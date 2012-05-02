Trending

SRAM Tour of the Gila start list

Official starters as of May 2, 2012

2012 Starters

Pro Men
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
2Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
3Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
4Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
5Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
6Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
7Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
8Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
11Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
12Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
13Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
14Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
15Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
16Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
17Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
18Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
21Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
22Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
23Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
24Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
25Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
26Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
27Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
28James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
31Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
32Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
33Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
34Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
35Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
36Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
37Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
38Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
41Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
42Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
43Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
44Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
45Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
46Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
47Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
48Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
51Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
52Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
53Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
54Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
55Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
56Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
57Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
58Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
61Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
62Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
63Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
65Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
67Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
71Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
72Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
73Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
74Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
75Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
76James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
77Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
78Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
81Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
82William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
83Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
85Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
91Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
92Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
93Tyler Magner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
94Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
95Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
96Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
97Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
98Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
101Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
102Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
103Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
104Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
105Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
106Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
107Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
108Charles Matte (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
111Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
112Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
113Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
114Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
115Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
116Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
117James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
118Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
121Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
122Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
123Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
124Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
125Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
126Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
128Benjamin Blaugrand (USA) Juwi Solar
131Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
132Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
133Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
134Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
135John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
137Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
141Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
142Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
143Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
145Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
146Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
147James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
148Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
151Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
152Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
153Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
154Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
155Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
156Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
157Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
161Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
162Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
163Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
164Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
165Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
166Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
171Michael Dziedzic (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
172Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
173Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
174Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
175Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
176David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
177George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
178Nick Schreiber (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
181Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
182Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
183Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
184Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
185Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
191Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
192Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
193Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
194Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
195Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
196Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
197Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team

Elite Women
301Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
302Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO
303Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
304Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
306Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
308Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
311Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
312Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
313Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
314Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
315Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
316Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
317Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
321Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
322Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
323Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
324Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
325Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
326Ashley James (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
327Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
328Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
331Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
332Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
333Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
334Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
335Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
336Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
337Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
341Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
342Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
343Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
344Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
345Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
346Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
347Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
348Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
351Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
352Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
353Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
354Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
355Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
356Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
361Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
362Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
363Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
364Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek
365Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
371Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
372Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
373Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
374Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
375Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
376Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
377Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
381Anne Donley (USA) Boulder Orthopedic
382Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles
383Sheila Cousins (USA) Morgan Stanley Specialized
384Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing
385Rachel Scott (USA) Naked Women's Racing pb TriBella
386Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
387Kimberly Gialdini (USA) Psimet Racing Team
388Stacy Mosora (USA) Scarlet Fire Racing
391Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
392Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team