racing Specialized)
|42
|Jack Lamshed
|43
|Mark Flood
|44
|Simon Fredericksen
|45
|David Johnston
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Amy Austin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Baker
|2
|Cameron Ivory
|3
|Mitchell Codner
|4
|Daniel McDonald
|5
|Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop)
|6
|Kyle Ward (Spearman Cycles)
|7
|Casper Oxlee
|8
|Sean Moloney
|9
|Michael Crosbie
|10
|Ryan MacAnally (River City Cycles)
|11
|Tane Crosby
|12
|Andrew Costello
|13
|Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles)
|14
|Alex Wagner (Blackman/Scott)
|15
|Mitchell Vanetie
|16
|Alistair Crameri
|17
|Jarryd Jones
|18
|Laurent Groom
|19
|James Hanus
|20
|Taylor Charlton
|21
|Rowan Brown
|22
|Sam Ferguson
|23
|Thomas Power
|24
|Robbie Rhodes
|25
|Josh Russell-gibbs
|26
|Josh Sek
|27
|Nelson Tilley
|28
|Mathew Waghorn
|29
|David Wilson
|30
|Callum Middleton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Claire Whiteman
|2
|Sarsha Huntington
|3
|Emma Lewis
|4
|Joanne Fox
|5
|Shannon Chugg
|6
|Julia Boer
|7
|Leigh Douglas
|8
|Shelly Flood
|9
|Shelley Kamevaar
|10
|Leonie Picton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mitchell Delfs
|2
|Joshua Button
|3
|Rhys Willemse
|4
|Jared Rando
|5
|William Rischbieth
|6
|Darcy Murrell
|7
|Amiel Cavalier
|8
|Shaun O'Connor
|9
|Rhys Atkinson
|10
|Rick Boyer
|11
|Kaine Cannan
|12
|Dave West
|13
|Grant Jones
|14
|Simon French
|15
|Cillian Kennedy
|16
|Laurie Dinham
|17
|Jesse Beare
|18
|Craig Yates
|19
|Ricky Lee
|20
|Benjamin Ayling
|21
|Steven Gebert
|22
|Hayden Lester
|23
|Brendan Kovarik
|24
|Tyson Obst
|25
|Matt Pearce
|26
|Jordan Payne
|27
|Nick Rudzki
|28
|Camilo Sanchez
|29
|Adam Smithson
|30
|Brad McDonnell
|31
|Josh Mcdonald
|32
|Michael Manning
|33
|Jamie Le Feuvre
|34
|Jacob Reeves
|35
|James Hunt
|36
|Scott Roberts
|37
|Kieran Jenkins
|38
|Popo Sejati
|39
|Stephen Knott
|40
|Timothy Sinclair
|41
|Adam Leonardi
|42
|Kirby Watts
|43
|Pornomo Pornomo
|44
|Bryce Stirling
|45
|Ben Morrison
|46
|Scott Zecchin
|47
|Michael Mclaughlin
|48
|Matthew Vincent
|49
|Chris Martin
|50
|Ngari Jenkins
|51
|Ryan Hunt
|52
|David Hetherington
|53
|Matthew Hodges
|54
|Jack Harbison
|55
|Geoff Grennan
|56
|Ben Goff
|57
|Mitchell Fletcher
|58
|Ken Faubert
|59
|Benjamin Fairbanks
|60
|Matt Everett
|61
|Charlton Durie
|62
|Murray Dickson
|63
|Ryan De La Rue
|64
|Andrew Clarke
|65
|Jarrah Davies
|66
|Ricky Clarke
|67
|Simon Buzacott
|68
|Damien Bogatek
|69
|Kim Bishop
|70
|Deon Baker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christie Batt
|2
|Holly Baarspul
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aden Wyber
|2
|Brandon Yrttiaho
|3
|Ben Barrett
|4
|Antony Moore
|5
|Ben Power
|6
|Jake Newell
