Shelley Olds' Cannondale SuperSix Evo HM
US sprinter moves to Cylance Pro Cycling
Inaugural La Madrid Challenge winner Shelley Olds' move from Ale Cipollini to Cylance Pro Cycling this year means a change of bicycles from the iconic Italian sprinter's namesake brand to the more established Cannondale machine, and the move has paid off so far with a podium finish during the opening stage of the Santos Women's Tour and a second place overall.
Olds, 35, is a proven winner with a long list of palmares, but one of her best known races ended in disappointment when she made the select final group at the 2012 Olympics in London, only to suffer a flat tire near the finale, ending her chances to sprint for gold. Olds battled her way back to the bunch and finished third in the field sprint to take seventh, but the near miss has left her hoping for another chance to represent the US on a more climber-suited course in Rio this year.
If Olds gets that chance, the diminutive 5-foot-2-inch rider will be on a 48cm Cylance team issue Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod outfitted by SRAM and Mavic.
Olds and her team are in the Middle East for the Ladies Tour of Qatar alongside former winners Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) and Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans). Top contenders Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5), Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon SRAM Racing). Newly crowned world champion Lizzie Armitstead will not line up with her Boels Dolmans team to defend her 2015 title.
The relatively flat parcours in the desert country will favour the fast finishers, so look for Olds and her Cannondale bike to be contesting the stage wins most days.
Frameset: 48cm Cannondale Super Six EVO HM
Wheels: Mavic Cosmic Carbon Ultimate
Tires: Mavic Tubulars
Seat Post: Cannondale SAVE 25.4mm
Headset: Integrated, Stainless Steal Cartridge Bearings, Sealed, 1 1/8" top, 1 3/8" bottom
Saddle: ISM
Brakes: SRAM Red
Bottom Bracket: FSA/Hollow Gram BB30
Cranks: Cannondale SI Hollow Gram 165mm 53/39
Shifters: SRAM Red
Rear Derailleur: SRAM Red
Front Derailleur: SRAM Red
Chain: SRAM 1171
Cassette: SRAM Force 11-28
Pedals: Speedplay Stainless Steal Zero
Bottle Cages: Lezyne Alloy
CRITICAL MEASUREMENTS:
Frame Size: 48cm
Handle Bar: Zipp SL-70 36cm
Stem: Zipp SL -17 110mm
Crank Arm Length: 165mm
Cleats: Speedplay Zero Walkable Green
Saddle Height: 60cm
Saddle - Mide Bar: 49.5cm
