SRAM Tour of the Gila start list
Official starters as of May 2, 2012
2012 Starters
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|2
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|3
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|5
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|6
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|7
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|11
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|12
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|13
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|14
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|15
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|16
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|17
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|18
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|21
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|23
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|24
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|25
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|26
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|27
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|28
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|31
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|32
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|33
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|34
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|35
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|36
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|37
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|38
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|41
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|42
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|43
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|44
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|45
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|46
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|47
|Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|48
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|51
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|52
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|53
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|54
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|55
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|56
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|57
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|58
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|61
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|62
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|63
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|65
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
|67
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
|71
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|72
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|73
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|74
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|75
|Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|76
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|77
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|78
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|81
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|82
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|83
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|84
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|85
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|86
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|91
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|92
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|93
|Tyler Magner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|94
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|95
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|96
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|97
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|98
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|101
|Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|102
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|103
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|104
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|105
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|106
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|107
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|108
|Charles Matte (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|111
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|112
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|113
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|114
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|115
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|116
|Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
|117
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|118
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|121
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|122
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|123
|Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
|124
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
|125
|Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
|126
|Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
|128
|Benjamin Blaugrand (USA) Juwi Solar
|131
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
|132
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|133
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
|134
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|135
|John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|137
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|141
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|142
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|143
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|145
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|146
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|147
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|148
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|151
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|152
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|153
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|154
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|155
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|156
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|157
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|161
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|162
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|163
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|164
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|165
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|166
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|171
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|172
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|173
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|174
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|175
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|176
|David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|177
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|178
|Nick Schreiber (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|181
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|182
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
|183
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
|184
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|185
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|191
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|192
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|193
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
|194
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|195
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|196
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|197
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
|301
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|302
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO
|303
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
|304
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|306
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
|308
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
|311
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|312
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|313
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|314
|Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|315
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|316
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|317
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|321
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|322
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|323
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|324
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|325
|Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|326
|Ashley James (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|327
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|328
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|331
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|332
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|333
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|334
|Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|335
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
|336
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|337
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|341
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|342
|Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|343
|Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|344
|Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|345
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|346
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|347
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|348
|Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|351
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|352
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|353
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|354
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|355
|Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|356
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|361
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
|362
|Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
|363
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
|364
|Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek
|365
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
|371
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|372
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|373
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|374
|Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|375
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|376
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|377
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|381
|Anne Donley (USA) Boulder Orthopedic
|382
|Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|383
|Sheila Cousins (USA) Morgan Stanley Specialized
|384
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|385
|Rachel Scott (USA) Naked Women's Racing pb TriBella
|386
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
|387
|Kimberly Gialdini (USA) Psimet Racing Team
|388
|Stacy Mosora (USA) Scarlet Fire Racing
|391
|Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
|392
|Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
