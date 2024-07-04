Sean Quinn's American flag themed national champion's Cannondale SuperSix is a star spangled banger

Some things are proper cycling heritage. A yellow Colnago ridden by Thomas Voeckler, having a cigarette at the foot of a climb to open the lungs, a French national champion with a jersey devoid of sponsors, and of course a stars-and-stripes Cannondale.

While Quinn Simmons' be-chromed Trek Madone of last year was eye catching, there's something about a Cannondale fully decked out in the motif of Old Glory that just makes sense. Ever conscious of the media landscape, EF Education Easypost waited until the 4th of July to bestow this special race bike to US National Champion Sean Quinn, who will now ride it for the remainder of the Tour de France.

Under the paint the bike is as per Quinn's normal setup. The SuperSix Evo is Cannondale's one-bike do-it-all solution for racing now that the SystemSix has all but been mothballed. The paint on the seat tube denotes that this is a Lab71 model, which uses a different carbon layup and even higher modulus carbon than the HiMod model, though we have seen HiMod bikes painted up as Lab71 in the past.

In any case, just treat this as a 4th July treat and soak it in.

