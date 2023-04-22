Sea Otter Classic: Brain scans, custom paint and more new bikes

More tech highlights from the show, and we learned that Specialized can read your mind now... sort of
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
The sun-soaked bike festival that is the Sea Otter Classic is now in full swing, with the racing well underway and the expo beaming with the hottest tech in cycling right now.
We've already brought you highlights from day one, showcasing Classified's push into mountain biking, strange garage door hacks, new tech from Selle Italia and more, and now it's time to round up everything we saw on day two.
Today's highlights include Josh getting an EEG brain scan, a stunning custom-painted Santa Cruz Stigmata, positive news out of Saris, a wild aero oversized pulley system from Kogel, and a look at the road bike that AG2R-Citroen will be using next season.
As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too.
On the bike, 30-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium.