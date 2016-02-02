Shelley Olds' Cannondale SuperSix Evo HM

Image 1 of 15 Shelley Olds' 48cm Cannondale Super Six EVO HM (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 15 Olds (right) is the smallest riders on the team, while her teammate Alison Tetrick is on the taller end of the spectrum. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 15 Lezyne also supplies the water bottle cages. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 4 of 15 Mavic supplies its Cosmic Carbon Ultimate wheels for the team. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 5 of 15 Mavic hubs hold the wheels together. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 6 of 15 A lpersonal tough for Olds' bike (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 7 of 15 The cockpit for Old's race bike. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 8 of 15 SRAM Force levers keep Olds in control during the sprints. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 9 of 15 Olds chooses the Rotor chainrings to lay down the power. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 10 of 15 SRAM Force provides the stopping power. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 11 of 15 Cannondale's Speed Save technology keeps the bike stable. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 12 of 15 Mavic tubulars help hook the bikes up. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 13 of 15 A custom touch for the Cylance Pro Cycling team bikes. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 14 of 15 A Lezyne computer ties the cockpit together. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 15 of 15 Olds uses the Cannondale SI Hollow Gram 165mm cranks with 53/39 Rotor chainrings. (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Inaugural La Madrid Challenge winner Shelley Olds' move from Ale Cipollini to Cylance Pro Cycling this year means a change of bicycles from the iconic Italian sprinter's namesake brand to the more established Cannondale machine, and the move has paid off so far with a podium finish during the opening stage of the Santos Women's Tour and a second place overall.

Olds, 35, is a proven winner with a long list of palmares, but one of her best known races ended in disappointment when she made the select final group at the 2012 Olympics in London, only to suffer a flat tire near the finale, ending her chances to sprint for gold. Olds battled her way back to the bunch and finished third in the field sprint to take seventh, but the near miss has left her hoping for another chance to represent the US on a more climber-suited course in Rio this year.

If Olds gets that chance, the diminutive 5-foot-2-inch rider will be on a 48cm Cylance team issue Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod outfitted by SRAM and Mavic.

Olds and her team are in the Middle East for the Ladies Tour of Qatar alongside former winners Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) and Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans). Top contenders Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5), Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon SRAM Racing). Newly crowned world champion Lizzie Armitstead will not line up with her Boels Dolmans team to defend her 2015 title.

The relatively flat parcours in the desert country will favour the fast finishers, so look for Olds and her Cannondale bike to be contesting the stage wins most days.

Frameset: 48cm Cannondale Super Six EVO HM

Wheels: Mavic Cosmic Carbon Ultimate

Tires: Mavic Tubulars

Seat Post: Cannondale SAVE 25.4mm

Headset: Integrated, Stainless Steal Cartridge Bearings, Sealed, 1 1/8" top, 1 3/8" bottom

Saddle: ISM

Brakes: SRAM Red

Bottom Bracket: FSA/Hollow Gram BB30

Cranks: Cannondale SI Hollow Gram 165mm 53/39

Shifters: SRAM Red

Rear Derailleur: SRAM Red

Front Derailleur: SRAM Red

Chain: SRAM 1171

Cassette: SRAM Force 11-28

Pedals: Speedplay Stainless Steal Zero

Bottle Cages: Lezyne Alloy

CRITICAL MEASUREMENTS:

Frame Size: 48cm

Handle Bar: Zipp SL-70 36cm

Stem: Zipp SL -17 110mm

Crank Arm Length: 165mm

Cleats: Speedplay Zero Walkable Green

Saddle Height: 60cm

Saddle - Mide Bar: 49.5cm