|7
|James Shepherd
|8
|Phillip Piazza
|9
|Selby Press
|10
|James Green
|11
|Daniel Lavis
|12
|Aaron Oates
|13
|Troy Brosnan
|14
|Marcus Fairbanks
|15
|Dean Evans
|16
|Grant Womersley
|17
|Graeme Mudd
|18
|Samuel Jones
|19
|Justin Gray
|20
|Flinders Johnston
|21
|Adam Flower
|22
|James Wilson
|23
|Andrew Meagher
|24
|Blake Nielsen
|25
|Ben Matthews
|26
|Tim Abbott
|27
|Luke Adams
|28
|Michael Dargan
|29
|Sullivan Fleming
|30
|Ian Jones
|31
|Will Hickman
|32
|David Manton
|33
|Tyler Ludkin
|34
|Clint Merrin
|35
|Jack Middlemass
|36
|Matt Rogers
|37
|Tom Norton-Laheney
|38
|Nick Norton
|39
|Max Jansen
|40
|Ben Dippel
|41
|Mitchell Bryant
|42
|Liam Birmingham
|43
|Ned Simes
|44
|Johnathon Thomas
|45
|Kieran Thompson
|46
|Drew Stipanicev
|47
|Isaac Thomas
|48
|Karl Von Sanden
|49
|Lucas Woods
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Caroline Buchanan
|2
|Sarsha Huntington
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Leigh Darrell
|2
|Randal Huntington
|3
|Richard Levinson
|4
|David Habicht
|5
|Michael Young
|6
|Ryan Hunt
|7
|Ashley Gray
|8
|Graeme Mudd
|9
|Michael Jobson
|10
|Hayden Lester
|11
|Andrew Brett
|12
|Ashley DiSilvio
|13
|Will Hickman
|14
|Darren Kirby
|15
|Ben Matthews
|16
|Thomas Hubert
|17
|Daniel Sprague
|18
|Kirby Watts
|19
|Craig Yates
|20
|Drew Stipanicev
|21
|Kieran Thompson
|22
|Philip Wood
|23
|James Shepherd
|24
|Jacob Reeves
|25
|Blake Nielsen
|26
|Ngari Jenkins
|27
|Sean Fitzpatrick
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel McConnell
|2
|Paul Van der Ploeg
|3
|Ben Henderson
|4
|Luke Fetch
|5
|Steele Von Hoff
|6
|Lachlan Norris
|7
|Joshua Carlson
|8
|Adrian Jackson
|9
|Neil Van Der Ploeg
|10
|Nick Both
|11
|Garry Millburn
|12
|Shaun Lewis
|13
|Sid Taberlay
|14
|Andrew Blair
|15
|Mark Tupalski
|16
|Aaron Benson
|17
|Cal Britten
|18
|Dylan Cooper
|19
|Matthew Fleming
|20
|Mark Flood
|21
|Brenton Jones
|22
|James Kennedy
|23
|Jack Lamshed
|24
|Matt Ligtermoet
|25
|Scott Liston
|26
|James Maebus
|27
|Matthew Potter
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rowena Fry
|2
|Heather Logie
|3
|Rebecca Henderson
|4
|Sarah Holmes
|5
|Katherine O'Shea
|6
|Joanna Wall
|7
|Jenni King
|8
|Fiona Macdermid
|9
|Tory Thomas
|10
|Rosemary Barnes
|11
|Kelly Bartlett
|12
|Kylie Webb
|13
|Philippa Rostan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tristan Ward
|2
|Mitchell Vanetie
|3
|Josh Russell-gibbs
|4
|Mathew Waghorn
|5
|David Wilson
|6
|Richard Braithwaite
|7
|Rowan Brown
|8
|Jeremy Scott
|9
|Michael Baker
|10
|Thomas Phillips
|11
|Jacob Langham
|12
|Mitchell Codner
|13
|Michael Crosbie
|14
|Kyle Ward
|15
|James Hanus
|16
|Josh Sek
|17
|Robbie Rhodes
|18
|Alasdair Henderson
|19
|Ryan Standish
|20
|Sean Moloney
|21
|Ryan MacAnally
