Start list

Cross country, down hill, four cross and short track racers listed

Start lists for various categories and disciplines below:

Elite women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rowena Fry (AIS TID)
2Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)
3Joanna Wall (AIS TID / Torq)
4Therese Rhodes
5Jodie Willett (Merida Flight Centre)
6Tory Thomas (The Fitzroy Revolution)
7Jenni King (Torq australia)
8Melinda Jackson
9Rebecca Henderson
10Heather Logie
11Sarah Holmes (Over The Edge Sports )
12Kelly Bartlett
13Rosemary Barnes (Redshift Racing KOM)
14Anna Beck
15Tiffany Cromwell
16Meaghan Binder
17Jessica Douglas (Torquay Cycling Factory)
18Shelly Flood
19Claire Graydon (Mal Adjusted Bicycle)
20Nicole Keily
21Peta Mullens
22Fiona Macdermid
23Philippa Rostan
24Jaclyn Schapel
25Kylie Webb (Lonsdale St Cyclery)

Elite men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel McConnell
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche )
3Ben Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra)
4Dylan Cooper (TREK Concepts.com.au)
5Andrew Blair (Redshift Racing)
6Cal Britten
7Sid Taberlay
8Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)
9Paul Van der Ploeg (Felt Bicycles)
10Joshua Carlson (Total Rush Factory Specialised)
11Luke Fetch (Torq Australia )
12Aiden Lefmann (Cannondale,)
13Steele Von Hoff
14Aaron Benson (Cannondale)
15Shaun Lewis
16Nick Both
17Jeremy Ross
18Travis Frisby
19Peter Kutschera
20John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
21James Kennedy
22Neil Van Der Ploeg
23Merlin Spranz (B.-d. Farm)
24Brenton Jones (Torq Australia )
25Nicholas Morgan
26Garry Millburn (City Bike Depot)
27Sean Hurley
28Glenn Stewart
29Nick Menager (OnyaBike Belconnen)
30Perren Delacour
31Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery)
32Jason English
33James Williamson (Giant)
34Julien Wicks
35Mark Tupalski
36Lewis Rattray
37James Maebus
38Matthew Potter
39Jarrod Moroni
40Scott Liston (Felt, SRAM, Pinacle Cycles)
41Matt Ligtermoet (Rush Racing Specialized)
42Jack Lamshed
43Mark Flood
44Simon Fredericksen
45David Johnston

Under 19 women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amy Austin

Under 19 men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Baker
2Cameron Ivory
3Mitchell Codner
4Daniel McDonald
5Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop)
6Kyle Ward (Spearman Cycles)
7Casper Oxlee
8Sean Moloney
9Michael Crosbie
10Ryan MacAnally (River City Cycles)
11Tane Crosby
12Andrew Costello
13Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles)
14Alex Wagner (Blackman/Scott)
15Mitchell Vanetie
16Alistair Crameri
17Jarryd Jones
18Laurent Groom
19James Hanus
20Taylor Charlton
21Rowan Brown
22Sam Ferguson
23Thomas Power
24Robbie Rhodes
25Josh Russell-gibbs
26Josh Sek
27Nelson Tilley
28Mathew Waghorn
29David Wilson
30Callum Middleton

Elite women downhill
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Claire Whiteman
2Sarsha Huntington
3Emma Lewis
4Joanne Fox
5Shannon Chugg
6Julia Boer
7Leigh Douglas
8Shelly Flood
9Shelley Kamevaar
10Leonie Picton

Elite men downhill
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mitchell Delfs
2Joshua Button
3Rhys Willemse
4Jared Rando
5William Rischbieth
6Darcy Murrell
7Amiel Cavalier
8Shaun O'Connor
9Rhys Atkinson
10Rick Boyer
11Kaine Cannan
12Dave West
13Grant Jones
14Simon French
15Cillian Kennedy
16Laurie Dinham
17Jesse Beare
18Craig Yates
19Ricky Lee
20Benjamin Ayling
21Steven Gebert
22Hayden Lester
23Brendan Kovarik
24Tyson Obst
25Matt Pearce
26Jordan Payne
27Nick Rudzki
28Camilo Sanchez
29Adam Smithson
30Brad McDonnell
31Josh Mcdonald
32Michael Manning
33Jamie Le Feuvre
34Jacob Reeves
35James Hunt
36Scott Roberts
37Kieran Jenkins
38Popo Sejati
39Stephen Knott
40Timothy Sinclair
41Adam Leonardi
42Kirby Watts
43Pornomo Pornomo
44Bryce Stirling
45Ben Morrison
46Scott Zecchin
47Michael Mclaughlin
48Matthew Vincent
49Chris Martin
50Ngari Jenkins
51Ryan Hunt
52David Hetherington
53Matthew Hodges
54Jack Harbison
55Geoff Grennan
56Ben Goff
57Mitchell Fletcher
58Ken Faubert
59Benjamin Fairbanks
60Matt Everett
61Charlton Durie
62Murray Dickson
63Ryan De La Rue
64Andrew Clarke
65Jarrah Davies
66Ricky Clarke
67Simon Buzacott
68Damien Bogatek
69Kim Bishop
70Deon Baker

Under 19 junior women downhill
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christie Batt
2Holly Baarspul

Under 19 junior men downhill
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aden Wyber
2Brandon Yrttiaho
3Ben Barrett
4Antony Moore
5Ben Power
6Jake Newell
7James Shepherd
8Phillip Piazza
9Selby Press
10James Green
11Daniel Lavis
12Aaron Oates
13Troy Brosnan
14Marcus Fairbanks
15Dean Evans
16Grant Womersley
17Graeme Mudd
18Samuel Jones
19Justin Gray
20Flinders Johnston
21Adam Flower
22James Wilson
23Andrew Meagher
24Blake Nielsen
25Ben Matthews
26Tim Abbott
27Luke Adams
28Michael Dargan
29Sullivan Fleming
30Ian Jones
31Will Hickman
32David Manton
33Tyler Ludkin
34Clint Merrin
35Jack Middlemass
36Matt Rogers
37Tom Norton-Laheney
38Nick Norton
39Max Jansen
40Ben Dippel
41Mitchell Bryant
42Liam Birmingham
43Ned Simes
44Johnathon Thomas
45Kieran Thompson
46Drew Stipanicev
47Isaac Thomas
48Karl Von Sanden
49Lucas Woods

Elite women four cross
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Caroline Buchanan
2Sarsha Huntington

Elite men four cross
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Leigh Darrell
2Randal Huntington
3Richard Levinson
4David Habicht
5Michael Young
6Ryan Hunt
7Ashley Gray
8Graeme Mudd
9Michael Jobson
10Hayden Lester
11Andrew Brett
12Ashley DiSilvio
13Will Hickman
14Darren Kirby
15Ben Matthews
16Thomas Hubert
17Daniel Sprague
18Kirby Watts
19Craig Yates
20Drew Stipanicev
21Kieran Thompson
22Philip Wood
23James Shepherd
24Jacob Reeves
25Blake Nielsen
26Ngari Jenkins
27Sean Fitzpatrick

Elite men short track
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel McConnell
2Paul Van der Ploeg
3Ben Henderson
4Luke Fetch
5Steele Von Hoff
6Lachlan Norris
7Joshua Carlson
8Adrian Jackson
9Neil Van Der Ploeg
10Nick Both
11Garry Millburn
12Shaun Lewis
13Sid Taberlay
14Andrew Blair
15Mark Tupalski
16Aaron Benson
17Cal Britten
18Dylan Cooper
19Matthew Fleming
20Mark Flood
21Brenton Jones
22James Kennedy
23Jack Lamshed
24Matt Ligtermoet
25Scott Liston
26James Maebus
27Matthew Potter

Open women short track
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rowena Fry
2Heather Logie
3Rebecca Henderson
4Sarah Holmes
5Katherine O'Shea
6Joanna Wall
7Jenni King
8Fiona Macdermid
9Tory Thomas
10Rosemary Barnes
11Kelly Bartlett
12Kylie Webb
13Philippa Rostan

Under 19 junior men short track
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tristan Ward
2Mitchell Vanetie
3Josh Russell-gibbs
4Mathew Waghorn
5David Wilson
6Richard Braithwaite
7Rowan Brown
8Jeremy Scott
9Michael Baker
10Thomas Phillips
11Jacob Langham
12Mitchell Codner
13Michael Crosbie
14Kyle Ward
15James Hanus
16Josh Sek
17Robbie Rhodes
18Alasdair Henderson
19Ryan Standish
20Sean Moloney
21Ryan MacAnally