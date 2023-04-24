Sea Otter Classic: 32 striking bikes we found at the show

With the Sea Otter Classic officially done and dusted for 2023, we have one more gallery for you, and this one is a little different.

As one of the premier cycling festivals in the world, the Sea Otter Classic draws riders, manufacturers, and fans from all over the globe to Monterey, California, for a week of racing, exhibitions, and events. At the heart of the festival is an expo that brings together some of the most exciting and forward-thinking brands in the industry.

But rather than focusing our eye entirely on the tech that the 900 brands want us to see, we've also been looking to the crowds for this gallery. The show attracts tens of thousands of passionate cyclists, many of them bike nerds like us, and they all bring their bikes along.

So while Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafane were on the way to winning their respective races of the Fuego XL, we did a quick final sweep of the expo and photographed the coolest we could find, adding them to the dozens of bikes we'd already seen.

It's safe to say that you'll see a diverse range of bikes, some of which go way beyond the trio of road, gravel and mountain. Many have custom designs, some are brand new and unreleased, and others are older than me. Enjoy!

Let's start with something new... the Diamondback Haanjo. It launched on Thursday, the first day of the show, and we covered this in a little more depth in our tech highlights from day one (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Another new bike, this one covered in our highlights from day 2 , the Vitus Venon. It's a versatile machine with fender mounts, 45mm tyre clearance and frame geometry that is capable of handling some rough terrain while remaining nimble on the road. Here it is in its gravel guise. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

And here it is in a road spec. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

We've also covered this one already, but we couldn't not put this into a round-up of the coolest bikes, just look at it! (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Its Zipp bar and stem are also painted, and it's complemented with a purple anodized Chris King headset and hubs (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Members of Team Amani were at Sea Otter, and they'd brought their bikes along for the ride (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This one belongs to Kenyan John Kariuki (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Members of the public could enter a prize draw to win this retro Specialized Hardrock, courtesy of Ripton, who were selling denim cycling jorts. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Talking of Specilaized, this was my ride to the show from nearby Carmel-by-the-sea. The 20km each-way ride was predominantly up hill in the morning, and I felt especially smug when overtaking the line of slow-moving traffic on the way into the show. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The two buckets at the back mount securely and come with a net to keep your belongings safe, while inbuilt lights add visibility. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Cargo bikes are cool. I'll hear no arguments. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Alongside the aforementioned Haanjo, Diamondback had this throwback colourway on display at its stand (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

There's no story here, beyond a pretty rad looking thing. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This is the Surly Donger, a bike that has been through more than most bikes ever will. At one point in its history, it was shipped back to Surly by someone who had simply attached the label to the bike, no packaging. It features what are arguably the first ever fat bike rims, complete with rim brake tracks (Although it now has a disc brake at the rear). (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

"We're trying out a new bar bag mount" (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

There were a few people on tall bikes at the show, and this one looks adventure-ready. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

We believe this comes courtesy of Squid Bikes, but we don't know much more than that, and the owner wasn't around to ask. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

At first, we thought someone had put a disc wheel into a Lauf True Grit gravel bike, until we noticed that it was just a spin-to-win thing. Then we realised it was in fact a disc wheel in a True Grit and now we're hoping that someone raced it at the La Gravilla gravel race. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The Moots Vamoots CRD (Complete Road Design) is a titanium bike with integrated cockpit and compatibility with electronic groupsets only. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

USA team Miami Blazers' bikes were on display at the Canyon stand, and while the Aeroad isn't something to get particularly excited about in this company, it's the Canyon logo that caught our eye. It looks pink at this angle... (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

...but it changes to yellow and orange at this angle. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Enve's new MOG gravel bike was on display too. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Complete with custom paint job and 'grime-proof latch'. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This Gary Fisher rebuild was on display at a booth selling wireless garage door openers, of all things. It was the first bike we saw upon entering the show, and we think it might be our favourite. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Also on that same stand was this hyper lightweight bike. The team didn't know its exact weight, but we'd say it's close to 5kg (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

In contrast, this Ventum triathlon / time trial bike is chasing aero gains over reduced weight, but looks just as unique. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This Bixxis Fronda steel bike was another contender for our favourite of the show. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It was fitted with a groupset that we'd not seen before. It comes from Italian brand Ingrid (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It has an industrial look about it that suits this bike perfectly. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Another contender comes courtesy of this. Simply dubbed 'Purple Ritte' (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Rim brakes ain't dead (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Nor is mechanical shifting, with another Ingrid drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It was created by - and is owned by - Echos Communications' founder, Billy Sinkford, aka 'Souphorse' (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Back to new bikes... rumour has it this is the setup that AG2R Citroen will use in 2024 (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This Bianchi was being ridden around the show... (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

...complete with playing cards in the spokes and banana on the down tube. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

As was this... which I'm struggling to categorise. Let's go with 'full-suspension mini fat bike' (?) (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Legion of LA's Justin Williams was hanging around at the show, too. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The black and bronze colourway of this Rodeo caught our eye... and was on display at Campagnolo (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This paint job also caught our eye... how could it not? (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Want a titanium gravel bike for under $4k? Meet the Riverside GRVL 900 Ti from Decathlon. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The new Ventum NS1 is also a good looking thing. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Its Rose Gold finish caught the attention of a lot of people this week. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This is the Drifter from handmade titanium bike specialists No 22, and it's stunning. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It's a dream gravel commuter, complete with fenders. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

British brand Vielo were also over in California, showcasing what they believe to be the future of road bikes... a bike with a full commitment to 1x groupsets. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

They've partnered with Classified to offer the same gear ratio as a 2X system, but without the front derailleur. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)