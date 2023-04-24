Sea Otter Classic: 32 striking bikes we found at the show

Some of the coolest things at the show weren't on display at all, they were being ridden around by the public
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
With the Sea Otter Classic officially done and dusted for 2023, we have one more gallery for you, and this one is a little different.
As one of the premier cycling festivals in the world, the Sea Otter Classic draws riders, manufacturers, and fans from all over the globe to Monterey, California, for a week of racing, exhibitions, and events. At the heart of the festival is an expo that brings together some of the most exciting and forward-thinking brands in the industry.
But rather than focusing our eye entirely on the tech that the 900 brands want us to see, we've also been looking to the crowds for this gallery. The show attracts tens of thousands of passionate cyclists, many of them bike nerds like us, and they all bring their bikes along.
It's safe to say that you'll see a diverse range of bikes, some of which go way beyond the trio of road, gravel and mountain. Many have custom designs, some are brand new and unreleased, and others are older than me. Enjoy!
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too.
On the bike, 30-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium.