Swenson and Gomez Villafane win Fuego XL 100km titles at Sea Otter Classic
Swenson repeats 2022 title, Gomez Villafane goes one better
Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson have claimed their respective victories in the Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL races, with Swenson defending his title at the Sea Otter from 2022 while Gomez Villafañe went one better than her second place of last year.
The womens’ race saw Gomez Villafane form part of a group of five before attacking on the final climb back to Laguna Seca for a solo win. Second was Alexis Skarda, with Vera Looser rounding out the podium.
“At some point I wanted to do an attack, and I felt that last pitch was probably my best chance to go,” Gomez Villafane said afterwards. “I dug in pretty deep today to get the win. I’m lucky [race] number 13 and it turns out it wasn’t so unlucky for me.”
The mens’ race saw seven riders move ahead together through the first lap, before Swenson and Russell Finsterwald dropped Christopher Blevins in the last part of the event. Swenson then outsprinted Finsterwald in the finishing racetrack of Laguna Seca while Blevins claimed third.
“I think there was a bit of pressure on myself to win this race, I mean I won it last year,” Swenson said at the finish. “It’s a good way to start off the series, start off with the lead, and that takes pressure off the next few races.”
Fuego XL 100km at Sea Otter Classic kicked off the seven-round Life Time Grand Prix gravel series on April 22 in Monterrey, California.
Held amongst the hustle and bustle of the Sea Otter Classics events and expo show, the gravel racing contenders lined up to race a two-lap marathon event covering approximately 70 miles and 7,800 feet of elevation change.
Seventy of the best gravel racers in the country are competing in the 2023 season for a $250,000 prize purse.
Not only did Fuego XL kick off this season's Life Time Grand Prix, but it also served as a qualifier for the Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB on August 12 in Leadville, Colorado.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
By Cyclingnews
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Liège-Bastogne-Liège - live: Tadej Pogacar abandons, break of 11 aheadAll the action from the final Spring Classic of 2023
-
Swenson and Gomez Villafane win Fuego XL 100km titles at Sea Otter ClassicSwenson repeats 2022 title, Gomez Villafane goes one better
-
2023 Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Tadej Pogacar crashes out, reports of injured wristSlovenian quits race after crash at km 84 also involving Mikkel Honoré
-
As it happened: Demi Vollering wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes to complete historic Ardennes tripleAll the action from the Ardennes Classics finale